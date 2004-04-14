Learning Re-enabled is designed to help therapists, teachers, and parents understand the learning disabled child. The author, through extensive professional experience and a special devotion to learning disabled children, developed this book to be a resource for professionals and parents as they sort out the best possible learning plan for the child who learns differently. This book takes the approach that no two children are the same and that one needs to decipher both the child's overt and covert behaviors to make informed choices about appropriate learning strategies.