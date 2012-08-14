Learning about Learning Disabilities, 4e continues to provide equal attention to the intellectual, conceptual, and practical aspects of learning disabilities. The Fourth Edition of this popular title presents 80% new material, keeping the chapters up to date in this fast-moving field. With new contributors, and 11 new chapters, coverage is both comprehensive and thorough, encompassing the classification and identification of learning disabilities, learning disabilities in reading, writing, math, and social studies, interventions, and the issues germane to different age ranges of the learning disabled: children, adolescents, and adults.



Readers will find Learning About Learning Disabilities, Fourth Edition suitable for use as a reference source for researchers or as a graduate level text.

Reviews of previous editions:

"This text provides a balanced focus on both the conceptual and practical aspects of learning disabilities. Its research coverage is more comprehensive and of greater depth than any other LD textbook, and it is distinctive in its treatment of such important areas as consultation skills and service delivery."

-CHILD ASSESSMENT NEWS



"... provides a broad overview of some important issues in relation to the education and development of pupils with learning disabilities... Wong has succeeded in providing detailed descriptions and comments within a book which covers a broad range of topics. Without exception the chapters are clearly written and accessible, and many provide the reader with challenging ideas and practical suggestions."

-BRITISH JOURNAL OF SPECIAL EDUCATION