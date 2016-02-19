Learning About Learning Disabilities
1st Edition
Description
This is the first textbook to give equal attention to the intellectual, conceptual, and practical aspects of learning disabilities. Topical coverage is both comprehensive and thorough, and the information presented is up-to-date.
Key Features
Provides a balanced focus on both the conceptual and practical aspects of learning disabilities (LD)The research covered is far more comprehensive and of greater depth than any other LD textbookThe work is distinctive in its treatment of such important areas as consultation skills and service delivery
Readership
Advanced undergraduate courses in learning disabilities.
Table of Contents
Conceptual, Historical, and Research Aspects of Learning Disabilities: J.K. Torgesen, Learning Disabilities: Historical and Conceptual Issues. B. Algozzine, Curriculum-Based Assessment. R. Conte, Attentional Disorders. L. Swanson, Learning Disabilities and Memory. V. Mann, Language Problems: A Key to Early Reading Problems. D. Willows, Visual Processes in Learning Disabilities. T. Bryan, Social Problems and Learning Disabilities. B.Y.L. Wong, The Relevance of Metacognition to Learning Disabilities. Assessment and Instructional Aspects of Learning Disabilities: L. Gelzheiser and D. Clarke, Early Reading and Instruction. R. Garner, V.C. Hare, and P. Alexander, Reading Comprehension Failures in Children. S. Graham and K. Harris, Writing Instruction. D. Smith and D.P. Rivera, Mathematics. R. Lyon, R. Newby, D. Racht, and J. Caldwell, Neuropsychology and Learning Disabilities. S. Vaughn, Social Skills Enhancement in Students with Learning Disabilities. S. Robinson, Collaborative Consultation. J. Kauffman, Issues in Service Delivery for Students with Learning Disabilities. Understanding Learning Disabilities through a Lifespan Approach: B. Keogh and S. Sears, Learning Disabilities from a Developmental Perspective: Early Identification and Prediction. E. Ellis, The Adolescent with Learning Disabilities. P. Adelman and S. Vogel, The Learning Disabled Adult.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 540
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1991
- Published:
- 5th August 1991
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483295398
About the Editor
Po-Zen Wong
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Massachusetts, Amherst
Bernice Wong
Bernice Wong is Professor Emeritus at Simon Fraser University, Burnaby, British Columbia. Prior to retirement, her passion had been writing intervention research with students with and without learning disabilities. In retirement, her love for writing has transformed from academic writing to short stories about interesting events in her life.
Affiliations and Expertise
Faculty of Education, Simon Fraser University, Burnaby, British Columbia, Canada Simon Fraser University, Faculty of Education, Burnaby, British Columbia, Canada
Reviews
@qu:Outstanding review of field of learning disabilities. Current, up-to-date, comprehensive. @source:--ROBERT SLOAT, Texas Woman's University @qu:Recent, comprehensive...excellent blend of research and practice. @source:--STEPHEN STRICHART, Florida International University @qu:Relevant topics and pertinent information. @source:--DIANE CONNELL, Notre Dame College @qu:An excellent resource. @source:--EDWARD J. KAMEENAI, University of Georgia