Leadership and Nursing Care Management - 5th Edition - ISBN: 9781455740710, 9781455740734

Leadership and Nursing Care Management

5th Edition

Authors: Diane Huber
eBook ISBN: 9781455740734
eBook ISBN: 9780323293419
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 24th September 2013
Page Count: 560
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Uniquely organized around the AONE competencies, this trusted resource gives you an easy-to-understand, in-depth look at today’s most prevalent nursing leadership and management topics. Coverage features the most up-to-date, research-based blend of practice and theory related to topics such as: the nursing professional's role in law and ethics, staffing and scheduling, delegation, cultural considerations, care management, human resources, outcomes management, safe work environments, preventing employee injury, and time and stress management.

Key Features

  • UNIQUE! Chapters divided according to AONE competencies for nurse leaders, managers, and executives.
  • Research Notes in each chapter summarize relevant nursing leadership and management studies and highlight practical applications of research findings.
  • Case Studies at the end of each chapter present real-world leadership and management situations and illustrate how key concepts can be applied to actual practice.
  • Critical Thinking Questions at the end of each chapter present clinical situations followed by critical thinking questions to help you reflect on chapter content, critically analyze the information, and apply it to the situation.

Table of Contents

Part I: LEADERSHIP

1. Leadership and Management Principles

2. Change and Innovation

3. Organizational Climate and Culture

Part II: PROFESSIONALISM

4. Critical Thinking and Decision-Making Skills

5. Managing Time and Stress

6. Legal and Ethical Issues

Part III: COMMUNICATION AND RELATIONSHIP BUILDING

7. Communication and Care Coordination

8. Team Building and Working with Effective Groups

9. Delegation

10. Power and Conflict

11. Workplace Diversity

Part IV: KNOWLEDGE OF THE HEALTH CARE ENVIRONMENT

12. Case & Population Health Management

13. Organizational Structure

14. Decentralization & Shared Governance

15. Professional Practice Models

16. Evidence-Based Practice: Strategies for Nursing Leaders

17. Quality and Safety

18. Measuring and Managing Outcomes

Part V: BUSINESS SKILLS

19. Strategic Management

20. Nursing Shortage: Recruitment and Retention

21. Staffing and Scheduling

22. Budgeting, Productivity and Costing Out Nursing

23. Performance Appraisal

24. Prevention of Workplace Violence

25. All-Hazards Disaster Preparedness

26. Data Management and Informatics

27. Marketing

References

Index

Details

No. of pages:
560
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2014
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9781455740734
eBook ISBN:
9780323293419

About the Author

Diane Huber

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, College of Nursing and College of Public Health, The University of Iowa, Iowa City, IA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.