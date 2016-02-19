Law in the Study of Business
1st Edition
The Commonwealth and International Library: Social Administration, Training, Economics and Production Division
Law in the Study of Business deals with the relationship between the field of law and the study of business. The text specifically discusses the program's courses, the criticisms, and the different problems that have emerged.
The book begins by enumerating the various courses or subjects that business studies include. It also talks about other programs that require the study of law. The syllabus is listed and a breakdown of the program's first three years is discussed. The book also lists critics of the program and discusses what the criticisms are. Opinions of other business professionals as well as the author's personal take on the matter are given in the same chapter. The last parts of the book talk about variations in teaching law, law teaching methods, and the author's conclusions regarding the business study program.
The reference material provides excellent information for those who are interested in entering either law or business programs and for those who teach business.
Table of Contents
Preface
Part One The Background
1. Introduction
2. The Present Courses
3. Criticisms of the Present Courses
4. The Problem
Part Two The Proposals
5. Introduction to the Syllabus
6. The First-Year Course
7. The Second-Year Course
8. The Third-Year Course
9. Other Law Teaching and Graduate Studies
10. Teaching Methods
11. Staff
12. Conclusion: The Courses in Operation
Appendix
Bibliography
Index
