Lattice Dynamics
1st Edition
Proceedings of the International Conference Held at Copenhagen, Denmark, August 5–9, 1963
Description
Lattice Dynamics covers the proceedings of the 1963 International Conference on Lattice Dynamics, held at the H.C. Ørsted Institute of the University of Copenhagen on August 5-9.
This book is composed of seven parts that focus on a better fundamental understanding of the interactions between atoms in solids and their role in lattice dynamics. The major topics covered include phonon dispersion curves, anharmonic effects, optical and dielectric effects, influence of defects on lattice vibrations, elasticity, and developments. Papers on the study of vibrational spectra by infrared absorption, X-ray and neutron scattering and the electron tunneling effects as well as papers on the influence of defects and on a variety of other problems in lattice dynamics are included. This book will prove useful to applied physicists and researchers in the field and related fields of lattice dynamics.
Table of Contents
Introductory Remarks
Reminiscences of My Work on the Dynamics of Crystal Lattices
The Early Days of Lattice Dynamics
A. Phonon Dispersion Curves
A1. A Study of the Crystal Dynamics of Zinc
A2. Normal Vibrations in Gallium Arsenide
A3. Lattice Dynamics of Zinc
A4. Lattice Dynamics of Niobium
A5. Phonon Dispersion Relations in Magnesium Oxide
A6. The Frequencies of the Normal Modes of Copper
A7. Experimental Dispersion Curves for Phonons in Aluminum
A8. Measured Vibrational Frequency Distributions of Ni, V, Ti, and Ti67Zr33
A9. Determination of Dispersion Curves of Phonons with the Aid of Diffuse Scattering of X-Rays and Inelastic Scattering of Neutrons
A10. The Thermal Scattering of X-Rays in Rock Salt
All. Interpretation of Phonon Dispersion Curves
A12. Theory of Phonon Dispersion in Metals
A13. Lattice Dynamics of Lead
A14. Studies in Lattice Dynamics of Metals Using the as Model
A15. Lattice Vibrations of LaCl3
A16. Dynamique des reseaux hexagonaux compacts spectres des frequences de vibration
A17. On the Lattice Dynamics and Specific Heat of the Rare Gas Solids
A18. Lattice Dynamics of Tellurium
A19. A Comparison of the Thermodynamic Properties and Spectra of the F.C.C. and H.C.P. Lattices
A20. Lattice Vibration of MGO (Periclase)
A21. The Force Constants of Germanium
A22. Shell and Exchange Charge Models of Interatomic Interactions in Solids
A23. Applicability of the Shell Model to the Lattice Vibrations of LiH
A24. Comments on the Shell Model for Lattice Vibrations
A25. Lattice Dynamical Models for Grey and White Tin and Their Relevance to Transitions at High Pressure
A26. Atomic Model for Phase Transitions in KH2PO4 Like Crystals
A27. Lattice Dynamics of Rubidium Iodide in Relation to the NaCl-CsCl Phase Transition
A28. On the Effective Charge of Ions and the Deviation from Additivity of Polarizability and Diamagnetic Susceptibility of Ionic Crystals
A29. Application of a Sum Rule to the Study of Interatomic Forces
A30. Polarization of Atomic Vibrations in Crystals
A31. Ondes de libration dans un modele de cristal moleculaire
A32. Dispersion Relations for Phonons in Magnesium
Discussion
B. Anharmonic Effects
?1. Anharmonic Effects
?2. Thermodynamic Properties and Effective Vibrational Spectra of an Anharmonic Crystal
B3. Deviations of the Specific Heats of the Alkali Metals from Harmonic Behavior. A Possible Dependence on Isotopic Composition of the Anharmonic Contribution to Specific Heat
B4. Inelastic Scattering of Neutrons by Anharmonic Crystals
B5. Paper Withdrawn
B6. The Pressure Derivatives of Elastic Constants: Microscopic Gruneison Parameters
?7. Equation of State and Thermodynamic Functions of Nonmetallic Crystals
B8. Anharmonic Specific Heat at Intermediate Temperatures
B9. On the Temperature Variation of Volume and Compressibility of Solids
B1o. Anharmonic Effects in Ionic Crystals
B11. A Variational Approach to the Anharmonic Lattice Problem (with an Application to the Theory of Ferroelectric Transitions)
Discussion
C. Optical and Dielectric Effects
C1. The Intrinsic Infrared and Raman Lattice Vibration Spectra of Cubic Diatomic Crystals
C2. Spectre de raman d'un cristal de wurtzite
C3. Representation des proprietes dynamiques de la glace par des modeles simples. Röle de la liaison hydrogene
