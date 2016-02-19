Lead 68: Edited Proceedings, Third International Conference on Lead Venice focuses on the compositions, characteristics, uses, and reactions of lead. The selection contains the proceedings of the Third International Conference on Lead held in Venice on September 17-20, 1968. The book first reviews the lead sheathed cables in France and Italy, including the utilization of lead sheathed cables in Italian telephone companies; lead sheathed power cables in France; and experience of Les Cables de Lyon on lead sheathing submarine cables. The text examines the influence of lead sheath thickness on service performance of power cables. The selection takes a look at developments in the quality control of extruded lead sheath cables. The seam-failure phenomena in cable sheaths and the techniques in testing seam strength are underscored. The text also offers information on the characteristics of lead alloys for oil-filled cable sheathing; the metallurgical investigations on a Pb-Sn-Sb alloy for cable sheathing; and studies on semi-sealed lead-acid batteries. The book also discusses the chemical and other applications of lead. Increase in resistance of lead to creep stress by reaction products formed in the melt and anodic and chemical corrosion of lead base alloys in sulfuric acid solutions are discussed. The selection is a vital source of data for readers interested in the compositions, characteristics, reactions, and uses of lead.

Table of Contents



Contents

Section I : Lead Cable Sheathing

Lead Sheathed Cables in Italy and France: Review of Some Current Trends

Discussion

The Influence of Lead Sheath Thickness on Service Performance of Power Cables

Discussion

Continuous Extrusion of Lead in Relation to Rubber Hose Production

Discussion

Production Experience and Further Improvements to the Hansson-Robertson Extruder

A Study of the Extrusion of Lead On A Model Screw Extrusion Machine with Particular Reference to Segregation

The Continuous Extrusion of Alloy B Cable Sheathing

Automatic Operations of the Hansson-Robertson Continuous Lead Extruder—Some Developments and Experiences

Joint Discussion

Recent Developments in The Quality Control of Extruded Lead Cable Sheaths

Discussion

Characteristics of Several Lead Alloys For Oil-Filled Cable Sheathing

Discussion

Some Metallurgical Investigations On A Pb-Sn-Sb Alloy For Cable Sheathing

Section II : Lead Acid Batteries

Studies on Semi-Sealed Lead-Acid Batteries

Discussion

The Development of A Low-Loss, Lightweight Communications Battery

Discussion

Tubular Lead-Acid Batteries in Motive Power Service

Discussion

Dry Charged Lead-Acid Batteries

Discussion

Reactor For Producing Uncalcined Litharge With A High Lead Content

Discussion

Lead-Antimony-Cadmium Alloys For Battery Grids

Discussion

Construction and Service Testing of Cells Made With Grids of Dispersion Strengthened Lead

Discussion

Better Utilization of Lead-Acid Batteries by Fast Charging

Discussion

Electronic Rectification and Stabilization of the Output Voltage of A Stationary Battery Up to Full Discharge

Discussion

The Practical Realisation of Lead-Acid Batteries For Electric Vehicles

Section III : Chemical and Other applications of lead

Dispersion Strengthened Lead—Developments and Applications in the Chemical Industry

Dispersion Strengthened Lead: Applications Testing—A Status Report

Joint Discussion

Increase in Resistance of Lead to Creep Stress by Reaction Products Formed in the Melt

Discussion

A Study of Some Dynamic Properties of Lead and Its Alloys

Discussion

Creep Resistant Lead Sheet by the D.M. Process

Discussion

Anodic and Chemical Corrosion of Lead Base Alloys in Sulphuric Acid Solutions

Discussion

Oxidation of Molten Lead

Discussion

Analysis of the Extrusion of Lead and Lead-Tin Alloys

Discussion

Homogeneous Lead For Corrosion Protection

Discussion

The Durability of Kettles in The Zinc Desilvering of Lead

Discussion

Recent Trends in Organolead Chemistry

Discussion

Investigations in the Stabilizing Action of Basic Lead Compounds On Polyvinyl Chloride

Discussion

The Uses of Lead Stabilizers in Polyvinyl Chloride

Discussion

ILZRO Research and the Electrical Industry

Discussion

List of Delegates

