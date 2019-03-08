Learning to Care - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780702076053, 9780702077975

Learning to Care

1st Edition

The Nursing Associate

Editors: Ian Peate
eBook ISBN: 9780702077975
eBook ISBN: 9780702077951
eBook ISBN: 9780702077968
Paperback ISBN: 9780702076053
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 8th March 2019
Page Count: 585
Description

Richly illustrated throughout, this comprehensive resource is designed to fully equip Trainee Nursing Associates for their future role as professional healthcare providers with chapters ranging from ‘how to learn’ and essay writing to communication skills, reflective practice, and the role of evidence-based clinical decision making. Basic anatomy and physiology, together with the care and treatment of common disorders, form the second part of the volume. The book includes a wide range of learning features and comes with a downloadable image bank to assist trainee nursing associates with their assignments.

Key Features

  • Clear, no nonsense writing style helps make learning easy
  • Provides helpful advice on study skills and essay writing
  • Incorporates the 15 Standards of the Care Certificate
  • Learning objectives at the start of each chapter enable readers to monitor their progress
  • Key Words feature encourage familiarisation with a new vocabulary
  • ‘Self Test’ questions at the start of each chapter allow readers to establish their baseline knowledge
  • Reflection and Critical Awareness features encourage critical thinking and recall of essential information
  • Medicine Trolley feature outlines common drugs, their usage, routes of administration and side effects
  • Case Studies give practical context to core information
  • Care in the Home Setting, At the GP Surgery and Communities of Care boxes illustrate healthcare provision outside the hospital environment
  • Includes anatomy and physiology and pathophysiology of important diseases and disorders
  • OSCEs help trainee nursing associates prepare for examinations
  • Helpful glossary provides definitions of new terms

    • Table of Contents

    Part 1 Learning to Care

    1 Health and social care provision

    2 The Care Certificate

    3 Learning to learn

    4 Professional and regulatory bodies

    5 The law and the NA

    6 Professional issues

    7 Documentation

    8 The 6Cs

    9 Effective communication skills

    10 Taking a patient history & physical examination

    11 A systematic approach to nursing care

    12 Managing care provision

    13 Reflective practice

    14 Using an evidence base

    15 Health education and promotion

    16 Infection prevention and control

    17 Medicines management

    18 Moving and handling

    19 First aid

    20 Data gathering and patient monitoring

    21 Breaking bad news

    22 Essay writing

    Part 2 Providing Effective Care

    23 Nutrition

    24 Cancer

    25 Skin care

    26 Skin disorders

    27 Immunity

    28 Pain management

    29 Cardiovascular disorders

    30 Haematological disorders

    31 Respiratory disorders

    32 Gastro intestinal disorders

    33 Urinary disorders

    34 Reproductive disorders

    35 Endocrine disorders

    36 Neurological disorders

    37 ENT disorders

    38 Ophthalmological disorders

    39 Musculoskeletal disorders

    Details

    About the Editor

    Ian Peate

    Professor Ian Peate’s ability to produce scholarly publications and conduct high quality research, together with his ability to undertake and influence practice internationally, are renowned. The route of scholarly activity evident in his publications list has its genesis in the art and science of nursing with an emphasis on improving health and promoting social justice. Caring for people has become a prominent theme within his endeavors, embarked upon in response to a number of criticisms from within and without the nursing profession lamenting the perceived lack of caring in nursing curricula. This approach to explicitly stating or outlining the prominence of care and what this entails demonstrates his commitment to the provision of high quality care with a sound evidence base underpinning care delivery. Ian currently edits The British Journal of Nursing an appointment which, he says, allows him to contribute to establishing the tone and editorial direction of the journal with the overall aim of impacting on care delivery, and the education and preparation of nursing students. Ian has recently received the OBE for services to publishing and has just been awarded a Fellowship of the Royal College of Nursing.

    Affiliations and Expertise

    Head of School, School of Health Studies, Gibraltar Health Authority, Gibraltar; Editor in Chief British Journal of Nursing; Visiting Professor St George’s University of London and Kingston University London; Visiting Senior Clinical Fellow University of Hertfordshire, UK

