Lead in the Marine Environment

1st Edition

Proceedings of the International Experts Discussion on Lead Occurrence, Fate and Pollution in the Marine Environment, Rovinj, Yugoslavia, 18-22 October 1977

Editors: Marko Branica Zdenka Konrad
eBook ISBN: 9781483137223
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1980
Page Count: 364
Description

Lead in the Marine Environment covers the proceedings of the International Experts Discussion on Lead Occurrence, Fate, and Pollution in the Marine Environment, held in Rovinj, Yugoslavia on October 18-22, 1977. The book focuses on the release of lead to the environment, including the techniques, processes, and technologies involved in the analysis of lead in marine ecosystems. The selection first highlights the impact of human on coastal marine ecosystems; analysis of natural and industrial lead in marine ecosystems; and the occurrence of lead in Northeast Pacific and the effects of anthropogenic inputs. The book also looks at the voltammetric determination of the stability constants of the predominant labile lead complexes in sea water, as well as investigations on the nature of the effective carbonato ligand and experimental verification of a chemical model for trace metal speciation in sea water. The publication reviews studies of lead in water and biological materials using X-ray emission spectroscopy; theoretical studies of the chemical speciation of lead in sea water; and input of lead into the Mediterranean through rivers. The text also explains the chelation of lead by organic ligands in sea water and potentialities and limitations of atomic absorption spectroscopy in environmental and biological materials with reference to lead determinations. Concerns include aspects of chelation of heavy metal traces in sea water and typical lead values and analytical data for biological and environmental materials. The selection is a vital source of data for readers interested in studying the effects of lead on the environment.

Table of Contents


Contents

Introduction vii

Quality Assurance Measures for Environmental Data

Impact of man on Coastal Marine Ecosystems

Analysis of Natural and Industrial Lead in Marine Ecosystems

The Occurrence of Lead in the Mortheast Pacific and the Effects of Anthropogenic Inputs

Investigations into the Formation and Behaviour of Aqueous Solutions of Lead Alkyls

A Dehydration Method to Prevent Loss of Trace Elements in Biological Samples

Voltammetric Determination of the Stability Constants of the Predominant Labile Lead Complexes in Sea Water

A Sensitive Technique for the Analysis of Tetraalkyllead Compounds

The Determination of Tetraalkyllead Compounds and their Degradation Products in Natural Water

Studies of Lead in Water and Biological Materials Using X-ray Emission Spectroscopy

The Theoretical Studies of the Chemical Speciation of Lead in Seawater

Input of Lead into the Mediterranean through Rivers

Comparative Base Line Studies on Pb-levels in European Coastal Waters

The Chelation of Lead by Organic Ligands in Sea Water

Interactions of Pb-210 with some Natural Organic Materials in Sea Water

Present Potentialities and Limitations of Atomic Absorption Spectroscopy in Environmental and Biological Materials with Particular Reference to Lead Determinations

Biotransformation and Toxicity of Lead in the Aquatic Environment

The Acute Toxicity and Bioaccumulation of some Lead Alkyl Compounds in Marine Animals

Some Morphological and Biochemical Hematological Parameters of Abnormal Lead Adsorption in Fish

Some Factors Influencing Lead Metabolism

Acute and Chronic Effects of Lead on Mammalian Cells in Vitro

Lead in the Marine Environment: Some Biological Considerations

The Cavtat Incident

Lead and the Historical Sedimentary Record

Dispersion of Lead Alkyls from Pools Located on the Sea Bed

The Relative Importance of Lead as a Marine Pollutant

Author Index

About the Editor

Marko Branica

Zdenka Konrad

