Law in Optometric Practice

- This book is the first of its kind and provides optometry students and practitioners with all the background information that they need on practising within a legal framework Clear and contemporary its straightforward no-nonsense approach helps to demystify the subject Taking into account new legislation and recent lively ethical debates, the book provides a comprehensive, synoptic and very practical text that will provide all the information required * It includes recent healthcare reforms, medical devices and the latest information concerning primary care groups, co-management schemes, industrial eye protection, therapeutics and ethics
Introduction to the UK legal system; The National Health Service; NHS terms of service; NHS GOS regulations; Complaints and NHS tribunals; The Opticians Act; The General Optical Council; OSAC and the GOC; GOC disciplinary procedures; Referral and case records; Law relating to the use of drugs; Professional ethics and professional discipline; Standards of vision; Industrial eye protection and consumer protection; The negligent professional; The need for insurance; European optometry; Computers and the Data Protection Act; General law and optometry
Stephen Taylor
Vision Consultant, Private Practice, Dorset, UK
