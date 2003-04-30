Learning Disabilities - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750649568, 9780702037702

Learning Disabilities

1st Edition

Themes and Perspectives

Editors: Anne Markwick Alan Parrish
eBook ISBN: 9780702037702
Paperback ISBN: 9780750649568
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 30th April 2003
Page Count: 218
Description

This book provides a practical look at how the care of those with learning disabilities is changing from an autocratic to a democratic approach, encouraging clients to become more responsible for their own treatment regimes.

Key Features

  • A practice-focused guide to the implementation of patient-centred care for learning-disabled clients

  • Studies based on real cases relate chapter themes to clinical practice

  • Discusses sensitive issues such as sexuality and spirituality, opening new avenues to enhanced care in difficult circumstances

Table of Contents

Foreword; Introduction; Abuse; Sexuality; Dual Diagnosis; Health Promotion; Moving On; Bereavement and Loss; Community; Education; Day Services; Planning, monitoring; Spirituality; Conclusion.

About the Editor

Anne Markwick

Affiliations and Expertise

Director of Nursing/Principal Lecturer (Joint Appointment)

Alan Parrish

Affiliations and Expertise

Independent Nurse Practitioner, Surrey, UK

