Introduction: Two Perspectives on Learning and Study Strategies.

W.J. McKeachie, The Need for Study Strategy Training.

R.E. Mayer, Learning Strategies: An Overview.

Issues in the Assessment of Learning and Study Strategies:

C.E. Weinstein, S.A. Zimmermann, and D.R. Palmer, Assessing Learning Strategies: The Design and Development of the Lassi.

D.J. Palmer and E.T. Goetz, Selection and Use of Study Strategies: The Role of the Studier's Beliefs About Self and Strategies.

R. Garner, Verbal-Report Data on Cognitive and Metacognitive Strategies.

R.E. Reynolds and L.L. Shirey, The Role of Attention in Studying and Learning.

Approaches to Instruction in Learning and Study Strategies:

D.F. Dansereau, Cooperative Learning Strategies.

P. Winograd and V.C. Hare, Direct Instruction of Reading Comprehension Strategies: The Nature of Teacher Explanation.

B.L. McCombs, Motivational Skills Training: Combining Metacognitive, Cognitive, and Affective Learning Strategies.

R.R. Schmeck, Individual Differences and Learning Strategies.

D.L. Schallert, P.A. Alexander, and E.T. Goetz, Implicit Instruction of Strategies for Learning from Text.

J.M. O'Malley, R.P. Russo, A.U. Chamot, and G. Stewner-Manzanares, Applications of Learning Strategies by Students Learning English as a Second Language.

B.F. Jones, Text Learning Strategy Instruction: Guidelines From Theory and Practice.

Evaluation of Research and Practice in Learning and Study Strategies:

V.L. Willson, Evaluation of Learning Strategies Research Methods and Techniques.

E.Z. Rothkopf, Perspectives on Study Skills Training in a Realistic Instructional Economy.

M.C. Wittrock, A Constructive Review of Research on Learning Strategies.

S.G. Paris, Models and Metaphors of Learning Strategies.

J.E. Wilson, Implications of Learning Strategy Research and Training: What It Has to Say to the Practitioner.

C. Miles, Cognitive Learning Strategies: Implications For College Practice. Index.