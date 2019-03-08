Learning to Care
1st Edition
The Nursing Associate
Description
Richly illustrated throughout, this comprehensive resource is designed to fully equip Trainee Nursing Associates for their future role as professional healthcare providers with chapters ranging from ‘how to learn’ and essay writing to communication skills, reflective practice, and the role of evidence-based clinical decision making. Basic anatomy and physiology, together with the care and treatment of common disorders, form the second part of the volume. The book includes a wide range of learning features and comes with a downloadable image bank to assist trainee nursing associates with their assignments.
Key Features
Table of Contents
Part 1 Learning to Care
1 Health and social care provision
2 The Care Certificate
3 Learning to learn
4 Professional and regulatory bodies
5 The law and the NA
6 Professional issues
7 Documentation
8 The 6Cs
9 Effective communication skills
10 Taking a patient history & physical examination
11 A systematic approach to nursing care
12 Managing care provision
13 Reflective practice
14 Using an evidence base
15 Health education and promotion
16 Infection prevention and control
17 Medicines management
18 Moving and handling
19 First aid
20 Data gathering and patient monitoring
21 Breaking bad news
22 Essay writing
Part 2 Providing Effective Care
23 Nutrition
24 Cancer
25 Skin care
26 Skin disorders
27 Immunity
28 Pain management
29 Cardiovascular disorders
30 Haematological disorders
31 Respiratory disorders
32 Gastro intestinal disorders
33 Urinary disorders
34 Reproductive disorders
35 Endocrine disorders
36 Neurological disorders
37 ENT disorders
38 Ophthalmological disorders
39 Musculoskeletal disorders
Details
- No. of pages:
- 585
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 8th March 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702077975
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702077951
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702077968
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780702076053
About the Editor
Ian Peate
Professor Ian Peate’s ability to produce scholarly publications and conduct high quality research, together with his ability to undertake and influence practice internationally, are renowned. The route of scholarly activity evident in his publications list has its genesis in the art and science of nursing with an emphasis on improving health and promoting social justice. Caring for people has become a prominent theme within his endeavors, embarked upon in response to a number of criticisms from within and without the nursing profession lamenting the perceived lack of caring in nursing curricula. This approach to explicitly stating or outlining the prominence of care and what this entails demonstrates his commitment to the provision of high quality care with a sound evidence base underpinning care delivery. Ian currently edits The British Journal of Nursing an appointment which, he says, allows him to contribute to establishing the tone and editorial direction of the journal with the overall aim of impacting on care delivery, and the education and preparation of nursing students. Ian has recently received the OBE for services to publishing and has just been awarded a Fellowship of the Royal College of Nursing.
Affiliations and Expertise
Head of School, School of Health Studies, Gibraltar Health Authority, Gibraltar; Editor in Chief British Journal of Nursing; Visiting Professor St George’s University of London and Kingston University London; Visiting Senior Clinical Fellow University of Hertfordshire, UK