Leading Empowerment
1st Edition
A Practical Guide to Change
Description
A toolkit for those at different stages of the spectrum of leadership, Leading Empowerment describes at each level what empowerment looks like, feels like and sounds like. The book offers a structure and framework of 'how to' enable a workforce. Specific examples are drawn from public and private sectors, service and manufacturing, for both large FTSE 250 companies and small and medium sized enterprises. This is a 'hands on' book. It will assist anyone who wants to learn about empowerment, what differentiates it from delegation and how it can be implemented in any kind of organisation to achieve the benefits outlined.
Key Features
- Provides an everyday analogy to define empowerment
- Offers a step by step guide to implement an empowerment strategy for use up to CEO levels
- Identifies the language and actions of empowering leaders, from the first line supervisor to the board
Readership
Anyone who wants to learn about empowerment
Table of Contents
What is empowerment? The role of leadership in empowerment; Exploring the need and the benefits; Enabling individuals and teams; Implementing in the organization; Monitoring the cultural change and dealing with feedback; Case studies from public and private sectors.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 160
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Chandos Publishing 2006
- Published:
- 31st January 2006
- Imprint:
- Chandos Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781780631486
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781843342021
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781843341437
About the Author
Mike Applegarth
Mike Applegarth has been a training professional for 25 years, with over 20 of those as a consultant. He has worked at all levels in various public and private sectors of business and with charities too. He is the Author of How To Take a Training Audit.
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant, UK