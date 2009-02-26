Leadership, An Issue of Perioperative Nursing Clinics, Volume 4-1

Perioperative Nursing is a diverse and challenging specialty, which involves a comprehensive support process to the individual undergoing surgical intervention. Leaders in perioperative nursing must be sensitive to the need for change and to be able to manage and initiate change. This exciting new issue of Clinics in Perioperative Nursing, Guest Edited by new Consulting Editor Nancy Girard, explores this ever-changing topic. Articles include: Transitioning from military to civilian leadership, Nursing leadership and politics, and Leading a clinical research team.