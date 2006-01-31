Leading Empowerment - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781843341437, 9781780631486

Leading Empowerment

1st Edition

A Practical Guide to Change

Authors: Mike Applegarth
eBook ISBN: 9781780631486
Hardcover ISBN: 9781843342021
Paperback ISBN: 9781843341437
Imprint: Chandos Publishing
Published Date: 31st January 2006
Page Count: 160
Description

A toolkit for those at different stages of the spectrum of leadership, Leading Empowerment describes at each level what empowerment looks like, feels like and sounds like. The book offers a structure and framework of 'how to' enable a workforce. Specific examples are drawn from public and private sectors, service and manufacturing, for both large FTSE 250 companies and small and medium sized enterprises. This is a 'hands on' book. It will assist anyone who wants to learn about empowerment, what differentiates it from delegation and how it can be implemented in any kind of organisation to achieve the benefits outlined.

Key Features

  • Provides an everyday analogy to define empowerment
  • Offers a step by step guide to implement an empowerment strategy for use up to CEO levels
  • Identifies the language and actions of empowering leaders, from the first line supervisor to the board

Readership

Anyone who wants to learn about empowerment

Table of Contents

What is empowerment? The role of leadership in empowerment; Exploring the need and the benefits; Enabling individuals and teams; Implementing in the organization; Monitoring the cultural change and dealing with feedback; Case studies from public and private sectors.

Details

About the Author

Mike Applegarth

Mike Applegarth has been a training professional for 25 years, with over 20 of those as a consultant. He has worked at all levels in various public and private sectors of business and with charities too. He is the Author of How To Take a Training Audit.

Affiliations and Expertise

Consultant, UK

