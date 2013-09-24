Leadership and Nursing Care Management
5th Edition
Description
Uniquely organized around the AONE competencies, this trusted resource gives you an easy-to-understand, in-depth look at today’s most prevalent nursing leadership and management topics. Coverage features the most up-to-date, research-based blend of practice and theory related to topics such as: the nursing professional's role in law and ethics, staffing and scheduling, delegation, cultural considerations, care management, human resources, outcomes management, safe work environments, preventing employee injury, and time and stress management.
Key Features
- UNIQUE! Chapters divided according to AONE competencies for nurse leaders, managers, and executives.
- Research Notes in each chapter summarize relevant nursing leadership and management studies and highlight practical applications of research findings.
- Case Studies at the end of each chapter present real-world leadership and management situations and illustrate how key concepts can be applied to actual practice.
- Critical Thinking Questions at the end of each chapter present clinical situations followed by critical thinking questions to help you reflect on chapter content, critically analyze the information, and apply it to the situation.
Table of Contents
Part I: LEADERSHIP
1. Leadership and Management Principles
2. Change and Innovation
3. Organizational Climate and Culture
Part II: PROFESSIONALISM
4. Critical Thinking and Decision-Making Skills
5. Managing Time and Stress
6. Legal and Ethical Issues
Part III: COMMUNICATION AND RELATIONSHIP BUILDING
7. Communication and Care Coordination
8. Team Building and Working with Effective Groups
9. Delegation
10. Power and Conflict
11. Workplace Diversity
Part IV: KNOWLEDGE OF THE HEALTH CARE ENVIRONMENT
12. Case & Population Health Management
13. Organizational Structure
14. Decentralization & Shared Governance
15. Professional Practice Models
16. Evidence-Based Practice: Strategies for Nursing Leaders
17. Quality and Safety
18. Measuring and Managing Outcomes
Part V: BUSINESS SKILLS
19. Strategic Management
20. Nursing Shortage: Recruitment and Retention
21. Staffing and Scheduling
22. Budgeting, Productivity and Costing Out Nursing
23. Performance Appraisal
24. Prevention of Workplace Violence
25. All-Hazards Disaster Preparedness
26. Data Management and Informatics
27. Marketing
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 560
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2014
- Published:
- 24th September 2013
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455740734
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323293419
About the Author
Diane Huber
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, College of Nursing and College of Public Health, The University of Iowa, Iowa City, IA