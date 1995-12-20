Leak-Free Pumps and Compressors Handbook - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781856172301, 9780080510033

Leak-Free Pumps and Compressors Handbook

1st Edition

Authors: G. Vetter
eBook ISBN: 9780080510033
Hardcover ISBN: 9781856172301
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 20th December 1995
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
29100.00
24735.00
365.44
310.62
340.00
289.00
255.00
216.75
205.00
174.25
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

As environmental legislation concerning leaks and emissions tightens this practical reference manual is a must for all those involved with systems using leak-free (or seal-less) pumps or compressors. This handbook will enable you to understand the various designs and properties of leak-free pumps and select the right pump or compressor to ensure leak free systems whatever the application.

Readership

For all those involved with the use of leak-free pumps and compressors.

Table of Contents

A survey of leak-free centrifugal and positive displacement pumps


Properties and design criteria for magnetic drives on pumps


Zero-leakage pumps with permanent magnetic drive


Leak-free centrifugal pumps in plastic


Canned motor pumps: An important contribution to leakage-free operation


Standardized chemical pump with canned motor in flameproof enclosure


Canned motor and magnetic drive systems: A comparison


Reciprocating metering pumps in leak-free design


Leakage free metering of fluids in fully automated processes


Processs diaphragm pumps


Diaphragm compressors


Liquid ring vacuum pumps and compressors with magnetic drive


Leakproof roots vacuum pumps

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 1995
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080510033
Hardcover ISBN:
9781856172301

About the Author

G. Vetter

Affiliations and Expertise

Universität Erlangen-Nürenberg, Lehrstuhl für Apparatetechnik und Chemiemaschinenbau Gauerstrasse 4, D-91058 Erlangen, Germany

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.