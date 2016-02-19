Learning and Study Strategies
1st Edition
Issues in Assessment, Instruction, and Evaluation
Description
This volume reflects current research on the cognitive strategies of autonomous learning. Topics such as metacognition, attribution theory, self-efficacy, direct instruction, attention, and problem solving are discussed by leading researchers in learning and study strategies. The contributors to this volume acknowledge and address the concerns of educators at the primary, secondary, and postsecondary school levels. The blend of theory and practice is an important feature of this volume.
Readership
Researchers and educators involved in developmental reading courses, study skills, higher education, comprehension, instruction, and learning and memory strategies.
Table of Contents
Introduction: Two Perspectives on Learning and Study Strategies.
W.J. McKeachie, The Need for Study Strategy Training.
R.E. Mayer, Learning Strategies: An Overview.
Issues in the Assessment of Learning and Study Strategies:
C.E. Weinstein, S.A. Zimmermann, and D.R. Palmer, Assessing Learning Strategies: The Design and Development of the Lassi.
D.J. Palmer and E.T. Goetz, Selection and Use of Study Strategies: The Role of the Studier's Beliefs About Self and Strategies.
R. Garner, Verbal-Report Data on Cognitive and Metacognitive Strategies.
R.E. Reynolds and L.L. Shirey, The Role of Attention in Studying and Learning.
Approaches to Instruction in Learning and Study Strategies:
D.F. Dansereau, Cooperative Learning Strategies.
P. Winograd and V.C. Hare, Direct Instruction of Reading Comprehension Strategies: The Nature of Teacher Explanation.
B.L. McCombs, Motivational Skills Training: Combining Metacognitive, Cognitive, and Affective Learning Strategies.
R.R. Schmeck, Individual Differences and Learning Strategies.
D.L. Schallert, P.A. Alexander, and E.T. Goetz, Implicit Instruction of Strategies for Learning from Text.
J.M. O'Malley, R.P. Russo, A.U. Chamot, and G. Stewner-Manzanares, Applications of Learning Strategies by Students Learning English as a Second Language.
B.F. Jones, Text Learning Strategy Instruction: Guidelines From Theory and Practice.
Evaluation of Research and Practice in Learning and Study Strategies:
V.L. Willson, Evaluation of Learning Strategies Research Methods and Techniques.
E.Z. Rothkopf, Perspectives on Study Skills Training in a Realistic Instructional Economy.
M.C. Wittrock, A Constructive Review of Research on Learning Strategies.
S.G. Paris, Models and Metaphors of Learning Strategies.
J.E. Wilson, Implications of Learning Strategy Research and Training: What It Has to Say to the Practitioner.
C. Miles, Cognitive Learning Strategies: Implications For College Practice. Index.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 353
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1988
- Published:
- 28th April 1988
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483297675
About the Series Volume Editor
Claire Weinstein
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Texas, Austin, U.S.A.
Ernest Goetz
Affiliations and Expertise
Texas A&M University, College Station, Texas, U.S.A.
Patricia Alexander
Affiliations and Expertise
Texas A&M University, College Station, U.S.A.
About the Series Editor
Allen Edwards
Affiliations and Expertise
Southwest Missouri State University, Springfield, U.S.A.
Reviews
@qu:"A stimulating four-part volume that breaks new ground regarding the attributes of strategies, assessment techniques, and strategy instruction...Several features are desired of edited books, particularly those that deal with both learning and instruction and that emerge from a conference, as this one does. Two of these features are that the discussion of theory and practice is balanced and that the authors are experts in their fields. This book meets these criteria admirably." @source:--CONTEMPORARY PSYCHOLOGY