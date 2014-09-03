Leadership and Nursing
2nd Edition
Contemporary perspectives
Description
Perfect For:
• Undergraduate Bachelor of Nursing students
• Post Graduate Nursing students
• Registered Nurses undertaking CPD for National Registration
Leadership is fundamental to the nature of nursing to ensure the development of safe practice, interdisciplinary relationships, education, research and ultimately, the delivery of quality healthcare.
Leadership and Nursing: Contemporary Perspectives 2e presents a global perspective of leadership issues within the Australian context. It builds on the premise that nursing leadership is for all nurses — not just those who are authorised to hold a position within an organisation. In addition, this book explores how leadership is not possible until one has an understanding of self and what motivates others.
The text is aimed at senior undergraduate and postgraduate nursing students making the transition to practice as well as professional nurses seeking to strengthen their clinical practice and governance.
Table of Contents
Foreword - by Professor Hester Klopper
Introduction
- Leading and managing in nursing practice: Concepts, processes and challenges
- Psychological influences on leadership style
- Power, politics and gender: Issues for nurse leaders and managers
- Leadership, ethics and nursing work environments
- Organisation violations: Implications for leadership
- Leadership and healthcare change management
- Leading research to enhance nursing practice
- Leadership in health informatics: A pathway to twenty-first century patient care
- Leading contemporary approaches to nursing practice
- Governance of nursing practice: Steps for the quality and safety of healthcare
- Indigenous leadership in nursing: Speaking life into each other’s spirits
- Leadership and its influence on patient outcomes
- Leadership and empowerment in nursing
- Leadership and health policy
- Developing and sustaining self
- Interprofessional education (IPE): Learning together to practise collaboratively
- Leadership and the role of professional organisations
- Leading nursing in the Academy
- Avoiding derailment: Leadership strategies for identity, reputation and legacy management
Details
- No. of pages:
- 296
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone Australia 2015
- Published:
- 3rd September 2014
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone Australia
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780729581530
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780729541534
About the Author
John Daly
Affiliations and Expertise
Dean, Faculty of Nursing, Midwifery and Health, University of Technology Sydney, NSW
Sandra Speedy
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant Psychologist, Emeritus Professor, Southern Cross University, Lismore, NSW
Debra Jackson
Affiliations and Expertise
Faculty of Health, University of Technology (UTS), Sydney, Australia