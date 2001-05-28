Leading Antenatal Classes

Foreword, Acknowledgements, Introduction, The changes that pregnancy brings, Meeting the needs of expectant parents, How people learn, Being a class leader, The first class, Giving information, Leading discussion, Teaching aids, Active learning, Teaching physical skills, Relaxation and breathing awareness, Positions, massage and exercise, Meeting the needs of fathers, Sensitive topics, Preparing for life after birth, Planning a course, Meeting different needs, Shared course leadership, Difficult behaviours, Evaluating your classes, Professional development and support, Initiating change, Useful addresses.



