Lead Compounds from Medicinal Plants for the Treatment of Cancer - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123983718, 9780123983824

Lead Compounds from Medicinal Plants for the Treatment of Cancer

1st Edition

Authors: Christophe Wiart
eBook ISBN: 9780123983824
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123983718
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 22nd October 2012
Page Count: 432
Description

Lead Compounds from Medicinal Plants for the Treatment of Cancer is the first volume in the series, Pharmaceutical Leads from Medicinal Plants. The plant species described in this reference have been carefully selected based on pharmacological evidence and represent today’s most promising sources of natural products for the discovery of anti-cancer drugs. Containing references to primary source material, over a hundred botanical illustrations, a table of chemical structures and much more, this book is an essential starting point for cancer researchers and those involved in anti-cancer drug discovery helping you identify the best novel lead molecules for further anti-cancer drug development.

Key Features

  • Provides a compilation of hundreds of medicinal plants from Europe, Asia, North and South America and Africa that contain prominent lead candidates for anti-cancer drug discovery
  • Contains primary source references and hundreds of the most relevant citations from the current literature for additional research
  • Offers cancer researchers and pharmaceutical scientists valuable tools such as chemical structures and promising pharmacological data to help them select the novel lead compounds that will best aid drug discovery.

Readership

Cancer researchers and pharmaceutical scientists involved in anticancer drug discovery in both industry and academic settings

Table of Contents

Foreword

Preface

About the Author

Chapter 1. Alkaloids

Introduction

Topic 1.1 Amide Alkaloids

Topic 1.2 Indole Alkaloids and Derivatives

Topic 1.3 Isoquinoline Alkaloids and Derivatives

Topic 1.4 Terpenoid Alkaloids

Topic 1.5 Other Alkaloids

Chapter 2. Terpenes

Introduction

Topic 2.1 Sesquiterpenes

Topic 2.2 Diterpenes

Topic 2.3 Triterpenes

Chapter 3. Phenolics

Introduction

Topic 3.1 Benzopyrones

Topic 3.2 Quinones

Topic 3.3 Lignans

Index of Natural Products

Index of Oncological and Related Terms

Index of Plants

Subject Index

About the Author

Christophe Wiart

Dr. Wiart has been studying the medicinal plants of Southeast Asia for the last 16 years. He has published several articles in peer-reviewed journals and lectured and presented on pharmacognosy in international symposia. He is a member and co-editor of the European Journal of Ethnopharmacology and editor of dePharmacog.net. He also has one patent filed for pharmaceutical preparations from rainforest plants. Dr. Wiart is currently a world authority in Asian medicinal plants.

Affiliations and Expertise

Pharm.D, Ph.D, Ethnopharmacologist and Associate Professor, School of Pharmacy, University of Nottingham, Malaysia Campus

Reviews

"Wiart, an ethnopharmacologist at the U. of Nottingham, UK, itemizes medical plants from Europe, Asia, North America, South America, and Africa that have lead compounds with the potential to treat cancer, including alkaloids, terpenes, and phenolics."--Reference and Research Book News, August 2013

