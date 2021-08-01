Leadership and Nursing Care Management

Develop your management and nursing leadership skills! Leadership & Nursing Care Management, 7th Edition focuses on best practices to help you learn to effectively manage interdisciplinary teams, client needs, and systems of care. A research-based approach includes realistic cases studies showing how to apply management principles to nursing practice. Arranged by American Organization for Nursing Leadership (AONL) competencies, the text addresses topics such as staffing and scheduling, budgeting, team building, legal and ethical issues, and measurement of outcomes. Written by noted nursing educators Diane L. Huber and Maria Lindell Joseph, this edition includes new Next Generation NCLEX® content to prepare you for success on the NGN certification exam.