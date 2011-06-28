Learning Disabilities: Towards Inclusion

This title is now available under ISBN 9780702051876.

Learning Disabilities: Toward Inclusion (formerly edited by Bob Gates) is one of the leading textbooks in this field. It offers real ways to improve quality of experience for people with learning disabilities in all areas of life.

This new edition brings together a comprehensive and coherent collection of material from eminent authors with a wealth of professional backgrounds and roles. Its contemporary focus reflects practice developments including the impact of changing policy and legislation on the nature and configuration of services.

Printed book plus Pageburst™ access – you will receive a printed book and access to the complete book content electronically. Pageburst™ enhances learning by not only bringing world class content to your fingertips but also letting you add to it, annotate it, and categorize it all in a way that suits you. Pageburst™ frees you to spend more time learning and less time searching.