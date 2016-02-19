Learning and Memory
1st Edition
Mechanisms of Information Storage in the Nervous System
Editors: Hansjurgen Matthies
eBook ISBN: 9781483161310
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 28th August 1986
Page Count: 428
Description
Learning and Memory: Mechanisms of Information Storage in the Nervous System contains the proceedings of the Seventh International Neurobiological Symposium held at Magdeburg on October 28 to November 2, 1985. Organized into four sections, this book first elucidates the synaptic long-term potentiation. Section II explores hippocampal functions, and Section III describes the biochemistry of memory formation. The last section addresses the principles and modification of learning behavior.
Table of Contents
Participants
Opening Remarks
Section I - Synaptic Long-term Potentiation
Presynaptic Mechanisms in Hippocampal Long-term Potentiation
Long-term Potentiation at Neocortical Level
Synaptic Protein Phosphorylation and Long-term Potentiation
Characterization of a 52 kDa Phosphoprotein Possible Related to Long-term Potentiation
Long-term Potentiation and Intrinsic Disinhibition
Long-term Potentiation in the Hippocampal Slice: Spatial Aspects
Postsynaptic Depolarization, a Necessary Condition for Development of LTP?
Calcium-Induced Long-term Potentiation in the Hippocampal CA1 Neurons In Vitro
Effect of a Ca2+ on Short-Term Plasticity of Cholino-Receptive Membrane in Snail Neurones
Study of Proteins in Hippocampal Slices under Long-term Potentiation (LTP)
Effects of Noradrenaline on Responsiveness and Plasticity in Hippocampus
Opioid Peptides and Long-term Potentiation in the Hippocampus
Post-Conditioning Long-term Potentiation
Incorporation of 3H-Fucose in Hippocampal Structures after Tetanization and Conditioning by Perforant Path Stimulation
Ultrastructural Changes in Neurons and Synapses of the Dentate Area Accompanying Long-term Potentiation induced by Perforant Path Stimulation
Ultrastructural Changes of Hippocampal Neurons and Synapses Following Long-term Potentiation - A Morphometric Study
Loss of Conditioning by Perforant Path Stimulation after Local Microinjection of Colchicine in Dentate Area
Effects of MGO on the Field Potentials in the Dentate Gyrus and on Conditioning Using Perforant Path Stimulation as Conditioned Stimulus
Different Plastic Properties of the Perforant Pathway and Commissural Input to the Dentate Gyrus
Effects of Nootropic Drugs and Antioxidants on Cortical Long-term Potentiation
Divergent Propagation of Excitation within the Dorsal Hippocampus of Rabbits - Evidence from Field Potentials Evoked by Electrical Stimulation of the Entorhinal Input
Section II - Hippocampal Functions
Restoration of RSA (theta) in the Denervated Hippocampus by Brain Transplants
Organization and Modulation of Theta-Rhythm by the Rhythmically Bursting Septal Neurons
Effect of Electrocoagulation of Septum and Section of Entorhinal Cortex on the Hippocampal Electrical Activity and Memory in Cats
Effect of Memory-Influencing Drugs on Paradoxical Sleep
Effect of Paradoxical Sleep Deprivation on Passive Avoidance Learning in Rats
Multidisciplinary Approach to the Understanding of Hippocampal Function(s) in Rats Genetically Selected for Differential Processing of Spatial Novelty
Section III - Biochemistry of Memory Formation
Obstacles and Progress in Studying the Cell Biology of Learning and Memory
Testing and Extending a Sequentially Dependent Three-Stage Model of Formation of Memory
On the Participance of Cyclic Nucleotides System in the Learning Modulation
Involvement of Brain DNA in Learning and Sleep
Highly Modified Poly(A)+ RNA in the Cerebral Hemispheres of Rat and Man and Its Probable Role in Recording of Memory Information
