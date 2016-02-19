Lead 68
1st Edition
Edited Proceedings, Third International Conference on Lead, Venice
Description
Lead 68: Edited Proceedings, Third International Conference on Lead Venice focuses on the compositions, characteristics, uses, and reactions of lead. The selection contains the proceedings of the Third International Conference on Lead held in Venice on September 17-20, 1968. The book first reviews the lead sheathed cables in France and Italy, including the utilization of lead sheathed cables in Italian telephone companies; lead sheathed power cables in France; and experience of Les Cables de Lyon on lead sheathing submarine cables. The text examines the influence of lead sheath thickness on service performance of power cables. The selection takes a look at developments in the quality control of extruded lead sheath cables. The seam-failure phenomena in cable sheaths and the techniques in testing seam strength are underscored. The text also offers information on the characteristics of lead alloys for oil-filled cable sheathing; the metallurgical investigations on a Pb-Sn-Sb alloy for cable sheathing; and studies on semi-sealed lead-acid batteries. The book also discusses the chemical and other applications of lead. Increase in resistance of lead to creep stress by reaction products formed in the melt and anodic and chemical corrosion of lead base alloys in sulfuric acid solutions are discussed. The selection is a vital source of data for readers interested in the compositions, characteristics, reactions, and uses of lead.
Table of Contents
Contents
Section I : Lead Cable Sheathing
Lead Sheathed Cables in Italy and France: Review of Some Current Trends
Discussion
The Influence of Lead Sheath Thickness on Service Performance of Power Cables
Discussion
Continuous Extrusion of Lead in Relation to Rubber Hose Production
Discussion
Production Experience and Further Improvements to the Hansson-Robertson Extruder
A Study of the Extrusion of Lead On A Model Screw Extrusion Machine with Particular Reference to Segregation
The Continuous Extrusion of Alloy B Cable Sheathing
Automatic Operations of the Hansson-Robertson Continuous Lead Extruder—Some Developments and Experiences
Joint Discussion
Recent Developments in The Quality Control of Extruded Lead Cable Sheaths
Discussion
Characteristics of Several Lead Alloys For Oil-Filled Cable Sheathing
Discussion
Some Metallurgical Investigations On A Pb-Sn-Sb Alloy For Cable Sheathing
Section II : Lead Acid Batteries
Studies on Semi-Sealed Lead-Acid Batteries
Discussion
The Development of A Low-Loss, Lightweight Communications Battery
Discussion
Tubular Lead-Acid Batteries in Motive Power Service
Discussion
Dry Charged Lead-Acid Batteries
Discussion
Reactor For Producing Uncalcined Litharge With A High Lead Content
Discussion
Lead-Antimony-Cadmium Alloys For Battery Grids
Discussion
Construction and Service Testing of Cells Made With Grids of Dispersion Strengthened Lead
Discussion
Better Utilization of Lead-Acid Batteries by Fast Charging
Discussion
Electronic Rectification and Stabilization of the Output Voltage of A Stationary Battery Up to Full Discharge
Discussion
The Practical Realisation of Lead-Acid Batteries For Electric Vehicles
Section III : Chemical and Other applications of lead
Dispersion Strengthened Lead—Developments and Applications in the Chemical Industry
Dispersion Strengthened Lead: Applications Testing—A Status Report
Joint Discussion
Increase in Resistance of Lead to Creep Stress by Reaction Products Formed in the Melt
Discussion
A Study of Some Dynamic Properties of Lead and Its Alloys
Discussion
Creep Resistant Lead Sheet by the D.M. Process
Discussion
Anodic and Chemical Corrosion of Lead Base Alloys in Sulphuric Acid Solutions
Discussion
Oxidation of Molten Lead
Discussion
Analysis of the Extrusion of Lead and Lead-Tin Alloys
Discussion
Homogeneous Lead For Corrosion Protection
Discussion
The Durability of Kettles in The Zinc Desilvering of Lead
Discussion
Recent Trends in Organolead Chemistry
Discussion
Investigations in the Stabilizing Action of Basic Lead Compounds On Polyvinyl Chloride
Discussion
The Uses of Lead Stabilizers in Polyvinyl Chloride
Discussion
ILZRO Research and the Electrical Industry
Discussion
List of Delegates
