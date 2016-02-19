Learning Strategies - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125266505, 9781483267135

Learning Strategies

1st Edition

Editors: Harold F. O'Neil
eBook ISBN: 9781483267135
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th August 1978
Page Count: 244
Description

Learning Strategies describes a program of research in learning strategies initiated by the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) in 1976. The goal of the program is to improve learning, decrease training time, and reduce training costs by developing and evaluating instructional materials designed to teach basic intellectual and affective skills. This book records the program's progress and suggests further avenues for research.

Comprised of eight chapters, this book begins with an overview of the theoretical underpinnings of the teaching and learning approaches to the improvement of education, followed by a discussion on DARPA's preliminary work on an empirically based learning-strategy training program as well as its efforts to expand and modify the program. In order to provide an intellectual foundation for this program, several fields are surveyed for potential learning strategies, namely, cognitive psychology, artificial intelligence, behavioral modification, and motor learning. An instructional systems development approach for learning strategies is also proposed. The final chapter deals with models of evaluation extant in education and training and discusses the specific application of transactional evaluation to the DARPA Learning Strategies Research Program.

This monograph should be of interest to students, teachers, and educational psychologists.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

1 The Development of a Learning Strategies Curriculum

Introduction

Learning Strategies: A Brief Review and Synthesis

Manipulation of Specific Strategy Components

Previously Developed Programs for Enhancing Learning Strategies

Preliminary Work on an Empirically Based Learning-Strategy Training Program

Efforts to Expand and Improve the Learning-Strategy Training Program

Concluding Comments

References

2 Elaboration Skills as a Learning Strategy

Verbal Learning Tradition

Empirical Mnemonic Research

Elaboration Skills Training

The Cognitive Learning Strategies Project

The Future

References

3 Behavior Modification and Learning Strategies

Behavior Modification: Background and Perspective

Anxiety Management Skills

A Semi-Automated Test Anxiety Reduction Program

Self-Monitoring Skills

A Training Model

References

4 Motor Skills and Learning Strategies

Learner Strategies

Conceptual Directions

Some Reflections

Cognitions and the Process of Skill Acquisition

Practice Considerations for Learner Strategies

Concluding Comments

References

5 Artificial Intelligence and Learning Strategies

Understanding a Story

Understanding Elementary Mathematics

Constructing and Revising Hypotheses About Deep-Structure Traces

Understanding Electronic Circuits

Summary of Theoretical Concepts in Common Over the Three Domains

Formulations and Delivery of Some New Learning Strategies

References

6 An Instructional Systems Development Approach for Learning Strategies

Instructional Systems Development Phases

Instructional Systems Development Considerations

The Authoring Process

Conclusion

References

7 Learning Strategies: A Theoretical Perspective

External Facilitation and Internal Mediation in Instructional Systems

Learning and Memory Processes

The Structure of Cognitive Strategies

Some Thoughts on Implementation

Summary

References

8 Program Evaluation

Evaluation Concepts and Models

Transactional Evaluation as a Technique for Assessing Research Programs

Human Resources Research Organization Program Evaluations

Conclusions

References

Index

About the Editor

Harold F. O'Neil

