Leadership and Management Core Competencies, An Issue of Child and Adolescent Psychiatric Clinics of North America, Volume 19-1
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Part I discusses leadership concerns within Child and Adolescent Psychiatry: Physician Leadership in the Acute Care Setting, Physician Leadership in Residential Care, Directing Training for Medical Students and Residents, Leadership in Government Mental Health and Child Welfare Agencies, and the Role of the Child Psychiatrist in the Health Insurance Industry. Part II reviews management of core competencies for child adolescent psychiatrists, addressing the following topics: Overview of Practice Management; Understanding Insurance Reimbursement and Coding; Patient Confidentiality under HIPAA/Electronic Medical Records; Risk Management and Ethics; and Advocacy for Children and Adolescents with Mental Illness. Finally, Part III discusses emerging service delivery models, such as Improving Access to Care; Developments in School Based Mental Health Services; and Community Systems of Care for Children’s Mental Health.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2010
- Published:
- 6th January 2010
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781437718027
About the Authors
Michael Houston Author
Barry Sarvet Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Tufts School of Medicine