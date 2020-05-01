Law for Nurses and Midwives - 9th Edition - ISBN: 9780729543484, 9780729588058

Law for Nurses and Midwives

9th Edition

Authors: Patricia Staunton Mary Chiarella
eBook ISBN: 9780729588058
Paperback ISBN: 9780729543484
eBook ISBN: 9780729588041
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st May 2020
About the Author

Patricia Staunton

Affiliations and Expertise

Judicial Member and Deputy President of the Industrial Relations Commission of NSW, Sydney, NSW, Australia

Mary Chiarella

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Nursing, University of Sydney, Sydney; Member, Clinical Ethics Advisory Council for NSW Health; Independent Board Member, Health Workforce Australia, NSW, Australia

