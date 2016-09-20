Law for Nurses and Midwives
8th Edition
Description
Law for Nurses and Midwives is the most highly respected health law text for nursing and midwifery students studying law as part of their degree. Now in its 8th edition, this fundamental text outlines legal issues and responsibilities specific to both nursing and midwifery practice and features the legislation relevant to the provision of safe, quality healthcare in Australia.
Authored by Patricia Staunton and Mary Chiarella, this fully revised edition includes updates to case law and the latest information on nursing and midwifery governance and the professional regulation of nurses and midwives.
Key Features
- Revised Registration Standards and Standards for Practice established by the Nursing and Midwifery Board of Australia (NMBA), effective 2016
- Learning Objectives that highlight what students will attain from each chapter
- The law in context through Case Examples, Clinical Examples and Case Studies
- Review Questions to consolidate learning
- Break down of legislation by state and territory
- Updated state and territory statutes
Table of Contents
Chapter 1 - An introduction to the law and Australia's legal system
Chapter 2 - The relationship between law and ethics
Chapter 3- Professional negligence
Chapter 4 - Consent to treatment
Chapter 5 - The contract of employment
Chapter 6 - The administration of drugs
Chapter 7 - The documentation and confidentiality of and access to patient records
Chapter 8 - Professional regulation of nurses and midwives
Chapter 9 - Coronial jurisdiction
Chapter 10 - Human tissue transplantation
Chapter 11 - Mental health
Details
- No. of pages:
- 480
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2017
- Published:
- 20th September 2016
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780729585828
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780729585804
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780729542456
About the Author
Patricia Staunton
Affiliations and Expertise
Judicial Member and Deputy President of the Industrial Relations Commission of NSW, Sydney, NSW, Australia
Mary Chiarella
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Nursing, University of Sydney, Sydney; Member, Clinical Ethics Advisory Council for NSW Health; Independent Board Member, Health Workforce Australia, NSW, Australia