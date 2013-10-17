Leading and Managing in Nursing - Revised Reprint
5th Edition
Description
Leading and Managing in Nursing, 5th Edition Revised Reprint by Patricia Yoder-Wise successfully blends evidence-based guidelines with practical application. This revised reprint has been updated to prepare you for the nursing leadership issues of today and tomorrow, providing just the right amount of information to equip you with the tools you need to succeed on the NCLEX and in practice. Content is organized around the issues that are central to the success of professional nurses in todays constantly changing healthcare environment, including patient safety, workplace violence, consumer relationships, cultural diversity, resource management, and many more.
".. apt for all nursing students and nurses who are working towards being in charge and management roles." Reviewed by Jane Brown on behalf of Nursing Times, October 2015
Key Features
- Merges theory, research, and practical application for an innovative approach to nursing leadership and management.
- Practical, evidence-based approach to today’s key issues includes patient safety, workplace violence, team collaboration, delegation, managing quality and risk, staff education, supervision, and managing costs and budgets.
- Easy-to-find boxes, a full-color design, and new photos highlight key information for quick reference and effective study.
- Research and Literature Perspective boxes summarize timely articles of interest, helping you apply current research to evidence-based practice.
- Critical thinking questions in every chapter challenge you to think critically about chapter concepts and apply them to real-life situations.
- Chapter Checklists provide a quick review and study guide to the key ideas in each chapter, theory boxes with pertinent theoretical concepts, a glossary of key terms and definitions, and bulleted lists for applying key content to practice.
Table of Contents
PART 1: CORE CONCEPTS
Overview
1. Leading, Managing, and Following UPDATED!
2. Safe Care: The Core of Leading and Managing NEW!
3. Developing the Role of Leader
4. Developing the Role of Manager
Context
5. Legal and Ethical Issues
6. Making Decisions and Solving Problems
7. Healthcare Organizations
8. Understanding and Designing Organizational Structures
9. Cultural Diversity in Health Care
10. Power, Politics, and Influence
PART 2: MANAGING RESOURCES
11. Caring, Communicating, and Managing with Technology
12. Managing Costs and Budgets
13. Care Delivery Strategies
14. Staffing and Scheduling
15. Selecting, Developing, and Evaluating Staff UPDATED!
PART 3: CHANGING THE STATUS QUO
16. Strategic Planning, Goal-Setting, and Marketing UPDATED!
17. Leading Change NEW!
18. Building Teams Through Communication and Partnerships UPDATED!
19. Collective Action
20. Managing Quality and Risk
21. Translating Research into Practice
PART 4: INTERPERSONAL AND PERSONAL SKILLS
Interpersonal
22. Consumer Relationships
23. Conflict: The Cutting Edge of Change UPDATED!
24. Managing Personal/Personnel Problems
25. Workplace Violence: Threats from Outside and Within
26. Delegation: An Art of Professional Practice
Personal
27. Role Transition
28. Self-Management: Stress and Time
29. Managing your Career
Future
30. Thriving for the Future NEW!
Glossary
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 672
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2011
- Published:
- 17th October 2013
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323263504
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323294218
About the Author
Patricia Yoder-Wise
Patricia S. Yoder-Wise, RN, EdD, NEA-BC, ANEF, FAAN
Affiliations and Expertise
Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center, Lubbock, TX