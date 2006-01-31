Leadership Scaffolding
1st Edition
Description
Leadership Scaffolding discusses the practicalities for middle managers of leadership - providing readers with the framework or scaffolding to being an effective manager. It’s not theory - it’s all about what the seriously good managers actually ‘do’. When we start our careers, we learn in compartments: this course on delegation, that workshop on motivation. Of course hit and run training courses help us, as does a good role model or two, but the best managers are the ones who construct a framework of actions around the main focus of getting the job done that means it gets done more efficiently, with less stress and is ultimately more rewarding for all concerned.The good news is that although there are some common, threads this framework, or scaffolding, has different shapes - depending on your unique business or management style. This book provides readers with that framework or scaffolding.
Key Features
- A straightforward set of scaffolding from which you can choose, to suit your particular needs
- Written from experience and research into what really good managers actually ‘do’
- Self-assessment checks to review progress
Readership
Middle managers of leadership
Table of Contents
Quoting for the job (get your aim straight); Beginning the scaffolding frame (information processes); The scaffolders (off on the right foot); Climbing the scaffolding; Feedback on the construction (monitor and review people’s progress); Improving the structure (help people develop); Review the structure.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 176
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Chandos Publishing 2006
- Published:
- 31st January 2006
- Imprint:
- Chandos Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781780631509
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781843342069
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781843342052
About the Author
Judith Elliott
Judith Elliott, Chartered FCIPD, is managing director of Elconsulting Cambridge Ltd (elconsulting) and has worked with a range of organisations from the high tech, low bureaucracy to the low tech, high bureaucracy. She regularly delivers management training accredited by the Institute of Leadership and Management (ILM) to managers at different levels and lectures on the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development’s professional qualification programme. Whether delivering professional qualifications or management consultancy she has always found that managers really need practical guidance in actions to take, rather than just theory.
Affiliations and Expertise
Elconsulting Cambridge Ltd, UK