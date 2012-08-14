Learning About Learning Disabilities - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9780123884091, 9780123884145

Learning About Learning Disabilities

4th Edition

Editors: Bernice Wong Deborah Butler
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123884091
eBook ISBN: 9780123884145
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 14th August 2012
Page Count: 464
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
61.99
43.39
43.39
43.39
49.59
43.39
43.39
49.59
68.95
48.27
48.27
48.27
55.16
48.27
48.27
55.16
96.32
67.42
67.42
67.42
77.06
67.42
67.42
77.06
89.95
62.97
62.97
62.97
71.96
62.97
62.97
71.96
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
54.99
38.49
38.49
38.49
43.99
38.49
38.49
43.99
96.32
67.42
67.42
67.42
77.06
67.42
67.42
77.06
89.95
62.97
62.97
62.97
71.96
62.97
62.97
71.96
68.95
48.27
48.27
48.27
55.16
48.27
48.27
55.16
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Resources

Instructor Ancillary Support Materials

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Learning about Learning Disabilities, 4e continues to provide equal attention to the intellectual, conceptual, and practical aspects of learning disabilities. The Fourth Edition of this popular title presents 80% new material, keeping the chapters up to date in this fast-moving field. With new contributors, and 11 new chapters, coverage is both comprehensive and thorough, encompassing the classification and identification of learning disabilities, learning disabilities in reading, writing, math, and social studies, interventions, and the issues germane to different age ranges of the learning disabled: children, adolescents, and adults.

Readers will find Learning About Learning Disabilities, Fourth Edition suitable for use as a reference source for researchers or as a graduate level text.

Reviews of previous editions:

"This text provides a balanced focus on both the conceptual and practical aspects of learning disabilities. Its research coverage is more comprehensive and of greater depth than any other LD textbook, and it is distinctive in its treatment of such important areas as consultation skills and service delivery."
-CHILD ASSESSMENT NEWS

"... provides a broad overview of some important issues in relation to the education and development of pupils with learning disabilities... Wong has succeeded in providing detailed descriptions and comments within a book which covers a broad range of topics. Without exception the chapters are clearly written and accessible, and many provide the reader with challenging ideas and practical suggestions."
-BRITISH JOURNAL OF SPECIAL EDUCATION

Key Features

  • Learning Disabilities occur in 20% of the population. Three million children in the US have a learning disability and receive special education in school.

  • 30% of children with learning disabilities drop out of high school, and 48% of those with learning disabilities are out of the workforce or unemployed.

  • Discusses different types of learning disabilities including problems with attention, memory, language, math, reading, and writing

  • Encompasses the impact of LD on learning as well as social competence and self-regulation

  • Provides research summaries on most effective ways to teach children with LD

  • Encompasses a lifespan perspective on LD, discussing the impact on children, adolescents, and adults

Readership

Researchers in learning disabilities.

Table of Contents

Dedication

List of Contributors

Preface

Acknowledgments

Chapter 1. Classification and Identification of Learning Disabilities

Introduction

Classification Issues in LD

Neurological Models Of LD

Cognitive Models

Instructional Models

A Hybrid Approach to LD Identification

Conclusions

Acknowledgment

REFERENCES

Chapter 2. Learning Disabilities and Memory

Introduction

A Historical Perspective

Understanding Memory Differences for Students with LD

Everyday Memory

Memory Intervention

Summary and Conclusions

REFERENCES

Chapter 3. Brain and Behavioral Response to Intervention for Specific Reading, Writing, and Math Disabilities: What Works for Whom?

Learning about the Brain

Brain Differences of Individuals with and without SLDS

Behavioral and Brain Response to Intervention (RTI)

Individual, Developmental, Gender, Language, and Cultural Differences

Conclusions and Recommendations

REFERENCES

Appendix

Chapter 4. Social Relationships: The 4th R

Self-Perceptions

Peer Relationships

Parenting and Family Relationships

Emotional and Behavioral Difficulties

Interventions in the Affective and Social Domain

Conclusions and Implications

Acknowledgment

REFERENCES

Chapter 5. Self-Regulation among Students with LD and ADHD

Defining and Understanding Self-Regulation

Theoretical Bases for Research on Self-Regulation

Common Self-Regulation Processes: Application with Students with LD and ADHD

Self-Regulation and Major Dependent Variables

Factors Influencing and Influenced by Self-Regulation

Self-Regulation of Strategic Performance

Conclusion

REFERENCES

Chapter 6. Reading Interventions for Students in Early Primary Grades

Introduction

Overview of Literacy Development

Effective Instruction for Students with Reading Difficulties

Assessment

Summary

REFERENCES

Chapter 7. Highlights in Reading Comprehension Intervention Research for Students with Learning Disabilities

