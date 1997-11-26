Law Relating to International Banking
1st Edition
Authors: Graham Roberts
eBook ISBN: 9780857099990
Hardcover ISBN: 9781855733305
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 26th November 1997
Page Count: 360
Description
The author has provided an analysis of the principles of private international law as applicable to banking. This is the first book to provide coverage and analysis of the law and practice relating to syndicated loans, bonds, loan transfers and swaps in a single volume. It will be essential reading for all bankers who require an understanding of international banking law.
Readership
All bankers who require an understanding of international banking law
Table of Contents
Conflicts of laws; Jurisdiction and forum; Enforcement of foreign judgements; Sovereign risk; Term loan agreements; Loan transfers; Syndicated loans; International bonds; Swaps.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 360
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 1998
- Published:
- 26th November 1997
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780857099990
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781855733305
About the Author
Graham Roberts
Affiliations and Expertise
Research Fellow in Paediatric Allergy, St Mary's Hospital, London, UK
Ratings and Reviews
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.