C4. Interaction du champ de rayonnement avec des phonons simples et multiples dans les structures du type wurtzite et blende
C5. Critical Points of the Frequency Surfaces in the Silicon Crystal
C6. Lattice Vibrations and Infrared Absorption of Germanium, Silicon and Diamond
C7. The Absorption of Sub-Millimetre Radiation by Solid Argon
C8. Lattice Bands in Calcium Fluoride
C9. Spectres d'absorption de composes ä l'etat cristallin et vitreux dans l'infrarouge lointain (40-1600 µ) entre 4 et 300°K
C10. Two-Phonon Infrared Absorption of NaCl Structure Ionic Crystals
C11. Variation des frequences principales d'emission infrarouge des cristaux avec la temperature
C12. Infrared Absorption Bands at Polar Longitudinal Optic Mode Frequencies in Cubic Crystal Films
C13. Lattice Vibrations of LaCl3 and LaBr3 from Vibronic Spectra
C14. Second-Order Dipole Absorption in Ionic Crystals
C15. On the Interaction between Cubic Anharmonicity and a Second-Order Electric Moment in the Optical Absorption of Crystals
C16. On Theory of Dielectric Losses at Super High Frequencies in Ionic Crystals with Non-Ideal Lattice
C17. Quantum Relaxation, the Shape of Lattice Absorption and Inelastic Neutron Scattering Lines
C18. Raman Spectra of Alkali Halides
Discussion
D. Defects and Lattice Vibrations
D1. Influence of Defects on Lattice Vibrations
D2. Localized Modes at Extended Defects in Crystals
D3. Localized Vibrations at a Vacancy in a Face-centered Cubic Metal
D4. Optical Absorption Due to the Vibrations of Defects
D5. Defect and Impurity Vibrational Absorption in Diamond, Silicon and Germanium
D6. Infrared Absorption of Hydrogen and Deuterium Ions in Calcium Fluoride
D7. Theory of Optical Absorption by Vibration of Defects in Diamond
D8. Anharmonic Interaction Between Localized Modes and Lattice Modes in Alkali Halides
D9. Effect of Isotopic Composition on Lattice-Vibration Absorption of Infrared Radiation in Ionic Crystals
D10. Vibration of a Diatomic Simple Cubic Lattice with a Hole
D11. Direct Calculation of Modes Modified by a Point Imperfection
D12. The Dynamical Behavior of Impurity Atoms in Crystals
D13. Localized Vibrational Modes Near Substitutional Impurities in Alkali Halide Crystals: The U-Center
D14. On the Elastic and Inelastic Mossbauer Effect for Impurity Atoms in a Crystal and the Effect of Such Atoms on Neutron Scattering
D15. The Scattering of Lattice Vibrations by Vacancy Type Defects
D16. Surface Effects on Lattice Vibrations
D17. Einige Fragen der Theorie von Schwingungen in Fremdionen enthaltenden Ionenkristallen
D18. Theory of Vibrations of Defects Using Green's Functions
D19. Dynamics of Disordered Lattices
D20. Some Applications of the Method of Transfer-Matrix to the Vibration of Lattices with Free Boundaries
Discussion
E. Elasticity
E1. The Relation between Microscopic and Macroscopic Theories of Elasticity
E2. Surface Effects and Initial Stress in Continuum and Lattice Models of Elastic Crystals
E3. The Third Order Elastic Moduli of Germanium and Silicon
E4. Approaches to Piezoelectricity and Elasticity in Mixed Ionic Covalent Compounds
E5. Elastic Properties of Manganese Fluoride
E6. Generalized Continuum Field Representations for Lattice Vibrations
E7. The Temperature Variation of the Elastic Constants of Calcite
E8. Etude des constantes elastiques de la blende et de leur variation avec la temperature
Discussion
F. Recent Developments
F1. The Mossbauer Eltect and Its Relation to Lattice Dynamics in Simple Lattices
F2. Experimental Study of Lattice Properties with the Mossbauer Effect
F3. Resonant Phonon-Electron Processes in Superconductors
F4. Phonon Spectra and Density of States in Superconductors
F5. Some Results of the Many-Body Theory of Interacting Phonons in a Crystal
F6. Space Group Theory and Lattice Dynamics
F7. Multiple Phonon Nuclear Spin Excitation in GaAs
F8. Lattice Dynamics and Spin-Lattice Interaction in Solid Hydrogen
F9. Phonon Broadening of Impurity Spectral Lines
F10. Auto-Correlation of Fluctuations and Scattering of Radiation
F11. Pseudo-Phonons and the Relaxation Spectra of Crystals and Liquids
Discussion
G. Summary
G1. Conference Summary: Mainly Experimental
G2. Conference Summary: Mainly Theoretical
Author Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 746
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1965
- Published:
- 1st January 1965
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483223414