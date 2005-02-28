Law, Libraries and Technology
1st Edition
Table of Contents
An introduction to intellectual property; Copyright on the world stage; Copyright: the European dimension; The foundations of UK copyright; Moral and economic rights; Infringement; Exceptions to copyright infringement; Indications of further developments.
Description
Libraries are continuing to evolve as a result of the dual pressures of technology and user access. The new digital media forms are enabling librarians to find new methods of information delivery. Libraries and librarians need to be aware of the legal ramifications of the new technologies that are available. This book provides an authoritative and practical guide to the subject. Despite the negative prognosis for libraries during the early 1990s in the face of digital technology, libraries have proved to be surprisingly resilient, and have begun the long process of incorporating digital technologies into their service. The legal ramifications, however, always need to be considered. This book does just that.
Key Features
- Deals with the important and topical ramifications of the law and digital media, with specific focus on the impact upon - and the future role of - libraries
- Provides an accessible but theoretical base that gradually builds into a practical guide for copyright law and the role of technology in libraries
- European and American influence on intellectual property and library practices
Readership
Library staff of all levels and librarianship students; Law practitioners and management staff
Details
- No. of pages:
- 164
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Chandos Publishing 2005
- Published:
- 28th February 2005
- Imprint:
- Chandos Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781780630762
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781843340720
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781843340713
About the Authors
Mark Van Hoorebeek Author
Mark Van Hoorebeek works at Sheffield University, researching the general areas of Intellectual Property Law and Cyberspace law. His interest fields include the interplay between libraries, the law and digital media.
Affiliations and Expertise
Sheffield University, UK