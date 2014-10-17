Leading and Managing in Nursing
6th Edition
Leading and Managing in Nursing, 6th Edition offers an innovative approach to leading and managing by merging theory, research, and practical application to better prepare you for the NCLEX® exam and the transition to the practice environment. This cutting-edge text is organized around the issues that are central to the success of professional nurses in today's constantly changing healthcare environment, including consumer relationships, cultural diversity, resource management, delegation, and communication.
- UNIQUE! Each chapter opens with The Challenge, where practicing nurse leaders/managers offer their real-world views of a concern related in the chapter, encouraging you to think about how you would handle the situation.
- UNIQUE! The Solution closes each chapter with an effective method to handle the real-life situation presented in The Challenge, and demonstrates the ins and outs of problem solving in practice.
- The Evidence boxes in each chapter summarize relevant concepts and research from nursing/business/medicine literature.
- Theory boxes highlight and summarize pertinent theoretical concepts related to chapter content.
- Research and Literature Perspective boxes summarize timely articles of interest and point out their relevance and applicability to practice.
- Separate chapters on key topic areas such as cultural diversity, consumer relationships, delegation, managing information and technology, legal and ethical issues, and many more.
- End-of-chapter Tips offer guidelines for applying information presented in the chapter.
- Numbered exercises challenge you to think critically about concepts in the text and apply them to real-life situations.
- Eye-catching full-color design helps engage and guide you through each chapter.
- Glossary alphabetically lists and defines all the boldfaced key terms from the chapters.
- Chapter Checklists provide a quick summary of key points and serve as a handy study tool.
Table of Contents
PART 1: CORE CONCEPTS
Overview
1. Leading, Managing, and Following
2. Patient Safety
3. Developing the Role of Leader
4. Developing the Role of Manager
Context
5. Legal and Ethical Issues
6. Making Decisions and Solving Problems
7. Healthcare Organizations
8. Understanding and Designing Organizational Structures
9. Cultural Diversity in Health Care
10. Power, Politics, and Influence
PART 2: MANAGING RESOURCES
11. Caring, Communicating, and Managing with Technology
12. Managing Costs and Budgets
13. Care Delivery Strategies
14. Staffing and Scheduling
15. Selecting, Developing, and Evaluating Staff
PART 3: CHANGING THE STATUS QUO
16. Strategic Planning, Goal-Setting, and Marketing
17. Leading Change
18. Building Teams Through Communication and Partnerships
19. Collective Action
20. Managing Quality and Risk
21. Translating Research into Practice
PART 4: INTERPERSONAL AND PERSONAL SKILLS
Interpersonal
22. Consumer Relationships
23. Conflict: The Cutting Edge of Change
24. Managing Personal/Personnel Problems
25. Workplace Violence and Incivility
26. Delegation: An Art of Professional Practice
Personal
27. Role Transition
28. Self-Management: Stress and Time
29. Managing Your Career
Future
30. Thriving for the Future
Glossary
Index
- No. of pages:
- 632
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2015
- Published:
- 17th October 2014
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323185776
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323185783
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323294225
About the Author
Patricia Yoder-Wise
Patricia S. Yoder-Wise, RN, EdD, NEA-BC, ANEF, FAAN
Affiliations and Expertise
Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center, Lubbock, TX