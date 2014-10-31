Learning from the Impacts of Superstorm Sandy
1st Edition
Description
Learning from the Impacts of Superstorm Sandy summarizes first results from studies of Superstorm Sandy, including: tide gauge measurements of storm surge, stable isotope variation in precipitation, analysis of the effect of beach nourishment among other factors on structural damage, and comparison with past storms through sediment analysis. This book gives a multi-dimensional treatment of scientific results of studies of Superstorm Sandy, and it is a valuable reference for oceanographers, coastal geologists, climatologists, dynamic meteorologists, paleotempostologists, sedimentary geologists, geomorphologists and emergency managers who need to better understand the storm and its effects in order to be prepared for similar events in the future.
Key Features
- Summarizes first results from studies of Superstorm Sandy
- Gives a multi-dimensional treatment of scientific results of studies of Superstorm Sandy
Readership
oceanographers, coastal geologists, climatologists, dynamic meteorologists, paleotempostologists, sedimentary geologists, geomorphologists and emergency managers
Table of Contents
- List of Contributors
- Chapter 1: Introduction
- Abstract
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter 2: Measuring Storm Tide and High-water Marks Caused by Hurricane Sandy in New York
- Abstract
- 2.1. Introduction
- 2.2. Background: hurricane sandy storm-tide monitoring
- 2.3. Results
- 2.4. Summary and conclusions
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter 3: Superstorm Sandy and Staten Island: Learning from the Past, Preparing for the Future
- Abstract
- 3.1. Introduction
- 3.2. Storm dynamics, NYC’s unfortunate location, and a dangerously shifting landscape
- 3.3. Modeling the future of superstorms, before and after sandy
- 3.4. Evacuation procedures
- 3.5. Risk and resilience
- 3.6. A Five-point plan for the future
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter 4: High Frequency Trends in the Isotopic Composition of Superstorm Sandy
- Abstract
- 4.1. Isotopes as tracers of cyclonic processes
- 4.2. High frequency isotope records collected during superstorm Sandy
- 4.3. Lagrangian back-trajectory analysis
- 4.4. Evolution of rainout efficiency during superstorm Sandy
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter 5: Hurricane Sandy: Did Beach Nourishment Save New Jersey?
- Abstract
- 5.1. Introduction
- 5.2. Methods
- 5.3. Results and recommendations
- Chapter 6: Observations of the Influence of Regional Beach Dynamics on the Impacts of Storm Waves on the Connecticut Coast During Hurricanes Irene and Sandy
- Abstract
- 6.1. Storm history
- 6.2. The influence of beach dimensions on storm wave impacts
- 6.3. Seasonal profiles and beach equilibrium
- 6.4. Regional beach dynamics
- 6.5. Implications for storm wave impacts
- 6.6. Policy implications
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter 7: Recognizing Past Storm Events in Sediment Cores Based on Comparison to Recent Overwash Sediments Deposited by Superstorm Sandy
- Abstract
- 7.1. Introduction
- 7.2. Study area
- 7.3. Methods
- 7.4. Results and interpretation
- 7.5. Discussion and conclusions
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter 8: Trace Metals as a Tool for Chronostratigraphy in Sediment Cores from South Shore Barrier Beach Marshes in Long Island, NY
- Abstract
- 8.1. Introduction
- 8.2. Methods
- 8.3. Results
- 8.4. Discussion
- 8.5. Conclusions
- Acknowledgments
Details
- No. of pages:
- 140
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2015
- Published:
- 31st October 2014
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128016527
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128015209
About the Editor
J. Bret Bennington
J. Bret Bennington, Professor, Hofstra University, Department of Geology, Environment, and Sustainability: J Bret Bennington earned a B.S. in biology-geology from the University of Rochester in 1985, and a Ph.D. in 1995 with Richard Bambach's paleontology group at Virginia Tech. At Hofstra he teaches courses in physical geology, historical geology, geomorphology, hydrology, dinosaurs, evolution and Charles Darwin, and paleontology. His main research focus is paleoecology and the statistical analysis of fossil assemblages.
Affiliations and Expertise
Hofstra University, Department of Geology, Environment, and Sustainability, New York, NY, USA
E. Christa Farmer
E. Christa Farmer, Associate Professor, Hofstra University Department of Geology, Environment, and Sustainability: E. Christa Farmer was one of the first graduates of Stanford University’s interdisciplinary Earth Systems program in 1994, and after working for the U.S. Forest Service and several nongovernmental environmental groups in Washington, DC, earned a Ph.D. in Paleoclimatology at the Lamont Doherty Earth Observatory of Columbia University in 2005. When not teaching introductory geology, environmental geology and natural hazards, introduction to field methods, sedimentation, paleoclimatology, or meteorology, she manages the Hofstra University Center for Climate Study and works with Dr. Bennington to reconstruct records of past hurricanes from sediment cores of Long Island’s south shore barrier beach islands.
Affiliations and Expertise
Hofstra University Department of Geology, Environment, and Sustainability, New York, NY, USA