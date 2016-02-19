Learning systems have made a significant impact on all areas of engineering problems. They are attractive methods for solving many problems which are too complex, highly non-linear, uncertain, incomplete or non-stationary, and have subtle and interactive exchanges with the environment where they operate. The main aim of the book is to give a systematic treatment of learning automata and to produce a guide to a wide variety of ideas and methods that can be used in learning systems, including enough theoretical material to enable the user of the relevant techniques and concepts to understand why and how they can be used. The book also contains the materials that are necessary for the understanding and development of learning automata for different purposes such as processes identification, optimization and control. Learning Automata: Theory and Applications may be recommended as a reference for courses on learning automata, modelling, control and optimization. The presentation is intended both for graduate students in control theory and statistics and for practising control engineers.