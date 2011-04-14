Learning Radiology
2nd Edition
Recognizing the Basics (With STUDENT CONSULT Online Access)
Description
Learning Radiology: Recognizing the Basics, 2nd Edition, is an image-filled, practical, and clinical introduction to this integral part of the diagnostic process. William Herring, MD, a skilled radiology teacher, masterfully covers everything you need to know to effectively interpret medical images. Learn the latest on ultrasound, MRI, CT, and more, in a time-friendly format with brief, bulleted text and abundant high-quality images. Then ensure your mastery of the material with additional online content, bonus images, and self-assessment exercises at www.studentconsult.com.
Key Features
- Identify a wide range of common and uncommon conditions based upon their imaging findings.
- Quickly grasp the fundamentals you need to know through easy-access bulleted text and more than 700 images.
- Arrive at diagnoses by following a pattern recognition approach, and logically overcome difficult diagnostic challenges with the aid of decision trees.
- Learn from the best, as Dr. Herring is both a skilled radiology teacher and the host of his own specialty website, www.learningradiology.com.
Table of Contents
1. Recognizing Anything: An Introduction to Imaging Modalities
Let There be Light . . . and Dark, and Shades of Gray
Conventional Radiography (Plain Films)
Computed Tomography (CT or CAT Scans)
Ultrasound (US)
Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)
Terminology
The Best System is the One That Works
Conventions Used in This Book
2. Recognizing Normal Chest Anatomy and a Technically Adequate Chest Radiograph
The Normal Frontal Chest Radiograph
The Lateral Chest Radiograph
Five Key Areas on the Lateral Chest X-Ray
Evaluating the Chest Radiograph for Technical Adequacy
3. Recognizing Airspace Versus Interstitial Lung Disease
Classifying Parenchymal Lung Disease
Characteristics of Airspace Disease
Some Causes of Airspace Disease
Characteristics of Interstitial Lung Disease
Some Causes of Interstitial Lung Disease
4. Recognizing the Causes of an Opacified Hemithorax
Atelectasis of the Entire Lung
Massive Pleural Effusion
Pneumonia of an Entire Lung
Post-Pneumonectomy
5. Recognizing Atelectasis
What is Atelectasis
Signs of Atelectasis
Types of Atelectasis
Patterns of Collapse in Lobar Atelectasis
How Atelectasis Resolves
6. Recognizing a Pleural Effusion
Normal Anatomy and Physiology of the Pleural Space
Causes of Pleural Effusions
Types of Pleural Effusions
Side Specificity of Pleural Effusions
Recognizing the Different Appearances of Pleural Effusions
7. Recognizing Pneumonia
General Considerations
General Characteristics of Pneumonia
Patterns of Pneumonia
Aspiration
Localizing Pneumonia
How Pneumonia Resolves
8. Recognizing Pneumothorax, Pneumomediastinum, Pneumopericardium, and Subcutaneous Emphysema
Recognizing a Pneumothorax
Recognizing the Pitfalls in Overdiagnosing a Pneumothorax
Types of Pneumothoraces
Causes of a Pneumothorax
Other Ways to Diagnose a Pneumothorax
Pulmonary Interstitial Emphysema
Recognizing Pneumomediastinum
Recognizing Pneumopericardium
Recognizing Subcutaneous Emphysema
9. Recognizing Adult Heart Disease
Recognizing an Enlarged Cardiac Silhouette
Pericardial Effusion
Extracardiac Causes of Apparent Cardiac Enlargement
Effect of Projection of Perception of Heart Size
Identifying Cardiac Enlargement on an Anteroposterior Chest Radiograph
Recognizing Cardiomegaly on the Lateral Chest Radiograph
Recognizing Cardiomegaly in Infants
Normal Cardiac Contours
Normal Pulmonary Vasculature
General Principles of Cardiac Imaging
Recognizing Common Cardiac Diseases
10. Recognizing the Correct Placement of Lines and Tubes: Critical Care Radiology
Endotracheal and Tracheostomy Tubes
Intravascular Catheters
Pulmonary Drainage Tubes (Chest Tubes, Thoracotomy Tubes)
Cardiac Devices
Gastrointestinal Tubes and Lines
11. Computed Tomography: Understanding the Principles and Recognizing Normal Anatomy
Introduction to CT
Intravenous Contrast in CT Scanning
Oral Contrast in CT Scanning
Normal Chest CT Anatomy
Cardiac CT
Abdominal CT
12. Recognizing Diseases of the Chest
Mediastinal Masses
Anterior Mediastinum
Middle Mediastinum
Posterior Mediastinum
Solitary Nodule/Mass in the Lung
Bronchogenic Carcinoma
Metastatic Neoplasms in the Lung
Pulmonary Thromboembolic Disease
Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease
Blebs and Bullae,Cysts and Cavities
Bronchiectasis
13. Recognizing the Normal Abdomen: Conventional Radiographs
What to Look For
Normal Bowel Gas Pattern
Normal Fluid Levels
Differentiating Large from Small Bowel
Acute Abdominal Series: The Views and What They Show
Calcifications
Organomegaly
14. Recognizing Bowel Obstruction and Ileus
Abnormal Gas Patterns
Laws of the Gut
Functional Ileus: Localized Sentinal Loops
Functional Ileus: Generalized Adynamic Ileus
Mechanical Obstruction: Small Bowel Obstruction
Mechanical Obstruction: Large Bowel Obstruction
Volvulus of the Colon
Intestinal Pseudo-obstruction (Ogilvie’s Syndrome)
15. Recognizing Extraluminal Air in the Abdomen
Signs of Free Intraperitoneal Air
Causes of Free Air
Signs of Extraperitoneal Air (Retroperitoneal Air)
Causes of Extraperitoneal Air
Signs of Air in the Bowel Wall
Causes and Significance of Air in the Bowel Wall
Signs of Air in the Biliary System
Causes of Air in the Biliary System
16. Recognizing Abnormal Calcifications and Their Causes
Patterns of Calcification
Rim-like Calcification
Linear or Track-like Calcification
Lamellar or Laminar Calcification
Cloudlike, Amorphous, or Popcorn Calcification
Location of Calcification
17. Recognizing the Imaging Findings of Trauma
Chest Trauma
Aortic Trauma
Abdominial Trauma
Pelvic Trauma
18. Recognizing Gastrointestinal, Hepatic, and Urinary Tract Abnormalities
Barium Studies of the Gastrointestinal Tract
Esophagus
Stomach and Duodenum
Small and Large Bowel
Pancreas
Hepatobiliary Abnormalities
Urinary Tract
Pelvis
Urinary Bladder
Terminology
Common Principles for All Gastrointestinal Barium Studies
19. Ultrasound: Understanding the Principles and Recognizing Normal and Abnormal Findings
How it Works
Doppler Ultrasonography
Adverse Effects and Safety Issues
Medical Uses of Ultrasonography
Biliary System
Urinary Tract
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysms
Female Pelvic Organs
Appendicitis
Pregnancy
Vascular Ultrasound
Deep Venous Thrombosis
20. Magnetic Resonance Imaging: Understanding the Principles and Recognizing the Basics
How MRI Works
Hardware that Makes Up an MRI Scanner
What Happens Once Scanning Begins
Pulse Sequences
Identifying a T1- or T2-Weighted Image
MRI Contrast: General Considerations
MRI Safety Issues
Diagnostic Applications of MRI
21. Recognizing Abnormalities of Bone Density
Normal Bone Anatomy
The Effect of Bone Physiology on Bone Anatomy
Recognizing a Generalized Increase in Bone Density
Recognizing a Focal Increase in Bone Density
Recognizing a Generalized Decrease in Bone Density
Recognizing a Focal Decrease in Bone Density
Pathologic Fractures
22. Recognizing Fractures and Dislocations
Recognizing an Acute Fracture
Recognizing Dislocations and Subluxtions
Describing Fractures
Avulsion Fractures
Salter-Harris Fractures: Epiphyseal Plate Fractures in Children
Child Abuse
Stress Fractures
Common Fracture Eponyms
Some Easily Missed Fractures or Dislocations
Fracture Healing
23. Recognizing Joint Disease: An Approach to Arthritis
Anatomy of a Joint
Classification of Arthritis
Hypertrophic Arthritis
Erosive Arthritis
Infectious Arthritis
24. Recognizing Some Common Causes of Back and Neck Pain
Conventional Radiology, MRI, and CT
The Normal Spine
Back Pain
Herniated Disks
Degenerative Disk Disease
Osteoarthritis of the Facet Joints
Diffuse Idiopathic Skeletal Hyperostosis
Compression Fractures of the Spine
Spondylolisthesis and Spondylolysis
Spinal Stenosis
Malignancy Involving the Spine
MRI in Metastatic Spine Disease
Infections of the Spine: Diskitis and Osteomyelitis
Spinal Trauma
25. Recognizing Some Common Causes of Intracranial Pathology
Normal Anatomy
MRI and the Brain
Head Trauma
Intracranial Hemorrhage
Diffuse Axonal Injury
Increased Intracranial Pressure
Stroke
Ruptured Aneurysms
Hydrocephalus
Cerebral Atrophy
Brain Tumors
Multiple Sclerosis
Terminology
Appendix: Recognizing What to Order
Bibliography
Details
- No. of pages:
- 333
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2012
- Published:
- 14th April 2011
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323278300
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323081665
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323240284
About the Author
William Herring
Affiliations and Expertise
Vice Chairman and Residency Program Director, Albert Einstein Medical Center, Philadelphia, PA