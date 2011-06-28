Learning Disabilities: Towards Inclusion
6th Edition
Description
Learning Disabilities: Toward Inclusion (formerly edited by Bob Gates) is one of the leading textbooks in this field. It offers real ways to improve quality of experience for people with learning disabilities in all areas of life.
This new edition brings together a comprehensive and coherent collection of material from eminent authors with a wealth of professional backgrounds and roles. Its contemporary focus reflects practice developments including the impact of changing policy and legislation on the nature and configuration of services.
Key Features
The leading textbook for carers of people with learning disabilities
A comprehensive overview of the field of learning disabilities care
Well-written accessible content
Activities, case studies, diagrams and further resources including useful web links
Table of Contents
Section 1: Living with learning disabilities
1 The social construction of learning disability
2 Causes of learning disability
3 Eugenics: the creation and maintenance of difference
4 Values-based support
5 Ethical issues
Section 2: Implementing values-based support
6 Let me speak – facilitating communication
7 Advocacy
8 Personal narrative and life story
9 Person-centred strategies for planning
10 Inclusive research: we are the artists of our lives
11 Positive risk taking
12 Safeguarding against abuse and harm
Section 3: Overcoming challenges to good health
13 Enabling good health
14 Physical health
15 Sensory awareness
16 Epilepsy
17 Mental health problems in people with learning disabilities
18 Challenging behaviour
19 Working with offenders
20 Autistic spectrum conditions
Section 4: Facilitating transition across the lifespan
21 Working with people to make choices
22 Working with families
23 Childhood
24 Leisure and friendships
25 Education for children and young people with learning disabilities
26 Employment
27 A place to live
28 Sexual and personal relationships
29 Growing older: meeting the needs of people with learning disabilities
30 End of Life
Details
- No. of pages:
- 592
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2011
- Published:
- 28th June 2011
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780702051876
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702047015
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702062056
About the Editor
Helen Atherton
Affiliations and Expertise
Lecturer in Nursing, School of Healthcare, University of Leeds, Leeds, UK
Debbie Crickmore
Affiliations and Expertise
Lecturer in Learning Disability, Faculty of Health and Social Care, University of Hull, Hull, UK