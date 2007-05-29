Law and Nursing
3rd Edition
Description
This title is directed primarily towards health care professionals outside of the United States. The new and fully updated edition of this leading textbook places law in the context of nursing practice today. Recent developments examined include the Human Tissue Act 2004, which regulates the use of human material for research and transplantation purposes; the Mental Capacity Act 2005, which regulates treatment concerning patients lacking mental capacity; new developments in patient safety and risk management; and the revised NHS patient complaints system.
Key Features
- Up to date information on: The revised NHS patient complaints system; Human Tissue Act 2004; Mental Capacity Act 2005; and Developments in patient safety and risk management
- Accessible, up to date account of the law and its application to nursing practice
- Coverage of controversial subject areas such as assisted suicide
- Information on nurse prescribing
Table of Contents
Introduction: the nurse and the legal environment; Nursing negligence: general issues; Patient safety, litigation and complaints in the NHS; Legal aspects of expanded role, clinical guidelines and protocols
and nurse prescribing; Consent to treatment I: general principles; Consent to treatment II: children and the mentally ill; Privacy, confidentiality, and access to health care records; Clinical research and the nurse; Reproductive choice; The end of life
Details
- No. of pages:
- 272
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2007
- Published:
- 29th May 2007
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702037719
About the Author
Jean McHale
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Law, Faculty of Law, University of Leicester, UK
John Tingle
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, Centre for Health Law, Nottingham Law School, Nottingham Trent University, UK; Visiting Professor of Law, Loyola University Chicago, IL