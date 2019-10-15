Law and Ethics for Health Practitioners
1st Edition
Description
Law and Ethics for Health Practitioners will appeal to undergraduate nursing and allied health students seeking to understand and comply with the legal, ethical and regulatory requirements of their profession.
The text addresses law and ethics across eight health science disciplines, presenting discipline-specific scenarios to support students in their clinical decision making.
Table of Contents
Section 1: Introduction to Law and Ethics for Health Practitioners
1. Introduction to the Australian legal system
2. Introduction to the Australian healthcare system
3. Introduction to ethics, and ethical decision making
Section 2: Professional Regulation and Key Concepts Relevant to Health Care Delivery
4. Professional regulation of healthcare practitioners
5. Management of patient and client information
6. Negligence
7. Intentional Torts
8. Criminal Law and Issues related to Health Care
Section 3: Matters of Life and Death
9. Registration of Births and Deaths and the Coroner’s Court
10. Abortion, Wrongful Birth, Wrongful Life, and Pre-Natal Injury
11. Assisted Reproduction and Surrogacy
12. Advance care planning; and the withholding and withdrawal of treatment
Section 4: Further Practice Considerations
13. The removal and donation of human blood, tissue and organs
14. The regulation of drugs and poisons
15. Mental health legislation
16. Child and elder abuse
Section 5: Law and Ethics in Action
17. Working with legal representatives
18. Applied case studies
Details
- No. of pages:
- 272
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 15th October 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780729587297
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780729543033