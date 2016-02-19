Law in the Study of Business - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780081033777, 9781483159249

Law in the Study of Business

1st Edition

The Commonwealth and International Library: Social Administration, Training, Economics and Production Division

Authors: Derek Roebuck
Editors: R Brown G. Chandler W. A. Davis
eBook ISBN: 9781483159249
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1967
Page Count: 156
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
24.95
21.21
31.95
27.16
19.99
16.99
44.50
37.83
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Law in the Study of Business deals with the relationship between the field of law and the study of business. The text specifically discusses the program's courses, the criticisms, and the different problems that have emerged.

The book begins by enumerating the various courses or subjects that business studies include. It also talks about other programs that require the study of law. The syllabus is listed and a breakdown of the program's first three years is discussed. The book also lists critics of the program and discusses what the criticisms are. Opinions of other business professionals as well as the author's personal take on the matter are given in the same chapter. The last parts of the book talk about variations in teaching law, law teaching methods, and the author's conclusions regarding the business study program.

The reference material provides excellent information for those who are interested in entering either law or business programs and for those who teach business.

Table of Contents


Preface

Part One The Background

1. Introduction

2. The Present Courses

3. Criticisms of the Present Courses

4. The Problem

Part Two The Proposals

5. Introduction to the Syllabus

6. The First-Year Course

7. The Second-Year Course

8. The Third-Year Course

9. Other Law Teaching and Graduate Studies

10. Teaching Methods

11. Staff

12. Conclusion: The Courses in Operation

Appendix

Bibliography

Index

Details

No. of pages:
156
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1967
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483159249

About the Author

Derek Roebuck

About the Editor

R Brown

G. Chandler

Affiliations and Expertise

Canberra, Australia

W. A. Davis

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.