Law for Nurses and Midwives
9th Edition
Authors: Patricia Staunton Mary Chiarella
eBook ISBN: 9780729588058
Paperback ISBN: 9780729543484
eBook ISBN: 9780729588041
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st May 2020
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2021
- Published:
- 1st May 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780729588058
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780729543484
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780729588041
About the Author
Patricia Staunton
Affiliations and Expertise
Judicial Member and Deputy President of the Industrial Relations Commission of NSW, Sydney, NSW, Australia
Mary Chiarella
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Nursing, University of Sydney, Sydney; Member, Clinical Ethics Advisory Council for NSW Health; Independent Board Member, Health Workforce Australia, NSW, Australia
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.