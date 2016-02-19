Learning to Give - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780081033425, 9781483139166

Learning to Give

1st Edition

As Part of Religious Education

Authors: Ken Russell Joan Tooke
eBook ISBN: 9781483139166
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1967
Page Count: 183
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
31.95
27.16
24.95
21.21
19.99
16.99
44.50
37.83
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Learning to Give as Part of Religious Education attempts to answer the question: what is actually to go on in a lesson about "life" or "reality"? It takes as its starting point a sure ground of adolescent concern: the compassion for human suffering which is normally awakened and keenly felt in the middle teens. It then proceeds to inform this compassion: it explores the depth and shape of the need; it amasses the facts of the situation; it illustrates the human meaning of it, with quotation from biography and poetry and personal documents; it describes the efforts made, in active compassion, to relieve the need; and it makes suggestions of ways in which the young can share in the work of relief. Finally, it marches on to biblical and other statements about the human situation that set these specific agonizing points of suffering against the vast problem of evil, viewed in the light of a belief in a God who cares, thus lifting the human adventure from its sublunar situation on to a cosmic level.

Table of Contents


Acknowledgments

Foreword

1. Introduction

2. Themes Integrated with Biblical Material

Blindness

Children

Leprosy

Refugees

3. Organizations Furthering the Work of Well-Known Christians

Anti-Slavery Society for the Protection of Human Rights

Dr. Barnardd's Homes

The Cheshire Foundation Homes for the Sick

The Danilo Dolci Trust

The Grenfell Associations

4. Needs to be Met

Addiction to Narcotics

Alcoholics Anonymous

Amnesty International

The Samaritans

5. Statutory versus Voluntary Giving

Appendix: A Comprehensive List of Organizations and their Addresses, Followed by Suggestions for Themes

Details

No. of pages:
183
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1967
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483139166

About the Author

Ken Russell

Joan Tooke

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.