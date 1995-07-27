Law & Ethics in Diagnostic Imaging and Therapeutic Radiology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780721650623

Law & Ethics in Diagnostic Imaging and Therapeutic Radiology

1st Edition

With Risk Management and Safety Applications

Authors: Ann Obergfell
Hardcover ISBN: 9780721650623
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 27th July 1995
Page Count: 247
Description

This text addresses ethics, law, risk management, and safety in diagnostic imaging and therapeutic radiology. Each chapter contains case studies or scenarios in order to better illustrate concepts to the reader. Sample forms at the end of the text offer guidance in the preparation and drafting of forms, charts, procedures, and policies. Includes information on decision-making, patient rights, malpractice, civil liability, record keeping, communication, education, and more.

Table of Contents

Introduction. Ethical Theories. Code of Ethics. Ethical Problem-Solving and Decision Making. The Law. Civil Liability. Medical Negligence and Malpractice. Patient's Rights and Informed Consent. Risk Management. Products and Equipment. Safety and Security. Documentation/Record Keeping. Communication. Whistleblowing. Education. Appendix.

About the Author

Ann Obergfell

Affiliations and Expertise

Dean, College of Health Sciences, St. Catharine College, St. Catharine, KY

