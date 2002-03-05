Learning Human Skills
4th Edition
Description
Learning Human Skills has become a standard text for teaching and learning effective interpersonal, counselling and group skills at both student and practitioner levels. It has also proved to be of great value to many nurse educators in the expanding higher education sector. The book's particular focus is on the practical aspects and demonstrates how personal human experience can be used to enhance the therapeutic process in nursing.
Table of Contents
Introduction; The self and self-awareness; Experiential learning; Reflection as experiential learning; Experiential learning and reflective practice research; Using experiential learning activities; Experiential learning activities for human skills - Counselling skills; Experiential learning activities for human skills - Group activities; Assessing and evaluating experiential learning; Appendix I: Topics for pairs activities; Appendix II: Topics for group activities
Details
- No. of pages:
- 288
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2002
- Published:
- 5th March 2002
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780750652643
About the Author
Philip Burnard
Affiliations and Expertise
Vice-Dean, School of Nursing Studies, University of Wales College of Medicine, UK; Visiting Professor, Royal Thai Army Nursing College, Bangkok, Thailand;