Lavin's Radiography for Veterinary Technicians - 7th Edition - ISBN: 9780323763707

Lavin's Radiography for Veterinary Technicians

7th Edition

Authors: Marg Brown Lois Brown
Paperback ISBN: 9780323763707
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st September 2021
Page Count: 592
About the Author

Marg Brown

Affiliations and Expertise

Penn Foster College, Scranton, Pennsylvania, Active Member, Ontario Association of Veterinary Technicians and Association of Veterinary Technician Educators

Lois Brown

Affiliations and Expertise

Member Canadian Association of Physicists, President, Xray Imaging Consultants Ltd., Tottenham, Ontario

