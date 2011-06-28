Learning Disabilities: Towards Inclusion - 6th Edition - ISBN: 9780702042850, 9780702047015

Learning Disabilities: Towards Inclusion

6th Edition

With Pageburst access

Editors: Helen Atherton Debbie Crickmore
Paperback ISBN: 9780702051876
eBook ISBN: 9780702047015
eBook ISBN: 9780702062056
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 28th June 2011
Page Count: 592
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This title is now available under ISBN 9780702051876.

Learning Disabilities: Toward Inclusion (formerly edited by Bob Gates) is one of the leading textbooks in this field. It offers real ways to improve quality of experience for people with learning disabilities in all areas of life.

This new edition brings together a comprehensive and coherent collection of material from eminent authors with a wealth of professional backgrounds and roles. Its contemporary focus reflects practice developments including the impact of changing policy and legislation on the nature and configuration of services.

Printed book plus Pageburst™ access – you will receive a printed book and access to the complete book content electronically. Pageburst™ enhances learning by not only bringing world class content to your fingertips but also letting you add to it, annotate it, and categorize it all in a way that suits you. Pageburst™ frees you to spend more time learning and less time searching.

Key Features

The leading textbook for carers of people with learning disabilities

A comprehensive overview of the field of learning disabilities care

Well-written accessible content

Activities, case studies, diagrams and further resources including useful web links

Table of Contents

Section 1: Living with learning disabilities

1 The social construction of learning disability

2 Causes of learning disability

3 Eugenics: the creation and maintenance of difference

4 Values-based support

5 Ethical issues

Section 2: Implementing values-based support

6 Let me speak – facilitating communication

7 Advocacy

8 Personal narrative and life story

9 Person-centred strategies for planning

10 Inclusive research: we are the artists of our lives

11 Positive risk taking

12 Safeguarding against abuse and harm

Section 3: Overcoming challenges to good health

13 Enabling good health

14 Physical health

15 Sensory awareness

16 Epilepsy

17 Mental health problems in people with learning disabilities

18 Challenging behaviour

19 Working with offenders

20 Autistic spectrum conditions

Section 4: Facilitating transition across the lifespan

21 Working with people to make choices

22 Working with families

23 Childhood

24 Leisure and friendships

25 Education for children and young people with learning disabilities

26 Employment

27 A place to live

28 Sexual and personal relationships

29 Growing older: meeting the needs of people with learning disabilities

30 End of Life

Details

No. of pages:
592
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Churchill Livingstone 2011
Published:
Imprint:
Churchill Livingstone
Paperback ISBN:
9780702051876
eBook ISBN:
9780702047015
eBook ISBN:
9780702062056

About the Editor

Helen Atherton

Affiliations and Expertise

Lecturer in Nursing, School of Healthcare, University of Leeds, Leeds, UK

Debbie Crickmore

Affiliations and Expertise

Lecturer in Learning Disability, Faculty of Health and Social Care, University of Hull, Hull, UK

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.