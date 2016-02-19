Lattice Path Counting and Applications
1st Edition
Probability and Mathematical Statistics: A Series of Monographs and Textbooks: Lattice Path Counting and Applications focuses on the principles, methodologies, and approaches involved in lattice path counting and applications, including vector representation, random walks, and rank order statistics.
The book first underscores the simple and general boundaries of path counting. Topics include types of diagonal steps and a correspondence, paths within general boundaries, higher dimensional paths, vector representation, compositions, and domination, recurrence and generating function method, and reflection principle. The text then examines invariance and fluctuation and random walk and rank order statistics. Discussions focus on random walks, rank order statistics, Chung-Feller theorems, and Sparre Andersen's equivalence.
The manuscript takes a look at convolution identities and inverse relations and discrete distributions, queues, trees, and search codes, as well as discrete distributions and a correlated random walk, trees and search codes, convolution identities, and orthogonal relations and inversion formulas.
The text is a valuable reference for mathematicians and researchers interested in in lattice path counting and applications.
Table of Contents
Preface
Acknowledgements
1. Path Counting—Simple Boundaries
1. Introduction
2. Two-Dimensional Lattice Paths
3. Reflection Principle (Conjugation)
4. Method of Penetrating Analysis
5. Recurrence and Generating Function Method
6. Vector Representation, Compositions, and Domination
7. Diagonal Steps
8. Summary and Concluding Remarks
Exercises
References
2. Path Counting—General Boundaries
1. Introduction
2. Paths within General Boundaries
3. Some Generalizations
4. Higher Dimensional Paths
5. Types of Diagonal Steps and a Correspondence
6. Concluding Remarks
Exercises
References
3. Invariance and Fluctuation
1. Introduction
2. Takacs' Urn Problem
3. Chung-Feller Theorems
4. Sparre Andersen's Equivalence
5. Concluding Remarks
Exercises
References
4. Random Walk and Rank Order Statistics
1. Introduction
2. Random Walks
3. Rank Order Statistics—Gnedenko's Technique
4. Rank Order Statistics—The Dwass Technique
5. Concluding Remarks
Exercises
References
5. Discrete Distributions, Queues, Trees, and Search Codes
1. Introduction
2. Discrete Distributions and a Correlated Random Walk
3. Queues
4. Trees and Search Codes
5. Concluding Remarks
Exercises
References
6. Convolution Identities and Inverse Relations
1. Introduction
2. Convolution Identities
3. Orthogonal Relations and Inversion Formulas
4. Concluding Remarks
Exercises
References
Index
- No. of pages:
- 200
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1979
- Published:
- 28th January 1979
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483218809
About the Author
Gopal Mohanty
Z. W. Birnbaum
E. Lukacs
Affiliations and Expertise
Bowling Green State University