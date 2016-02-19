Learning About Learning Disabilities - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780127625300, 9781483295398

Learning About Learning Disabilities

1st Edition

Editors: Po-Zen Wong Bernice Wong
eBook ISBN: 9781483295398
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 5th August 1991
Page Count: 540
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
43.99
37.39
54.95
46.71
72.95
62.01
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This is the first textbook to give equal attention to the intellectual, conceptual, and practical aspects of learning disabilities. Topical coverage is both comprehensive and thorough, and the information presented is up-to-date.

Key Features

Provides a balanced focus on both the conceptual and practical aspects of learning disabilities (LD)The research covered is far more comprehensive and of greater depth than any other LD textbookThe work is distinctive in its treatment of such important areas as consultation skills and service delivery

Readership

Advanced undergraduate courses in learning disabilities.

Table of Contents

Conceptual, Historical, and Research Aspects of Learning Disabilities: J.K. Torgesen, Learning Disabilities: Historical and Conceptual Issues. B. Algozzine, Curriculum-Based Assessment. R. Conte, Attentional Disorders. L. Swanson, Learning Disabilities and Memory. V. Mann, Language Problems: A Key to Early Reading Problems. D. Willows, Visual Processes in Learning Disabilities. T. Bryan, Social Problems and Learning Disabilities. B.Y.L. Wong, The Relevance of Metacognition to Learning Disabilities. Assessment and Instructional Aspects of Learning Disabilities: L. Gelzheiser and D. Clarke, Early Reading and Instruction. R. Garner, V.C. Hare, and P. Alexander, Reading Comprehension Failures in Children. S. Graham and K. Harris, Writing Instruction. D. Smith and D.P. Rivera, Mathematics. R. Lyon, R. Newby, D. Racht, and J. Caldwell, Neuropsychology and Learning Disabilities. S. Vaughn, Social Skills Enhancement in Students with Learning Disabilities. S. Robinson, Collaborative Consultation. J. Kauffman, Issues in Service Delivery for Students with Learning Disabilities. Understanding Learning Disabilities through a Lifespan Approach: B. Keogh and S. Sears, Learning Disabilities from a Developmental Perspective: Early Identification and Prediction. E. Ellis, The Adolescent with Learning Disabilities. P. Adelman and S. Vogel, The Learning Disabled Adult.

Details

No. of pages:
540
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1991
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483295398

About the Editor

Po-Zen Wong

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Massachusetts, Amherst

Bernice Wong

Bernice Wong is Professor Emeritus at Simon Fraser University, Burnaby, British Columbia. Prior to retirement, her passion had been writing intervention research with students with and without learning disabilities. In retirement, her love for writing has transformed from academic writing to short stories about interesting events in her life.

Affiliations and Expertise

Faculty of Education, Simon Fraser University, Burnaby, British Columbia, Canada Simon Fraser University, Faculty of Education, Burnaby, British Columbia, Canada

Reviews

@qu:Outstanding review of field of learning disabilities. Current, up-to-date, comprehensive. @source:--ROBERT SLOAT, Texas Woman's University @qu:Recent, comprehensive...excellent blend of research and practice. @source:--STEPHEN STRICHART, Florida International University @qu:Relevant topics and pertinent information. @source:--DIANE CONNELL, Notre Dame College @qu:An excellent resource. @source:--EDWARD J. KAMEENAI, University of Georgia

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.