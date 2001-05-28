Leading Antenatal Classes
2nd Edition
Description
- A new section on evidence-based research Extensive new material More like a workbook The addition of new activities and ideas for workshops Practice-based material featured as an Appendix * Clarification of areas not properly understood by students
Table of Contents
Foreword, Acknowledgements, Introduction, The changes that pregnancy brings, Meeting the needs of expectant parents, How people learn, Being a class leader, The first class, Giving information, Leading discussion, Teaching aids, Active learning, Teaching physical skills, Relaxation and breathing awareness, Positions, massage and exercise, Meeting the needs of fathers, Sensitive topics, Preparing for life after birth, Planning a course, Meeting different needs, Shared course leadership, Difficult behaviours, Evaluating your classes, Professional development and support, Initiating change, Useful addresses.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 288
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Books for Midwives 2002
- Published:
- 28th May 2001
- Imprint:
- Books for Midwives
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780750649841
About the Author
Judith Schott
Affiliations and Expertise
PROSPECT Trainer, writer and researcher on health issues, London, UK
Judy Priest
Affiliations and Expertise
Training Advisor, Oxford Brookes University, Oxford, UK