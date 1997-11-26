Law Relating to International Banking - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781855733305, 9780857099990

Law Relating to International Banking

1st Edition

Authors: Graham Roberts
eBook ISBN: 9780857099990
Hardcover ISBN: 9781855733305
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 26th November 1997
Page Count: 360
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
177.00
150.45
274.54
233.36
255.00
216.75
195.00
165.75
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

The author has provided an analysis of the principles of private international law as applicable to banking. This is the first book to provide coverage and analysis of the law and practice relating to syndicated loans, bonds, loan transfers and swaps in a single volume. It will be essential reading for all bankers who require an understanding of international banking law.

Readership

All bankers who require an understanding of international banking law

Table of Contents

Conflicts of laws; Jurisdiction and forum; Enforcement of foreign judgements; Sovereign risk; Term loan agreements; Loan transfers; Syndicated loans; International bonds; Swaps.

Details

No. of pages:
360
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 1998
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9780857099990
Hardcover ISBN:
9781855733305

About the Author

Graham Roberts

Affiliations and Expertise

Research Fellow in Paediatric Allergy, St Mary's Hospital, London, UK

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.