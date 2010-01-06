Leadership and Management Core Competencies, An Issue of Child and Adolescent Psychiatric Clinics of North America, Volume 19-1

Part I discusses leadership concerns within Child and Adolescent Psychiatry: Physician Leadership in the Acute Care Setting, Physician Leadership in Residential Care, Directing Training for Medical Students and Residents, Leadership in Government Mental Health and Child Welfare Agencies, and the Role of the Child Psychiatrist in the Health Insurance Industry. Part II reviews management of core competencies for child adolescent psychiatrists, addressing the following topics: Overview of Practice Management; Understanding Insurance Reimbursement and Coding; Patient Confidentiality under HIPAA/Electronic Medical Records; Risk Management and Ethics; and Advocacy for Children and Adolescents with Mental Illness. Finally, Part III discusses emerging service delivery models, such as Improving Access to Care; Developments in School Based Mental Health Services; and Community Systems of Care for Children’s Mental Health.