Leak-Free Pumps and Compressors Handbook
1st Edition
Description
As environmental legislation concerning leaks and emissions tightens this practical reference manual is a must for all those involved with systems using leak-free (or seal-less) pumps or compressors. This handbook will enable you to understand the various designs and properties of leak-free pumps and select the right pump or compressor to ensure leak free systems whatever the application.
Readership
For all those involved with the use of leak-free pumps and compressors.
Table of Contents
A survey of leak-free centrifugal and positive displacement pumps
Properties and design criteria for magnetic drives on pumps
Zero-leakage pumps with permanent magnetic drive
Leak-free centrifugal pumps in plastic
Canned motor pumps: An important contribution to leakage-free operation
Standardized chemical pump with canned motor in flameproof enclosure
Canned motor and magnetic drive systems: A comparison
Reciprocating metering pumps in leak-free design
Leakage free metering of fluids in fully automated processes
Processs diaphragm pumps
Diaphragm compressors
Liquid ring vacuum pumps and compressors with magnetic drive
Leakproof roots vacuum pumps
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 1995
- Published:
- 20th December 1995
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080510033
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781856172301
About the Author
G. Vetter
Affiliations and Expertise
Universität Erlangen-Nürenberg, Lehrstuhl für Apparatetechnik und Chemiemaschinenbau Gauerstrasse 4, D-91058 Erlangen, Germany