Learned Mindfulness
1st Edition
Physician Engagement and M.D. Wellness
Description
Learned Mindfulness: Physician Engagement and M.D. Wellness discusses the original technique of "Learned Mindfulness" developed by Dr. Ninivaggi to combat stress and burnout. In this book, Dr. Ninivaggi uses his Integrity Mindfulness model as a tool to manage stress, prevent burnout, and broaden quality of life, ultimately promoting well-being. Helping physicians ultimately helps patients and extends to the public enhancement of greater equanimity. The book provides readers with background information on the origins of mindfulness and details step-by-step directions on how to use the original technique.
Key Features
- First book to introduce the technique of learned mindfulness
- Useful to psychiatrists, pychologists, physicians, and all suffering from stress and burnout
- Provides step-by-step instructions on how to apply the model to their patients
Readership
Clinical psychiatrists, psychologists and physicians and researchers in the field of stress and mindfulness
Table of Contents
1. Self, mind, embodied personhood
2. The intention of mindfulness: gathered "i am" awareness
3. Mindfulness: Hindu and Buddhist origins
4. Emotional intelligence
5. Mindfulness: an emotional intelligence performance perspective
6. Authentic integrity: a premiere character strength
7. Self-gathering, self-awareness self-development, self-modulated regulation
8. Summary
Details
- No. of pages:
- 194
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st September 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128164846
About the Author
Frank Ninivaggi
Frank John Ninivaggi, M.D., is an associate attending physician, Yale–New Haven Hospital, assistant clinical professor of child psychiatry Yale University School of Medicine’s Child Study Center, and psychiatric director of the Devereux-Glenholme School in Washington, Connecticut.
Affiliations and Expertise
Yale–New Haven Hospital, New Haven, CT, USA