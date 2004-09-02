Bernice Wong's Learning about Learning Disabilities was the first text to give equal attention to the intellectual, conceptual, and practical aspects of learning disabilities. The Third Edition of this popular title presents 80% new material, keeping the chapters up to date in this fast-moving field. With new contributors, and seven new chapters, coverage is both comprehensive and thorough, with three sections encompassing the research aspects of learning disabilities, the instructional aspects of learning disabilities, and the issues germane to different age ranges of the learning disabled: children, adolescents, and adults.

Chapters summarizing research on learning disabilities include coverage of ADHD, memory, language processing, social competence, self-regulation, and brain structures as they apply to learning disabilities. Chapters focusing on instructional aspects of learning disabilities include coverage of teaching literacy, reading comprehension, writing, and mathematics.

Readers will find Learning About Learning Disabilities, Third edition suitable for use as a reference source for researchers or a graduate level text.

Reviews from previous editions:

"An undergraduate text that strikes a careful balance between the intellectual (psychological) and practical aspects of learning disabilities." —BOOK NEWS, INC.

"This text provides a balanced focus on both the conceptual and practical aspects of learning disabilities. Its research coverage is more comprehensive and of greater depth than any other LD textbook, and it is distinctive in its treatment of such important areas as consultation skills and service delivery." —CHILD ASSESSMENT NEWS

"Learning About Learning Disabilities provides a broad overview of some important issues in relation to the education and development of pupils with learning disabilities... Wong has succeeded in providing detailed descriptions and comments within a book which covers a broad range of topics. Without exception the chapters are clearly written and accessible, and many provide the reader with challenging ideas and practical suggestions." —BRITISH JOURNAL OF SPECIAL EDUCATION