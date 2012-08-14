Learning About Learning Disabilities
4th Edition
Description
Learning about Learning Disabilities, 4e continues to provide equal attention to the intellectual, conceptual, and practical aspects of learning disabilities. The Fourth Edition of this popular title presents 80% new material, keeping the chapters up to date in this fast-moving field. With new contributors, and 11 new chapters, coverage is both comprehensive and thorough, encompassing the classification and identification of learning disabilities, learning disabilities in reading, writing, math, and social studies, interventions, and the issues germane to different age ranges of the learning disabled: children, adolescents, and adults.
Readers will find Learning About Learning Disabilities, Fourth Edition suitable for use as a reference source for researchers or as a graduate level text.
Reviews of previous editions:
"This text provides a balanced focus on both the conceptual and practical aspects of learning disabilities. Its research coverage is more comprehensive and of greater depth than any other LD textbook, and it is distinctive in its treatment of such important areas as consultation skills and service delivery."
-CHILD ASSESSMENT NEWS
"... provides a broad overview of some important issues in relation to the education and development of pupils with learning disabilities... Wong has succeeded in providing detailed descriptions and comments within a book which covers a broad range of topics. Without exception the chapters are clearly written and accessible, and many provide the reader with challenging ideas and practical suggestions."
-BRITISH JOURNAL OF SPECIAL EDUCATION
Key Features
- Learning Disabilities occur in 20% of the population. Three million children in the US have a learning disability and receive special education in school.
- 30% of children with learning disabilities drop out of high school, and 48% of those with learning disabilities are out of the workforce or unemployed.
- Discusses different types of learning disabilities including problems with attention, memory, language, math, reading, and writing
- Encompasses the impact of LD on learning as well as social competence and self-regulation
- Provides research summaries on most effective ways to teach children with LD
- Encompasses a lifespan perspective on LD, discussing the impact on children, adolescents, and adults
Readership
Researchers in learning disabilities.
Table of Contents
Dedication
List of Contributors
Preface
Acknowledgments
Chapter 1. Classification and Identification of Learning Disabilities
Introduction
Classification Issues in LD
Neurological Models Of LD
Cognitive Models
Instructional Models
A Hybrid Approach to LD Identification
Conclusions
Acknowledgment
REFERENCES
Chapter 2. Learning Disabilities and Memory
Introduction
A Historical Perspective
Understanding Memory Differences for Students with LD
Everyday Memory
Memory Intervention
Summary and Conclusions
REFERENCES
Chapter 3. Brain and Behavioral Response to Intervention for Specific Reading, Writing, and Math Disabilities: What Works for Whom?
Learning about the Brain
Brain Differences of Individuals with and without SLDS
Behavioral and Brain Response to Intervention (RTI)
Individual, Developmental, Gender, Language, and Cultural Differences
Conclusions and Recommendations
REFERENCES
Appendix
Chapter 4. Social Relationships: The 4th R
Self-Perceptions
Peer Relationships
Parenting and Family Relationships
Emotional and Behavioral Difficulties
Interventions in the Affective and Social Domain
Conclusions and Implications
Acknowledgment
REFERENCES
Chapter 5. Self-Regulation among Students with LD and ADHD
Defining and Understanding Self-Regulation
Theoretical Bases for Research on Self-Regulation
Common Self-Regulation Processes: Application with Students with LD and ADHD
Self-Regulation and Major Dependent Variables
Factors Influencing and Influenced by Self-Regulation
Self-Regulation of Strategic Performance
Conclusion
REFERENCES
Chapter 6. Reading Interventions for Students in Early Primary Grades
Introduction
Overview of Literacy Development
Effective Instruction for Students with Reading Difficulties
Assessment
Summary
REFERENCES
Chapter 7. Highlights in Reading Comprehension Intervention Research for Students with Learning Disabilities
Introduction
Reading Comprehension for Students with Learning Disabilities
Impact of Decoding and Fluency on Comprehension
Narrative Text
Expository Text
Peer-Assisted Intervention in the Inclusive Classroom
Discussion
REFERENCES
Chapter 8. Instructional Interventions for Students with Mathematics Learning Disabilities
Introduction
Learning Disabilities and Mathematics Achievement
Behavioral Interventions on Computation
Response to Intervention Research in Math
What are Evidence-Based Math Practices?
