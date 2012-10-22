Lead Compounds from Medicinal Plants for the Treatment of Cancer
1st Edition
Description
Lead Compounds from Medicinal Plants for the Treatment of Cancer is the first volume in the series, Pharmaceutical Leads from Medicinal Plants. The plant species described in this reference have been carefully selected based on pharmacological evidence and represent today’s most promising sources of natural products for the discovery of anti-cancer drugs. Containing references to primary source material, over a hundred botanical illustrations, a table of chemical structures and much more, this book is an essential starting point for cancer researchers and those involved in anti-cancer drug discovery helping you identify the best novel lead molecules for further anti-cancer drug development.
Key Features
- Provides a compilation of hundreds of medicinal plants from Europe, Asia, North and South America and Africa that contain prominent lead candidates for anti-cancer drug discovery
- Contains primary source references and hundreds of the most relevant citations from the current literature for additional research
- Offers cancer researchers and pharmaceutical scientists valuable tools such as chemical structures and promising pharmacological data to help them select the novel lead compounds that will best aid drug discovery.
Readership
Cancer researchers and pharmaceutical scientists involved in anticancer drug discovery in both industry and academic settings
Table of Contents
Foreword
Preface
About the Author
Chapter 1. Alkaloids
Introduction
Topic 1.1 Amide Alkaloids
Topic 1.2 Indole Alkaloids and Derivatives
Topic 1.3 Isoquinoline Alkaloids and Derivatives
Topic 1.4 Terpenoid Alkaloids
Topic 1.5 Other Alkaloids
Chapter 2. Terpenes
Introduction
Topic 2.1 Sesquiterpenes
Topic 2.2 Diterpenes
Topic 2.3 Triterpenes
Chapter 3. Phenolics
Introduction
Topic 3.1 Benzopyrones
Topic 3.2 Quinones
Topic 3.3 Lignans
Index of Natural Products
Index of Oncological and Related Terms
Index of Plants
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 432
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2013
- Published:
- 22nd October 2012
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123983824
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123983718
About the Author
Christophe Wiart
Dr. Wiart has been studying the medicinal plants of Southeast Asia for the last 16 years. He has published several articles in peer-reviewed journals and lectured and presented on pharmacognosy in international symposia. He is a member and co-editor of the European Journal of Ethnopharmacology and editor of dePharmacog.net. He also has one patent filed for pharmaceutical preparations from rainforest plants. Dr. Wiart is currently a world authority in Asian medicinal plants.
Affiliations and Expertise
Pharm.D, Ph.D, Ethnopharmacologist and Associate Professor, School of Pharmacy, University of Nottingham, Malaysia Campus
Reviews
"Wiart, an ethnopharmacologist at the U. of Nottingham, UK, itemizes medical plants from Europe, Asia, North America, South America, and Africa that have lead compounds with the potential to treat cancer, including alkaloids, terpenes, and phenolics."--Reference and Research Book News, August 2013