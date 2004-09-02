Learning About Learning Disabilities - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780127625331, 9780080491707

Learning About Learning Disabilities

3rd Edition

Editors: Bernice Wong
eBook ISBN: 9780080491707
Hardcover ISBN: 9780127625331
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 2nd September 2004
Page Count: 656
Description

Bernice Wong's Learning about Learning Disabilities was the first text to give equal attention to the intellectual, conceptual, and practical aspects of learning disabilities. The Third Edition of this popular title presents 80% new material, keeping the chapters up to date in this fast-moving field. With new contributors, and seven new chapters, coverage is both comprehensive and thorough, with three sections encompassing the research aspects of learning disabilities, the instructional aspects of learning disabilities, and the issues germane to different age ranges of the learning disabled: children, adolescents, and adults.

Chapters summarizing research on learning disabilities include coverage of ADHD, memory, language processing, social competence, self-regulation, and brain structures as they apply to learning disabilities. Chapters focusing on instructional aspects of learning disabilities include coverage of teaching literacy, reading comprehension, writing, and mathematics.

Readers will find Learning About Learning Disabilities, Third edition suitable for use as a reference source for researchers or a graduate level text.

Reviews from previous editions:

"An undergraduate text that strikes a careful balance between the intellectual (psychological) and practical aspects of learning disabilities." —BOOK NEWS, INC.

"This text provides a balanced focus on both the conceptual and practical aspects of learning disabilities. Its research coverage is more comprehensive and of greater depth than any other LD textbook, and it is distinctive in its treatment of such important areas as consultation skills and service delivery." —CHILD ASSESSMENT NEWS

"Learning About Learning Disabilities provides a broad overview of some important issues in relation to the education and development of pupils with learning disabilities... Wong has succeeded in providing detailed descriptions and comments within a book which covers a broad range of topics. Without exception the chapters are clearly written and accessible, and many provide the reader with challenging ideas and practical suggestions." —BRITISH JOURNAL OF SPECIAL EDUCATION

Key Features

  • Provides a balanced focus on both the conceptual and the practical aspects of learning disabilities.
  • Research coverage more comprehensive and of greater depth than any other textbook about learning disabilities
  • The work is distinctive in its treatment of such important areas as consultation skills and service delivery

Readership

Researchers in learning disabilities.

Table of Contents


Contributors

Preface

Acknowledgments

To the Student

Section I: Conceptual, Historical, and Research Aspects of Learning Disabilities

Chapter 1. Learning Disabilities: An Historical and Conceptual Overview

I. Current Status of the Field

II. A Historical Perspective

III. Current and Future Issues

IV. Concluding Comments

Chapter 2. Learning Disabilities and Memory

I. Introduction

II. A Historical Perspective

III. Contemporary Research

IV. Parallels to Normal Memory Development

V. Components and Stages of Information Processing

VI. Memory Research in Perspective

VII. Trends in Memory Research

VIII. Implications from Contemporary Memory Research for Instruction

IX. Summary and Conclusion

Chapter 3. Language Processes and Reading Disabilities

I. Introduction

II. Theoretical Approaches to Language Acquisition

III. Language and Reading

IV. Language, Word Recognition, and Reading Disabilities

V. Sources of Individual Differences

VI. Language, Reading Comprehension and Reading Disabilities

VII. Future Challenges

Chapter 4. Peer Relationships and Learning Disabilities

I. Introduction

II. What Are the Characteristics of Peer Relationships of Students with Learning Disabilities?

III. What Factors Might Be Linked to the Peer Relationships of Students with Learning Disabilities?

IV. Future Research Directions

Chapter 5. Self-Regulation among Students with LD and ADHD

I. Defining and Understanding Self-Regulation

II. Theoretical Bases for Research on Self-Regulation

III. Common Self-Regulation Processes: Application with Students with LD and ADHD

IV. Self-Regulation and Major Dependent Variables

V. Factors Influencing and Influenced by Self-Regulation

VI. Self-Regulation of Strategic Performance

VII. Conclusion

Chapter 6. The Reading Brain in Children and Youth: A Systems Approach

I. Brain as a Functional System

II. Important Processes in the Reading Brain

III. Imaging Studies of Children and Youth With and Without Reading Disabilities

IV. Implications for Assessment and Instructional Intervention

Section II: Instructional Aspects of Learning Disabilities

Chapter 7. Difficulties in Reading Comprehension for Students with Learning Disabilities

