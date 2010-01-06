Leadership and Management Core Competencies, An Issue of Child and Adolescent Psychiatric Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781437718027

Leadership and Management Core Competencies, An Issue of Child and Adolescent Psychiatric Clinics of North America, Volume 19-1

1st Edition

Authors: Michael Houston Barry Sarvet
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437718027
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 6th January 2010
Table of Contents

Part I discusses leadership concerns within Child and Adolescent Psychiatry: Physician Leadership in the Acute Care Setting, Physician Leadership in Residential Care, Directing Training for Medical Students and Residents, Leadership in Government Mental Health and Child Welfare Agencies, and the Role of the Child Psychiatrist in the Health Insurance Industry.  Part II reviews management of core competencies for child adolescent psychiatrists, addressing the following topics: Overview of Practice Management; Understanding Insurance Reimbursement and Coding; Patient Confidentiality under HIPAA/Electronic Medical Records; Risk Management and Ethics; and Advocacy for Children and Adolescents with Mental Illness.  Finally, Part III discusses emerging service delivery models, such as Improving Access to Care; Developments in School Based Mental Health Services; and Community Systems of Care for Children’s Mental Health.

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2010
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
Hardcover ISBN:
9781437718027

About the Authors

Michael Houston Author

Barry Sarvet Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Tufts School of Medicine

