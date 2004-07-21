Lean TPM
1st Edition
A Blueprint for Change
Description
Merging the benefits of two well-known methodolgies, Lean Thinking and Total Productive Maintenance, Lean TPM shows how to secure increased manufacturing efficiency.
Based on their experienc of working with organisations that have successfully achieved outstanding performance, McCarthy and Rich provide the tools and techniques that convert strategic vision into practical reality. Lean TPM accelerates the benefits of continuous improvement activities within any manufacturing environment by challenging wasteful working practices, releasing the potential of the workforce, targeting effectiveness and making processes work as planned.
- Unites world-class manufacturing, Lean Thinking and Total Productive Maintenance (TPM)
- Shows how to achieve zero breakdowns
- Optimises processes to deliver performance and new products efficiently
- Delivers benefit from continuous improvement activities quickly
Lean TPM provides a single change agenda for organisations. It will help to develop robust supply chain relationships and to optimise the value generating process. Supported by an integrated route map and comprehensive benchmark data, this book enables engineers, technicians and managers to explore this potent technique fully.
Key Features
- Unites the concepts of world-class manufacturing, Lean and TPM.
- Shows how to accelerate the benefits gained from continuous improvement activities.
- Includes an integrated route map for Lean TPM, including benchmark data.
Readership
Senior managers. Quality, Process and Production managers in the process and maufacturing sector. World-class performance specialists. Supply chain managers and specialists. Process improvement engineers. Maintenance engineers.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: The business of survival and growth Chapter Two: Lean TPM Chapter Three: The change mandate: A top-down/bottom-up partnership Chapter Four: Transforming the business model Chapter Five: Process stabilisation Chapter Six: Process optimisation Chapter Seven: Sustaining the improvement drive Chapter Eight: Conclusions Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 224
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2004
- Published:
- 21st July 2004
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080478913
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780750658577
About the Author
Dennis McCarthy
As a TPM expert, Dennis has pioneered the integration of TPM with Lean and Six Sigma improvement processes as a lever for cross functional collaboration and high performance teamwork. Described by one senior international manager as a true 'Sensei of Change', he has supported many well-respected and award winning companies including 3M, Ford, General Motors, GE, IKEA, Heineken and Johnson Matthey across Europe, India, USA, China and Japan.
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, DAK Consulting, UK
Nick Rich
Professor Rich is a renowned academic and expert in productivity management and the application of lean enterprise methods. With Professor Dan Jones, he was a founding member of the Lean Enterprise Research Centre in 1994 and he now directs CLEAR – the Centre for Lean Enterprise Application and Research. Nick was trained by Toyota in Japan during the 1990s whilst at Cardiff Business School, he has co-authored several government reports, holds a number of honorary Professorships at UK and international Universities, and is highly regarded as an academic who can translate his research into practice. His research concerns the design and improvement of Highly Reliable Organisations and he spends his time split between manufacturing, service, and healthcare sectors.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor in Operations Management, Swansea University, UK
Reviews
Tony Flannigan, Site Manager, ICI Synetix -Very easy to read "strong in developing lean TPM arguments at the micro level and offers directions at the macro supply-chain level." - Gurdev Singh MILT, Logistics and Transport Focus, 2004 Overall, the text is suited to those with a basic understanding of these two practices within a manufacturing setting who also enjoy a full and sustained management support to drive effective change in an organization. - Quality Progress, February 2005