Law and Ethics for Health Practitioners - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780729543033, 9780729587297

Law and Ethics for Health Practitioners

1st Edition

Authors: Sonia Allan
eBook ISBN: 9780729587297
Paperback ISBN: 9780729543033
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 15th October 2019
Page Count: 272
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Law and Ethics for Health Practitioners will appeal to undergraduate nursing and allied health students seeking to understand and comply with the legal, ethical and regulatory requirements of their profession.

The text addresses law and ethics across eight health science disciplines, presenting discipline-specific scenarios to support students in their clinical decision making.

Table of Contents

Section 1: Introduction to Law and Ethics for Health Practitioners
1. Introduction to the Australian legal system
2. Introduction to the Australian healthcare system
3. Introduction to ethics, and ethical decision making

Section 2: Professional Regulation and Key Concepts Relevant to Health Care Delivery
4. Professional regulation of healthcare practitioners
5. Management of patient and client information
6. Negligence
7. Intentional Torts
8. Criminal Law and Issues related to Health Care

Section 3: Matters of Life and Death
9. Registration of Births and Deaths and the Coroner’s Court
10. Abortion, Wrongful Birth, Wrongful Life, and Pre-Natal Injury
11. Assisted Reproduction and Surrogacy
12. Advance care planning; and the withholding and withdrawal of treatment

Section 4: Further Practice Considerations
13. The removal and donation of human blood, tissue and organs
14. The regulation of drugs and poisons
15. Mental health legislation
16. Child and elder abuse

Section 5: Law and Ethics in Action
17. Working with legal representatives
18. Applied case studies

Details

No. of pages:
272
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2020
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780729587297
Paperback ISBN:
9780729543033

About the Author

Sonia Allan

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.