Introduction

Reading Comprehension for Students with Learning Disabilities

Impact of Decoding and Fluency on Comprehension

Narrative Text

Expository Text

Peer-Assisted Intervention in the Inclusive Classroom

Discussion

REFERENCES

Chapter 8. Instructional Interventions for Students with Mathematics Learning Disabilities

Introduction

Learning Disabilities and Mathematics Achievement

Behavioral Interventions on Computation

Response to Intervention Research in Math

What are Evidence-Based Math Practices?

Discussion and Future Directions

REFERENCES

Chapter 9. Writing Instruction

Introduction

Goals of Writing Instruction

General Recommendations for Writing Instruction

Writing Instruction for Students with LD and other Struggling Writers

Concluding Comments

REFERENCES

Chapter 10. Assessment and Interventions for English Language Learners with Learning Disabilities

Introduction

Historical Perspective

Contextual Considerations

Language Development

The Simple View of Reading

ELLs’ Literacy Development in English

LD Subtypes in ELLs

Assessment

Do L1-Based Interventions Work for ELLs?

Conclusion

REFERENCES

Chapter 11. Improving Outcomes for Adolescents with Learning Disabilities

Introduction

Summary of Research Findings on Adolescents with LD

An Integrated Intervention Framework for Struggling Adolescent Learners

Future Directions

REFERENCES

Chapter 12. Effective Instruction for History and the Social Studies: What Works for Students with Learning Disabilities

What are the Social Studies?

Traditional Approaches for Teaching History and Social Studies

Instructional Approaches for Learning from Textbooks

Reform Approaches to History Instruction

Discussion and Recommendations

REFERENCES

Chapter 13. Navigating the Postsecondary Landscape

Navigating the Postsecondary Landscape

Academic Issues

Social-Emotional Issues

Motivational Issues

Promising Initiatives for Postsecondary Students with Learning Disabilities

REFERENCES

Chapter 14. Special Education Curriculum in an Era of High Standards

Introduction

The Direct Instruction Framework

The Strategy Instruction Framework

Constructivist Oriented Curriculum Framework

Special Education Curriculum and the Era of High Standards

Conclusion: Fostering Adaptive Expertise

REFERENCES

Chapter 15. Included, but Underserved: Rediscovering Special Education for Students with Learning Disabilities

Introduction

Educating Students with LD in the Context of General Education Policy

Policies that Govern Instruction for Students with LD

Research that Guides Instruction for Students with LD

What Classrooms are Like for Students with LD

Ensuring Equal Access to High Quality Education

Conclusion

REFERENCES

Index

Details

No. of pages:
464
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2013
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123884091
eBook ISBN:
9780123884145

About the Editor

Bernice Wong

Bernice Wong is Professor Emeritus at Simon Fraser University, Burnaby, British Columbia. Prior to retirement, her passion had been writing intervention research with students with and without learning disabilities. In retirement, her love for writing has transformed from academic writing to short stories about interesting events in her life.

Affiliations and Expertise

Faculty of Education, Simon Fraser University, Burnaby, British Columbia, Canada Simon Fraser University, Faculty of Education, Burnaby, British Columbia, Canada

Deborah Butler

Dr. Deborah L. Butler is Professor in the Faculty of Education at the University of British Columbia. She was awarded a PhD in Educational Psychology from Simon Fraser University in 1993. Since joining UBC in 1994, Dr. Butler has written over 30 refereed articles and book chapters for major journals or highly influential books, presented 60 refereed papers at international or national conferences, produced literally 100’s of research reports with teachers, district-level administrators, and/or governments, and been invited to serve as a keynote or featured speaker across North America and internationally. Her research focuses on understanding and fostering strategic, goal-directed engagement, teacher professional development, research methods, inclusive and special education, and teaching and learning processes.

Affiliations and Expertise

Faculty of Education, University of British Columbia, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada

Reviews

Praise for the Previous Edition:
"Wong has succeeded in providing detailed descriptions and comments within a book which covers a broad range of topics. Without exception the chapters are clearly written and accessible, and many provide the reader with challenging ideas and practical suggestions." --British Journal of Special Education

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.