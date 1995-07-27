Law & Ethics in Diagnostic Imaging and Therapeutic Radiology
1st Edition
With Risk Management and Safety Applications
Description
This text addresses ethics, law, risk management, and safety in diagnostic imaging and therapeutic radiology. Each chapter contains case studies or scenarios in order to better illustrate concepts to the reader. Sample forms at the end of the text offer guidance in the preparation and drafting of forms, charts, procedures, and policies. Includes information on decision-making, patient rights, malpractice, civil liability, record keeping, communication, education, and more.
Table of Contents
Introduction. Ethical Theories. Code of Ethics. Ethical Problem-Solving and Decision Making. The Law. Civil Liability. Medical Negligence and Malpractice. Patient's Rights and Informed Consent. Risk Management. Products and Equipment. Safety and Security. Documentation/Record Keeping. Communication. Whistleblowing. Education. Appendix.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 247
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 1995
- Published:
- 27th July 1995
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780721650623
About the Author
Ann Obergfell
Affiliations and Expertise
Dean, College of Health Sciences, St. Catharine College, St. Catharine, KY