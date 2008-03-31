Learning Commons
1st Edition
Evolution and Collaborative Essentials
Table of Contents
From Information Commons to Learning Commons and learning spaces: An evolutionary context; Circle of service: A collaborative Information Commons planning model; The Information Commons at the University of Calgary: Building on collaboration: A case study; Building for learning: Synergy of space, technology and collaboration; The Saltire Centre and the Learning Commons concept; Transforming library space for student learning: The Learning Commons at Ohio University’s Alden Library; Supporting the Learning Commons concept in ‘real life’; Putting learners at the centre: The Learning Commons journey at Victoria University; Improving student life, learning and support through collaboration, integration and innovation; The Information Commons at the University of Auckland; Improving student life, learning and support through co-location, collaboration, integration and innovation; Beyond Facebook: Thinking of the Learning Commons as a social network.
Description
This book examines successfully planned and implemented learning commons at several different academic institutions around the world. These case studies provide a methodology for effective planning, implementation and assessment. Practical information is provided on how to collaborate with campus stakeholders, estimate budgeting and staffing and determine the equipment, hardware and software needs. Also provided are memoranda of understandings (MOUs), planning checklists and assessment tools. This book reflects a unifying focus on both the evolution of learning commons to learning spaces and the collaborative aspect of co-creating learning spaces.
Key Features
- Unique case studies representing very different types of Information Commons, Learning Commons, Faculty Commons and other Learning Spaces
- International breadth and depth is assured through inclusion of case studies from Canadian, New Zealand, Australian and European institutions in addition to six in the United States
- Practical checklists of planning and implantation considerations, as well as memorandum of understanding (MOU) templates, form the appendices
Readership
Librarians, administrators, faculty and other educators in both public and private academic institutions
Details
- No. of pages:
- 468
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Chandos Publishing 2008
- Published:
- 31st March 2008
- Imprint:
- Chandos Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781780631240
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781843343134
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781843343127
Reviews
…highly recommended for all academic libraries., The Electronic Library
Each article is well written, edited and represented with figures and tables., The Electronic Library
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Barbara Schader Editor
Barbara Schader, currently Science and Mathematics Librarian at the California Polytechnic State University in San Luis Obispo, California. Previously, she served as head of Collection Development at the UCLA Biomedical Library for 10 years.
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant