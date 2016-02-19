Lead in the Marine Environment
1st Edition
Proceedings of the International Experts Discussion on Lead Occurrence, Fate and Pollution in the Marine Environment, Rovinj, Yugoslavia, 18-22 October 1977
Lead in the Marine Environment covers the proceedings of the International Experts Discussion on Lead Occurrence, Fate, and Pollution in the Marine Environment, held in Rovinj, Yugoslavia on October 18-22, 1977. The book focuses on the release of lead to the environment, including the techniques, processes, and technologies involved in the analysis of lead in marine ecosystems. The selection first highlights the impact of human on coastal marine ecosystems; analysis of natural and industrial lead in marine ecosystems; and the occurrence of lead in Northeast Pacific and the effects of anthropogenic inputs. The book also looks at the voltammetric determination of the stability constants of the predominant labile lead complexes in sea water, as well as investigations on the nature of the effective carbonato ligand and experimental verification of a chemical model for trace metal speciation in sea water. The publication reviews studies of lead in water and biological materials using X-ray emission spectroscopy; theoretical studies of the chemical speciation of lead in sea water; and input of lead into the Mediterranean through rivers. The text also explains the chelation of lead by organic ligands in sea water and potentialities and limitations of atomic absorption spectroscopy in environmental and biological materials with reference to lead determinations. Concerns include aspects of chelation of heavy metal traces in sea water and typical lead values and analytical data for biological and environmental materials. The selection is a vital source of data for readers interested in studying the effects of lead on the environment.
Contents
Introduction vii
Quality Assurance Measures for Environmental Data
Impact of man on Coastal Marine Ecosystems
Analysis of Natural and Industrial Lead in Marine Ecosystems
The Occurrence of Lead in the Mortheast Pacific and the Effects of Anthropogenic Inputs
Investigations into the Formation and Behaviour of Aqueous Solutions of Lead Alkyls
A Dehydration Method to Prevent Loss of Trace Elements in Biological Samples
Voltammetric Determination of the Stability Constants of the Predominant Labile Lead Complexes in Sea Water
A Sensitive Technique for the Analysis of Tetraalkyllead Compounds
The Determination of Tetraalkyllead Compounds and their Degradation Products in Natural Water
Studies of Lead in Water and Biological Materials Using X-ray Emission Spectroscopy
The Theoretical Studies of the Chemical Speciation of Lead in Seawater
Input of Lead into the Mediterranean through Rivers
Comparative Base Line Studies on Pb-levels in European Coastal Waters
The Chelation of Lead by Organic Ligands in Sea Water
Interactions of Pb-210 with some Natural Organic Materials in Sea Water
Present Potentialities and Limitations of Atomic Absorption Spectroscopy in Environmental and Biological Materials with Particular Reference to Lead Determinations
Biotransformation and Toxicity of Lead in the Aquatic Environment
The Acute Toxicity and Bioaccumulation of some Lead Alkyl Compounds in Marine Animals
Some Morphological and Biochemical Hematological Parameters of Abnormal Lead Adsorption in Fish
Some Factors Influencing Lead Metabolism
Acute and Chronic Effects of Lead on Mammalian Cells in Vitro
Lead in the Marine Environment: Some Biological Considerations
The Cavtat Incident
Lead and the Historical Sedimentary Record
Dispersion of Lead Alkyls from Pools Located on the Sea Bed
The Relative Importance of Lead as a Marine Pollutant
Author Index
