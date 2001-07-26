Learning Veterinary Terminology - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780323013291

Learning Veterinary Terminology

2nd Edition

Authors: Douglas McBride
Paperback ISBN: 9780323013291
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 26th July 2001
Page Count: 540
Description

Newly updated to reflect the latest terminology, this best-selling text now features numerous new and revised pedagogical features that make it an excellent resource both in the classroom and for self-study. Brand-new additions include several new appendices, new anatomical drawings, and a more extensive index. Many sections have been completely rewritten for consistency and greater reader comprehension, and review sections now include more thought-provoking questions and multiple-choice tests.

Table of Contents

An Introduction to Veterinary Terminology
Building a Veterinary Vocabulary
Adding to the Foundation
Completing the Foundation
Understanding the Animal Body and Its Structure
Skeletal System: The Framework of the Body
The Muscular System: The Moving Force
The Integumentary System: The Skin and its Accessory Structures
The Cardiovascular and Lymphatic Systems: The Transports of the Body
Respiratory System
Gastrointestinal Tract
The Genitourinary System: Animal Reproduction and the Processing of Liquid Wastes
The Endocrine System: The Chemical Stimulators
The Nervous System: The Central Processing Unit
The Special Senses: The Sources of Information
The Immune System: The Defenders of the Body
Dogs and Cats
Equine Industry
Cattle Industry
Swine Industry
Small Ruminants
Rodents, Rabbits, and Laboratory Animal Science
Exotic Animals
Appendixes

Details

No. of pages:
540
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Mosby 2002
Published:
Imprint:
Mosby
Paperback ISBN:
9780323013291

About the Author

Douglas McBride

Affiliations and Expertise

Former Director, Veterinary Technology Program, LaGuardia Community College, Long Island City, New York, NY