I. Introduction

II. Students' Difficulties in Reading Comprehension

III. Effective Reading Comprehension Instruction

IV. Future Directions

Chapter 8. Writing Instruction

Introduction

I. Writing is Critical to Children's Success in School and Beyond

II. What Are the Ingredients Involved in Learning to Write

III. The Writing of Students with LD

IV. Principles of Writing Instruction

V. Concluding Comments

Chapter 9. Instructional Interventions in Mathematics for Students with Learning Disabilities

I. Introduction

II. Learning Disabilities and Mathematics Achievement

III. Instruction Referenced to NCTM Standards

IV. Interventions on Computation Skills

V. Cognitive Strategy Instruction

VI. Use of Manipulatives

VII. Studies Involving Peer Mediation

VIII. Discussion

Chapter 10. Social Competence/Social Skills of Students with Learning Disabilities: Interventions and Issues

I. Scope and Objectives

II. Overview of Social Competence/Social Skills

III. Instructional Method

IV. Issues

V. Future Directions for Social Skills Intervention Research

VI. Summary

Chapter 11. Strategic Academic Interventions for Adolescents with Learning Disabilities

I. Introduction

II. Empowerment Strategies for Academic Success and Independence

III. Strategic Instructional Practices

IV. Teaching High-Impact Strategies

V. Conclusion

Chapter 12. Social Competence of Adolescents with Learning Disabilities: Interventions and Issues

I. Introduction

II. Review of Descriptive Studies of Social Competence of Adolescents with LD

III. Review of Intervention Research to Enhance Social Competence of Adolescents with LD

IV. Informing the Search for Alternative Approaches

V. Implications for Practice and Research on Social Competence Interventions

VI. Summary and Conclusion

Chapter 13. The Science of Schooling for Students with Learning Disabilities: Recommendations for Service Delivery Linking Practice with Research

I. Science and Schooling for Students with LD

II. Identifying Effective Instruction for Students with LD

III. Are Students with LD Receiving Specialized Instruction Designed to be Effective?

IV. Recommendations for Service Delivery That Links Practice with Research

Chapter 14. A Community of Practice: Implications for Learning Disabilities

I. Setting the Stage: Teaching in Contemporary Inclusive Schools

II. Constituting an Educational Community of Practice

III. Guided Inquiry supporting Multiple Literacies (GIsML)

IV. Conducting Case Studies of Included Students in GIsML Instruction

V. Constructing and Analyzing the Case Studies

VI. Linking Teacher Learning and Student Learning

VII. The Teachers' Reflections

VIII. Conclusion

Appendix 1: Vignettes from Evan's Experience with the Light Program of Study

Section III: A Lifespan Approach to Understanding Learning Disabilities

Chapter 15. Learning Dis/ability as the Intersection of Competing Discourses: Implications for Classrooms, Parents, and Research

I. Introduction

II. Discursive Practices of Dis/Ability

III. Implications for the Classroom

IV. Implications for Parents (Caregivers)

V. Implications for Research

VI. Conclusions

Chapter 16. Adolescents with Learning Disabilities: Revisiting The Educator's Enigma

I. Introduction

II. Historical Context

III. How Research Has Informed Practice

IV. Future Research

V. Conclusion

Chapter 17. Adults with Learning Disabilities

I. Introduction

II. Refocusing on Adults with LD: An Historical Overview

III. LD from a Lifespan Perspective

IV. Challenges Facing Adults with LD

V. Accounting for Individual Differences

VI. Programs and Interventions

VII. Reflection: Progress and Future Directions

Chapter 18. Understanding Learning Disabilities through a Father's Perspective

Christine Greenhaw Mashburn Institute, 2000

Index




Details

No. of pages:
656
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2004
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080491707
Hardcover ISBN:
9780127625331

About the Editor

Bernice Wong

Bernice Wong is Professor Emeritus at Simon Fraser University, Burnaby, British Columbia. Prior to retirement, her passion had been writing intervention research with students with and without learning disabilities. In retirement, her love for writing has transformed from academic writing to short stories about interesting events in her life.

Affiliations and Expertise

Faculty of Education, Simon Fraser University, Burnaby, British Columbia, Canada Simon Fraser University, Faculty of Education, Burnaby, British Columbia, Canada

Reviews

Praise for the Previous Edition: "Wong has succeeded in providing detailed descriptions and comments within a book which covers a broad range of topics. Without exception the chapters are clearly written and accessible, and many provide the reader with challenging ideas and practical suggestions." -British Journal of Special Education

Ratings and Reviews

