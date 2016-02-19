Leaders and Managers: International Perspectives on Managerial Behavior and Leadership focuses on research on managerial behavior and leadership, with emphasis on present and future trends as well as the need to identify an interdisciplinary point of view in the study of leadership. Composed of 24 chapters, the book discusses leadership and management, and at times puts little emphasis on the differences of both subjects for they are often used interchangeably. The book takes a look at the position in which functionalism can be used as an approach in studying leadership. The text also presents research methodologies that are deemed helpful in studying managerial behavior. The role of organizational leaders and the problems related with efficiently carrying out order in organizations are highlighted. Different types of research models on leadership are also discussed. The book is valuable to those involved in studying leadership and management, particularly in organizations in which these two entities can be essential factors in their advancement.

Table of Contents



List of Tables

List of Figures

Preface

1 International Managerial Behavior/Leadership Perspectives: An Introduction

Part 1. New Perspectives on Leadership and Management

Introduction

2 Applying the Competing Values Approach to Leadership: Toward an Integrative Framework

3 A Multiple-Constituency Framework of Managerial Reputational Effectiveness

4 Functionalism: Basis for an Alternate Approach to the Study of Leadership

5 Refocusing Leadership: A Modest Proposal

6 Commentary on Part 1

Chapter 2 Commentary: A Further Consideration of Competing Values

Chapter 3 Commentary: How Does One Become an Effective Manager?

Chapter 4 Commentary: A Look at Functionalism as an Alternative Approach to Studying Leadership

Chapter 5 Commentary: On Refocusing Leadership from a Social Systems Perspective of Management

Part 1 Integrative Comments: On Paradigms and Pigs

Part 2. Research Methodologies for Exploring Managerial Behavior

Introduction

7 Toward an Observation System for Measuring Leader Behavior in Natural Settings

8 The Observation of High-Performing Educational Managers: Methodological Issues and Managerial Implications

9 An Experiential Approach to Understanding Managerial Action

10 Microskills of Leadership: A Detailed Analysis of the Behaviors of Managers in the Appraisal Interview

11 Commentary on Part 2

Chapter 7 Commentary: Observation for What?

Chapter 8 Commentary: On Qualitative Methods and Leadership Research

Chapter 9 Commentary: Understanding Managerial Behavior/Leadership: Research Approaches and the Development of New Knowledge

Chapter 10 Commentary: Micro Leadership Skills Reconsidered

Part 2 Integrative Comments: A Look at Research Methodologies for Exploring Managerial Behavior

Part 3. Symbolism, Metaphors, and Manipulation of Meaning

Introduction

12 The Role of Symbolic Management: How Can Managers Effectively Transmit Organizational Culture?

13 Leadership Among Bank Managers: A Structural Comparison of Behavioral Responses and Metaphorical Imagery

14 Situation Interpretation, Leader Behavior, and Effectiveness

15 Commentary on Part 3

Chapter 12 Commentary: Organizational Culture, Ideology, and Management

Chapters 13 and 14 Commentary: On Imagery and the Cycling of Decision Making

Part 3 Integrative Comments: Managerial Behavior from a "Radical" Perspective

Part 4. Participation Research: European and United States Perspectives

Introduction

16 The Role of Longitudinal Method in Management Decision-Making Studies

17 A Contingency Approach to Participative Leadership: How Good?

18 Leadership in Participative Organizations

19 Commentary on Part 4

Chapters 16 and 17 Commentary: Problems with Contingency Models of Leader Participation

Part 4 Integrative Comments: Leadership, Participation, and Nontrivial Decision Making

Part 5. Think Pieces on Overcoming the Ruling Paradigmatic Orthodoxy

Introduction

20 Leader Discretion as a Key Component of a Manager's Role

21 Emerging Technologies: The Challenge to Leadership Theory

22 Managing Managers: The Work of Top Management

23 Commentary on Part 5

Part 5 Integrative Comments: Leadership Theory: The Search for a Reformulation

Part 6. Epilogue and Conclusions

Introduction

24 Managerial Behavior/Leadership Perspectives: An International Epilogue

25 Conclusions: On Paradigm Shifts in Studying Leadership

