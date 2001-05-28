Leading Antenatal Classes - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780750649841

Leading Antenatal Classes

2nd Edition

Authors: Judith Schott Judy Priest
Paperback ISBN: 9780750649841
Imprint: Books for Midwives
Published Date: 28th May 2001
Page Count: 288
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

  • A new section on evidence-based research Extensive new material More like a workbook The addition of new activities and ideas for workshops Practice-based material featured as an Appendix * Clarification of areas not properly understood by students

Table of Contents

Foreword, Acknowledgements, Introduction, The changes that pregnancy brings, Meeting the needs of expectant parents, How people learn, Being a class leader, The first class, Giving information, Leading discussion, Teaching aids, Active learning, Teaching physical skills, Relaxation and breathing awareness, Positions, massage and exercise, Meeting the needs of fathers, Sensitive topics, Preparing for life after birth, Planning a course, Meeting different needs, Shared course leadership, Difficult behaviours, Evaluating your classes, Professional development and support, Initiating change, Useful addresses.

Details

No. of pages:
288
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Books for Midwives 2002
Published:
Imprint:
Books for Midwives
Paperback ISBN:
9780750649841

About the Author

Judith Schott

Affiliations and Expertise

PROSPECT Trainer, writer and researcher on health issues, London, UK

Judy Priest

Affiliations and Expertise

Training Advisor, Oxford Brookes University, Oxford, UK

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.