Learning Human Skills - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9780750652643

Learning Human Skills

4th Edition

Authors: Philip Burnard
Paperback ISBN: 9780750652643
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 5th March 2002
Page Count: 288
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Learning Human Skills has become a standard text for teaching and learning effective interpersonal, counselling and group skills at both student and practitioner levels. It has also proved to be of great value to many nurse educators in the expanding higher education sector. The book's particular focus is on the practical aspects and demonstrates how personal human experience can be used to enhance the therapeutic process in nursing.

Table of Contents

Introduction; The self and self-awareness; Experiential learning; Reflection as experiential learning; Experiential learning and reflective practice research; Using experiential learning activities; Experiential learning activities for human skills - Counselling skills; Experiential learning activities for human skills - Group activities; Assessing and evaluating experiential learning; Appendix I: Topics for pairs activities; Appendix II: Topics for group activities

Details

No. of pages:
288
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 2002
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
Paperback ISBN:
9780750652643

About the Author

Philip Burnard

Affiliations and Expertise

Vice-Dean, School of Nursing Studies, University of Wales College of Medicine, UK; Visiting Professor, Royal Thai Army Nursing College, Bangkok, Thailand;

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.