Strain Differences in Laboratory Rats: Avoidance Reactions and Total RNA Content in the Brain Cells
Radiochemical Analysis of Rat Hippocampal RNA after Acquisition of a Brightness Discrimination Reaction
Water-Soluble Proteins of Snail Subesophageal Ganglia at Early Stages of Learning
Biochemical Participation of Glycoproteins in Memory Consolidation after Two Different Training Paradigms in Goldfish
Impairment of Glycoprotein Fucosylation in Rat Hippocampus: Consequences on Memory Formation
Effects of Carbohydrate Precursors of Glycomacromolecules on Retention Performance of a Learning Task in Rats
Brain Gangliosides: Neuromodulators for Synaptic Transmission and Memory Formation
A Functional Role of Ganglioside GM1 in Synaptic Transmission and Synaptic Plasticity of the Rat Hippocampus
Alterations in Rat Brain Glycomacromolecules after Administration of Methylglucamine Orotate
Kindling and Free Radicals: A New Direction in the Search for Mechanisms
Section IV - Principles and Modification of Learning Behavior
Memory and Imprinting
Neuropharmacology of Associative Learning in Bees
Conditioned Taste Aversion: Brain Stem Substrate for Learning without Awareness
Locus Coeruleus in Learning and Memory Retrieval
An Autoradiographic Analysis of Neural Pathways Involved in Memory Processes Using Radioactive 2-Deoxyglucose
Defeat-Induced Analgesia and the Conditioned Display of Submissive Postures and Escape in Strains of Mice
Multiple and Correlative Approach to the Understanding of Behavioral Habituation to Spatial Novelty in the Albino Rat
Individual Differences in Neuronal Plasticity by Abnormal Organism-Environment Relationships
Hormone - Transmitter Interactions in Memory Modulation
Memory Enhancement with Posttraining Glucose Injections: Possible Involvement in Epinephrine Modulation of Memory Storage
Changes in Cerebral Biogenic Amine Metabolism during Passive Avoidance Behavior in Mice
The Learning and Exploratory Behavior of Rats with Deprivation Catecholaminergic Brain Systems Activity Induced by 6-OH-DA
On the Participation of Monoaminergic Systems of the Brain in the Mechanisms of the Effect of Neuropeptideson the Processes of Learning and Memory
The Use of Conditioned Rotation in the Hemi-Dopamine Rat to Study the Biochemistry of Learning and Memory
Trimethyltin (TMT) - Induced Forebrain Lesions, Cognitive Impairment, and B-Adrenergic Receptor Binding
Influence of a Modulation of Neurotransmitter Systems on Memory Retrieval
The Role of Acetylcholine and Catecholamines in the Memory Processes in the Newborn Rat
Participation of Cholinergic Mechanisms in the Memory Effects of CNS Stimulants
Unilateral Vibrissae Removal Induces Changes in the Crossed Nigrostriatal Projection of the Rat
Role of ß-Endorphin and other Mechanisms in the Simultaneous and Consecutive Processing of New and Old Memories
Behavioral Performance of Rats and the Content of Vasopressin and Oxytocin in Distinct Brain Areas
Enkephalins are Hormonal Modulators of Learning and Memory
Do Casomorphin Peptides Influence Consolidation Processes?
Effects of Cholecystokinin Octapeptides and their Fragments on the Acquisition and Extinction of Active Avoidance Behavior of Rats
The Effect of Trazodone and Its Metabolite, CCP, on Acquisition of Conditioned Avoidance Response
Anxiogenic and Memory-Enhancing Effects of Drugs Acting at the GABA-Benzodiazepine Receptor Complex
The Effect of Chronic Ethanol Administration on Neurotransmitter Metabolism in Rat Brain: Modification by Carnitine And Gamma Linolenic Acid
Bromopyruvatef a Pyruvatehydrogenase Inhibitor, Induces Memory Impairments and Changes in Hippocampal Oxidative Metabolism in Rats
How are the Events at the Molecular and Neuronal Levels Connected with Learning and Memory?
Index
About the Editor
Hansjurgen Matthies
