Lead in the Marine Environment covers the proceedings of the International Experts Discussion on Lead Occurrence, Fate, and Pollution in the Marine Environment, held in Rovinj, Yugoslavia on October 18-22, 1977. The book focuses on the release of lead to the environment, including the techniques, processes, and technologies involved in the analysis of lead in marine ecosystems. The selection first highlights the impact of human on coastal marine ecosystems; analysis of natural and industrial lead in marine ecosystems; and the occurrence of lead in Northeast Pacific and the effects of anthropogenic inputs. The book also looks at the voltammetric determination of the stability constants of the predominant labile lead complexes in sea water, as well as investigations on the nature of the effective carbonato ligand and experimental verification of a chemical model for trace metal speciation in sea water. The publication reviews studies of lead in water and biological materials using X-ray emission spectroscopy; theoretical studies of the chemical speciation of lead in sea water; and input of lead into the Mediterranean through rivers. The text also explains the chelation of lead by organic ligands in sea water and potentialities and limitations of atomic absorption spectroscopy in environmental and biological materials with reference to lead determinations. Concerns include aspects of chelation of heavy metal traces in sea water and typical lead values and analytical data for biological and environmental materials. The selection is a vital source of data for readers interested in studying the effects of lead on the environment.