Leaders and Managers
1st Edition
International Perspectives on Managerial Behavior and Leadership
Description
Leaders and Managers: International Perspectives on Managerial Behavior and Leadership focuses on research on managerial behavior and leadership, with emphasis on present and future trends as well as the need to identify an interdisciplinary point of view in the study of leadership. Composed of 24 chapters, the book discusses leadership and management, and at times puts little emphasis on the differences of both subjects for they are often used interchangeably. The book takes a look at the position in which functionalism can be used as an approach in studying leadership. The text also presents research methodologies that are deemed helpful in studying managerial behavior. The role of organizational leaders and the problems related with efficiently carrying out order in organizations are highlighted. Different types of research models on leadership are also discussed. The book is valuable to those involved in studying leadership and management, particularly in organizations in which these two entities can be essential factors in their advancement.
Table of Contents
List of Tables
List of Figures
Preface
1 International Managerial Behavior/Leadership Perspectives: An Introduction
Part 1. New Perspectives on Leadership and Management
Introduction
2 Applying the Competing Values Approach to Leadership: Toward an Integrative Framework
3 A Multiple-Constituency Framework of Managerial Reputational Effectiveness
4 Functionalism: Basis for an Alternate Approach to the Study of Leadership
5 Refocusing Leadership: A Modest Proposal
6 Commentary on Part 1
Chapter 2 Commentary: A Further Consideration of Competing Values
Chapter 3 Commentary: How Does One Become an Effective Manager?
Chapter 4 Commentary: A Look at Functionalism as an Alternative Approach to Studying Leadership
Chapter 5 Commentary: On Refocusing Leadership from a Social Systems Perspective of Management
Part 1 Integrative Comments: On Paradigms and Pigs
Part 2. Research Methodologies for Exploring Managerial Behavior
Introduction
7 Toward an Observation System for Measuring Leader Behavior in Natural Settings
8 The Observation of High-Performing Educational Managers: Methodological Issues and Managerial Implications
9 An Experiential Approach to Understanding Managerial Action
10 Microskills of Leadership: A Detailed Analysis of the Behaviors of Managers in the Appraisal Interview
11 Commentary on Part 2
Chapter 7 Commentary: Observation for What?
Chapter 8 Commentary: On Qualitative Methods and Leadership Research
Chapter 9 Commentary: Understanding Managerial Behavior/Leadership: Research Approaches and the Development of New Knowledge
Chapter 10 Commentary: Micro Leadership Skills Reconsidered
Part 2 Integrative Comments: A Look at Research Methodologies for Exploring Managerial Behavior
Part 3. Symbolism, Metaphors, and Manipulation of Meaning
Introduction
12 The Role of Symbolic Management: How Can Managers Effectively Transmit Organizational Culture?
13 Leadership Among Bank Managers: A Structural Comparison of Behavioral Responses and Metaphorical Imagery
14 Situation Interpretation, Leader Behavior, and Effectiveness
15 Commentary on Part 3
Chapter 12 Commentary: Organizational Culture, Ideology, and Management
Chapters 13 and 14 Commentary: On Imagery and the Cycling of Decision Making
Part 3 Integrative Comments: Managerial Behavior from a "Radical" Perspective
Part 4. Participation Research: European and United States Perspectives
Introduction
16 The Role of Longitudinal Method in Management Decision-Making Studies
17 A Contingency Approach to Participative Leadership: How Good?
18 Leadership in Participative Organizations
19 Commentary on Part 4
Chapters 16 and 17 Commentary: Problems with Contingency Models of Leader Participation
Part 4 Integrative Comments: Leadership, Participation, and Nontrivial Decision Making
Part 5. Think Pieces on Overcoming the Ruling Paradigmatic Orthodoxy
Introduction
20 Leader Discretion as a Key Component of a Manager's Role
21 Emerging Technologies: The Challenge to Leadership Theory
22 Managing Managers: The Work of Top Management
23 Commentary on Part 5
Part 5 Integrative Comments: Leadership Theory: The Search for a Reformulation
Part 6. Epilogue and Conclusions
Introduction
24 Managerial Behavior/Leadership Perspectives: An International Epilogue
25 Conclusions: On Paradigm Shifts in Studying Leadership
References
Abstracts and Works in Progress
Author Index
Subject Index
About the Contributors
Details
- No. of pages:
- 512
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1984
- Published:
- 1st January 1984
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483153414