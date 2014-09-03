Perfect For:

• Undergraduate Bachelor of Nursing students

• Post Graduate Nursing students

• Registered Nurses undertaking CPD for National Registration

Leadership is fundamental to the nature of nursing to ensure the development of safe practice, interdisciplinary relationships, education, research and ultimately, the delivery of quality healthcare.

Leadership and Nursing: Contemporary Perspectives 2e presents a global perspective of leadership issues within the Australian context. It builds on the premise that nursing leadership is for all nurses — not just those who are authorised to hold a position within an organisation. In addition, this book explores how leadership is not possible until one has an understanding of self and what motivates others.

The text is aimed at senior undergraduate and postgraduate nursing students making the transition to practice as well as professional nurses seeking to strengthen their clinical practice and governance.