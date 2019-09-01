Learned Mindfulness - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128164846

Learned Mindfulness

1st Edition

Physician Engagement and M.D. Wellness

Authors: Frank Ninivaggi
Paperback ISBN: 9780128164846
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st September 2019
Page Count: 194
Description

Learned Mindfulness: Physician Engagement and M.D. Wellness discusses the original technique of "Learned Mindfulness" developed by Dr. Ninivaggi to combat stress and burnout. In this book, Dr. Ninivaggi uses his Integrity Mindfulness model as a tool to manage stress, prevent burnout, and broaden quality of life, ultimately promoting well-being. Helping physicians ultimately helps patients and extends to the public enhancement of greater equanimity. The book provides readers with background information on the origins of mindfulness and details step-by-step directions on how to use the original technique.

Key Features

  • First book to introduce the technique of learned mindfulness
  • Useful to psychiatrists, pychologists, physicians, and all suffering from stress and burnout
  • Provides step-by-step instructions on how to apply the model to their patients

Readership

Clinical psychiatrists, psychologists and physicians and researchers in the field of stress and mindfulness

Table of Contents

1. Self, mind, embodied personhood
2. The intention of mindfulness: gathered "i am" awareness
3. Mindfulness: Hindu and Buddhist origins
4. Emotional intelligence
5. Mindfulness: an emotional intelligence performance perspective
6. Authentic integrity: a premiere character strength
7. Self-gathering, self-awareness self-development, self-modulated regulation
8. Summary

Details

No. of pages:
194
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2020
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
Paperback ISBN:
9780128164846

About the Author

Frank Ninivaggi

Frank John Ninivaggi, M.D., is an associate attending physician, Yale–New Haven Hospital, assistant clinical professor of child psychiatry Yale University School of Medicine’s Child Study Center, and psychiatric director of the Devereux-Glenholme School in Washington, Connecticut.

Affiliations and Expertise

Yale–New Haven Hospital, New Haven, CT, USA

