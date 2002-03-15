Lead and Zinc - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781855735934, 9781855738737

Lead and Zinc

1st Edition

Threats and Opportunities in the Years Ahead

Authors: Nnamdi Anyadike
eBook ISBN: 9781855738737
Paperback ISBN: 9781855735934
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 15th March 2002
Page Count: 158
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
535.00
454.75
902.73
767.32
635.00
539.75
885.00
752.25
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
870.00
739.50
660.00
561.00
530.00
450.50
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This report provides a detailed overview of the market position and outlook in these two closely related metals, looking at supply and demand trends in each individually and addressing key issues for the future, including the impact of developments in the environmental arena and the recycling marketplace.

Key Features

  • A clear and detailed analysis of the industry and its major markets
  • A survey of trends in mining, refining, processing, end-use and consumption
  • Unique industry and market forecasts

Readership

All those involved in or new to the industry and the financial advisory, analytical, and investment community internationally

Table of Contents

Executive summary. Part 1 Lead: Key issues: An overview; Supply; Demand; Lead and the environment. Part 2 Zinc: Key issues: an overview; Supply; Demand; Zinc recycling.

Details

No. of pages:
158
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 2002
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9781855738737
Paperback ISBN:
9781855735934

About the Author

Nnamdi Anyadike

This report is written by Nnamdi Anyadike, who has many years' experience of reporting and analysing the international metals markets and their downstream sectors. He spent several years in Brussels working with a number of metals trade associations including the European Aluminium Association, Euromines and the International Steel Association. He has written a number of market intelligence reports on the metals, plastics and packaging sectors for various industry associations and other media including the Financial Times. The former editor of numerous journals and trade newsletters, Nnamdi Anyadike is currently Consultant Editor of Aluminium World.

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.