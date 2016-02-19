Learning and Memory

Table of Contents



Section I - Synaptic Long-term Potentiation

Presynaptic Mechanisms in Hippocampal Long-term Potentiation

Long-term Potentiation at Neocortical Level

Synaptic Protein Phosphorylation and Long-term Potentiation

Characterization of a 52 kDa Phosphoprotein Possible Related to Long-term Potentiation

Long-term Potentiation and Intrinsic Disinhibition

Long-term Potentiation in the Hippocampal Slice: Spatial Aspects

Postsynaptic Depolarization, a Necessary Condition for Development of LTP?

Calcium-Induced Long-term Potentiation in the Hippocampal CA1 Neurons In Vitro

Effect of a Ca2+ on Short-Term Plasticity of Cholino-Receptive Membrane in Snail Neurones

Study of Proteins in Hippocampal Slices under Long-term Potentiation (LTP)

Effects of Noradrenaline on Responsiveness and Plasticity in Hippocampus

Opioid Peptides and Long-term Potentiation in the Hippocampus

Post-Conditioning Long-term Potentiation

Incorporation of 3H-Fucose in Hippocampal Structures after Tetanization and Conditioning by Perforant Path Stimulation

Ultrastructural Changes in Neurons and Synapses of the Dentate Area Accompanying Long-term Potentiation induced by Perforant Path Stimulation

Ultrastructural Changes of Hippocampal Neurons and Synapses Following Long-term Potentiation - A Morphometric Study

Loss of Conditioning by Perforant Path Stimulation after Local Microinjection of Colchicine in Dentate Area

Effects of MGO on the Field Potentials in the Dentate Gyrus and on Conditioning Using Perforant Path Stimulation as Conditioned Stimulus

Different Plastic Properties of the Perforant Pathway and Commissural Input to the Dentate Gyrus

Effects of Nootropic Drugs and Antioxidants on Cortical Long-term Potentiation

Divergent Propagation of Excitation within the Dorsal Hippocampus of Rabbits - Evidence from Field Potentials Evoked by Electrical Stimulation of the Entorhinal Input

Section II - Hippocampal Functions

Restoration of RSA (theta) in the Denervated Hippocampus by Brain Transplants

Organization and Modulation of Theta-Rhythm by the Rhythmically Bursting Septal Neurons

Effect of Electrocoagulation of Septum and Section of Entorhinal Cortex on the Hippocampal Electrical Activity and Memory in Cats

Effect of Memory-Influencing Drugs on Paradoxical Sleep

Effect of Paradoxical Sleep Deprivation on Passive Avoidance Learning in Rats

Multidisciplinary Approach to the Understanding of Hippocampal Function(s) in Rats Genetically Selected for Differential Processing of Spatial Novelty

Section III - Biochemistry of Memory Formation

Obstacles and Progress in Studying the Cell Biology of Learning and Memory

Testing and Extending a Sequentially Dependent Three-Stage Model of Formation of Memory

On the Participance of Cyclic Nucleotides System in the Learning Modulation

Involvement of Brain DNA in Learning and Sleep

Highly Modified Poly(A)+ RNA in the Cerebral Hemispheres of Rat and Man and Its Probable Role in Recording of Memory Information

Strain Differences in Laboratory Rats: Avoidance Reactions and Total RNA Content in the Brain Cells

Radiochemical Analysis of Rat Hippocampal RNA after Acquisition of a Brightness Discrimination Reaction

Water-Soluble Proteins of Snail Subesophageal Ganglia at Early Stages of Learning

Biochemical Participation of Glycoproteins in Memory Consolidation after Two Different Training Paradigms in Goldfish

Impairment of Glycoprotein Fucosylation in Rat Hippocampus: Consequences on Memory Formation

Effects of Carbohydrate Precursors of Glycomacromolecules on Retention Performance of a Learning Task in Rats

Brain Gangliosides: Neuromodulators for Synaptic Transmission and Memory Formation

A Functional Role of Ganglioside GM1 in Synaptic Transmission and Synaptic Plasticity of the Rat Hippocampus

Alterations in Rat Brain Glycomacromolecules after Administration of Methylglucamine Orotate

Kindling and Free Radicals: A New Direction in the Search for Mechanisms

Section IV - Principles and Modification of Learning Behavior

Memory and Imprinting

Neuropharmacology of Associative Learning in Bees

Conditioned Taste Aversion: Brain Stem Substrate for Learning without Awareness

Locus Coeruleus in Learning and Memory Retrieval

An Autoradiographic Analysis of Neural Pathways Involved in Memory Processes Using Radioactive 2-Deoxyglucose

Defeat-Induced Analgesia and the Conditioned Display of Submissive Postures and Escape in Strains of Mice

Multiple and Correlative Approach to the Understanding of Behavioral Habituation to Spatial Novelty in the Albino Rat

Individual Differences in Neuronal Plasticity by Abnormal Organism-Environment Relationships

Hormone - Transmitter Interactions in Memory Modulation

Memory Enhancement with Posttraining Glucose Injections: Possible Involvement in Epinephrine Modulation of Memory Storage

Changes in Cerebral Biogenic Amine Metabolism during Passive Avoidance Behavior in Mice

The Learning and Exploratory Behavior of Rats with Deprivation Catecholaminergic Brain Systems Activity Induced by 6-OH-DA

On the Participation of Monoaminergic Systems of the Brain in the Mechanisms of the Effect of Neuropeptideson the Processes of Learning and Memory

The Use of Conditioned Rotation in the Hemi-Dopamine Rat to Study the Biochemistry of Learning and Memory

Trimethyltin (TMT) - Induced Forebrain Lesions, Cognitive Impairment, and B-Adrenergic Receptor Binding

Influence of a Modulation of Neurotransmitter Systems on Memory Retrieval

The Role of Acetylcholine and Catecholamines in the Memory Processes in the Newborn Rat

Participation of Cholinergic Mechanisms in the Memory Effects of CNS Stimulants

Unilateral Vibrissae Removal Induces Changes in the Crossed Nigrostriatal Projection of the Rat

Role of ß-Endorphin and other Mechanisms in the Simultaneous and Consecutive Processing of New and Old Memories

Behavioral Performance of Rats and the Content of Vasopressin and Oxytocin in Distinct Brain Areas

Enkephalins are Hormonal Modulators of Learning and Memory

Do Casomorphin Peptides Influence Consolidation Processes?

Effects of Cholecystokinin Octapeptides and their Fragments on the Acquisition and Extinction of Active Avoidance Behavior of Rats

The Effect of Trazodone and Its Metabolite, CCP, on Acquisition of Conditioned Avoidance Response

Anxiogenic and Memory-Enhancing Effects of Drugs Acting at the GABA-Benzodiazepine Receptor Complex

The Effect of Chronic Ethanol Administration on Neurotransmitter Metabolism in Rat Brain: Modification by Carnitine And Gamma Linolenic Acid

Bromopyruvatef a Pyruvatehydrogenase Inhibitor, Induces Memory Impairments and Changes in Hippocampal Oxidative Metabolism in Rats

How are the Events at the Molecular and Neuronal Levels Connected with Learning and Memory?