Discussion and Future Directions
REFERENCES
Chapter 9. Writing Instruction
Introduction
Goals of Writing Instruction
General Recommendations for Writing Instruction
Writing Instruction for Students with LD and other Struggling Writers
Concluding Comments
REFERENCES
Chapter 10. Assessment and Interventions for English Language Learners with Learning Disabilities
Introduction
Historical Perspective
Contextual Considerations
Language Development
The Simple View of Reading
ELLs’ Literacy Development in English
LD Subtypes in ELLs
Assessment
Do L1-Based Interventions Work for ELLs?
Conclusion
REFERENCES
Chapter 11. Improving Outcomes for Adolescents with Learning Disabilities
Introduction
Summary of Research Findings on Adolescents with LD
An Integrated Intervention Framework for Struggling Adolescent Learners
Future Directions
REFERENCES
Chapter 12. Effective Instruction for History and the Social Studies: What Works for Students with Learning Disabilities
What are the Social Studies?
Traditional Approaches for Teaching History and Social Studies
Instructional Approaches for Learning from Textbooks
Reform Approaches to History Instruction
Discussion and Recommendations
REFERENCES
Chapter 13. Navigating the Postsecondary Landscape
Navigating the Postsecondary Landscape
Academic Issues
Social-Emotional Issues
Motivational Issues
Promising Initiatives for Postsecondary Students with Learning Disabilities
REFERENCES
Chapter 14. Special Education Curriculum in an Era of High Standards
Introduction
The Direct Instruction Framework
The Strategy Instruction Framework
Constructivist Oriented Curriculum Framework
Special Education Curriculum and the Era of High Standards
Conclusion: Fostering Adaptive Expertise
REFERENCES
Chapter 15. Included, but Underserved: Rediscovering Special Education for Students with Learning Disabilities
Introduction
Educating Students with LD in the Context of General Education Policy
Policies that Govern Instruction for Students with LD
Research that Guides Instruction for Students with LD
What Classrooms are Like for Students with LD
Ensuring Equal Access to High Quality Education
Conclusion
REFERENCES
Index
- No. of pages:
- 464
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2013
- Published:
- 14th August 2012
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123884091
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123884145
About the Editor
Bernice Wong
Bernice Wong is Professor Emeritus at Simon Fraser University, Burnaby, British Columbia. Prior to retirement, her passion had been writing intervention research with students with and without learning disabilities. In retirement, her love for writing has transformed from academic writing to short stories about interesting events in her life.
Faculty of Education, Simon Fraser University, Burnaby, British Columbia, Canada Simon Fraser University, Faculty of Education, Burnaby, British Columbia, Canada
Deborah Butler
Dr. Deborah L. Butler is Professor in the Faculty of Education at the University of British Columbia. She was awarded a PhD in Educational Psychology from Simon Fraser University in 1993. Since joining UBC in 1994, Dr. Butler has written over 30 refereed articles and book chapters for major journals or highly influential books, presented 60 refereed papers at international or national conferences, produced literally 100’s of research reports with teachers, district-level administrators, and/or governments, and been invited to serve as a keynote or featured speaker across North America and internationally. Her research focuses on understanding and fostering strategic, goal-directed engagement, teacher professional development, research methods, inclusive and special education, and teaching and learning processes.
Faculty of Education, University of British Columbia, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
Reviews
Praise for the Previous Edition:
"Wong has succeeded in providing detailed descriptions and comments within a book which covers a broad range of topics. Without exception the chapters are clearly written and accessible, and many provide the reader with challenging ideas and practical suggestions." --British Journal of Special Education