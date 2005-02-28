Law, Libraries and Technology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781843340713, 9781780630762

Law, Libraries and Technology

1st Edition

Authors: Mark Van Hoorebeek
eBook ISBN: 9781780630762
Hardcover ISBN: 9781843340720
Paperback ISBN: 9781843340713
Imprint: Chandos Publishing
Published Date: 28th February 2005
Page Count: 164
Table of Contents

An introduction to intellectual property; Copyright on the world stage; Copyright: the European dimension; The foundations of UK copyright; Moral and economic rights; Infringement; Exceptions to copyright infringement; Indications of further developments.

Description

Libraries are continuing to evolve as a result of the dual pressures of technology and user access. The new digital media forms are enabling librarians to find new methods of information delivery. Libraries and librarians need to be aware of the legal ramifications of the new technologies that are available. This book provides an authoritative and practical guide to the subject. Despite the negative prognosis for libraries during the early 1990s in the face of digital technology, libraries have proved to be surprisingly resilient, and have begun the long process of incorporating digital technologies into their service. The legal ramifications, however, always need to be considered. This book does just that.

Key Features

  • Deals with the important and topical ramifications of the law and digital media, with specific focus on the impact upon - and the future role of - libraries
  • Provides an accessible but theoretical base that gradually builds into a practical guide for copyright law and the role of technology in libraries
  • European and American influence on intellectual property and library practices

Readership

Library staff of all levels and librarianship students; Law practitioners and management staff

About the Authors

Mark Van Hoorebeek Author

Mark Van Hoorebeek works at Sheffield University, researching the general areas of Intellectual Property Law and Cyberspace law. His interest fields include the interplay between libraries, the law and digital media.

Affiliations and Expertise

Sheffield University, UK

