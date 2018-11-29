Leading and Managing in Nursing
7th Edition
Description
Help students prepare for the NCLEX® and their transition to practice! Organized around the issues in today's constantly changing healthcare environment Leading and Managing in Nursing, 7th Edition, offers an innovative approach to leading and managing by merging theory, research, and practical application. This cutting-edge text includes coverage of patient safety, consumer relationships, cultural diversity, resource management delegation, and communication. In addition, it provides just the right amount of information to equip students with the tools they need to master leadership and management, which will better prepare them for clinical practice.
Key Features
- UPDATED! Fresh content and references related to conflict (mediation and arbitration), personal/personnel issues, violence and incivility, and delegation included in their respective chapters.
- Separate chapters on key topic areas such as cultural diversity, consumer relationships, delegation, managing information and technology, legal and ethical issues, and many more.
- Eye-catching full-color design helps engage and guide students through each chapter.
- UNIQUE! Each chapter opens with The Challenge, where practicing nurse leaders/managers offer their real-world views of a concern related in the chapter, encouraging students to think about how they would handle the situation.
- UNIQUE! The Solution closes each chapter with an effective method to handle the real-life situation presented in The Challenge, and demonstrates the ins and outs of problem solving in practice.
- The Evidence boxes in each chapter summarize relevant concepts and research from nursing/business/medicine literature.
- Theory boxes highlight and summarize pertinent theoretical concepts related to chapter content.
- UPDATED! Chapter 2, Clinical Safety: The Core of Leading, Managing, and Following, features the latest guidelines for ensuring patient safety, QSEN updates and it will also include some new tools to help with assessing/managing patient safety in the hospital setting
- UPDATED! Chapter 16, The Impact of Technology, includes information on future trends such as Health Information Exchange (HIE), data warehouses with predictive analytics, and information on decision support systems and their impact on patient care.
- UPDATED! Chapter 12, Care Delivery Strategies, covers different nursing care delivery models used to organize care in a variety of healthcare organizations.
- UPDATED! Chapter 14, Workforce Engagement through Collective Action and Governance, provides information on how to assess work environments through assessing organizational and governance characteristics, nurse empowerment/engagement strategies, and a variety of collective action and bargaining strategies that can shape nurses’ practice.
Table of Contents
1. Leading, Managing, and Following in Complex Health Systems
2. Clinical Safety: The Core of Leading, Managing, and Following
3. Legal and Ethical Issues-
4. Cultural Diversity and Inclusion in Health Care
5. Gaining Personal Insight: The Beginning of Being a Leader
6. Being an Effective Follower NEW chapter!
7. Self-Management
8. Communication and Conflict
9. Power, Politics, and Influence
10. Healthcare Organizations
11. Organizational Structures
12. Care Delivery Strategies
13. Staffing and Scheduling
14. Workforce Engagement through Collective Action and Governance
15. Making Decisions and Solving Problems
16. The Impact of Technology
17. Delegating: Authority, Accountability, Responsibility in Delegation Decisions
18. Leading Change
19. Building Effective Teams
20. Managing Costs and Budgets
21. Selecting, Developing, and Evaluating Staff
22. Person-Centered Care
23. Managing Quality and Risk
24. Translating Research into Practice
25. Managing Personal/Personnel Problems
26. Role Transition
27. Managing Your Career
28. Developing the Role of Leader
29. Developing the Role of Manager
30. The Strategic Planning Process
31. Thriving for the Future
Glossary
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 591
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2019
- Published:
- 29th November 2018
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323449137
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323547345
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323547338
About the Author
Patricia Yoder-Wise
Patricia S. Yoder-Wise, RN, EdD, NEA-BC, ANEF, FAAN
Affiliations and Expertise
Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center, Lubbock, TX