COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off our Print & eBook bundle option. Terms & conditions.
Lattice Boltzmann Modeling for Chemical Engineering - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128198438

Lattice Boltzmann Modeling for Chemical Engineering , Volume 55

1st Edition

0.0 star rating Write a review
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128198438
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 11th June 2020
Page Count: 318
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
342.68
274.14
245.00
196.00
175.00
140.00
169.00
135.20
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

    1. LBM for separation processes

      2. Aniruddha Majumder

    2. LBM for 2D and 3D chemical reactors

      3. Giacomo Falcucci

    3. LBM simulations of PEM fuel cells

      4. Gholam Reza Molaeimanesh

    4. LBM for two-phase (bio-)reactors

Philipp Eibl, Simon Rustige, Christian Witz and Johannes Khinast

Description

Lattice Boltzmann Modeling for Chemical Engineering, Volume 56 in the Advances in Chemical Engineering series, highlights new advances in the field, with this new volume presenting interesting chapters on Simulations of homogeneous and heterogeneous chemical reactions, LBM for 3D Chemical Reactors, LBM Simulations of PEM fuel cells, LBM for separation processes, LBM for two-phase flow (bio)reactors, and more.

Key Features

  • Provides the authority and expertise of leading contributors from an international board of authors
  • Presents the latest release in the Advances in Chemical Engineering series
  • Includes the latest information on Lattice Boltzmann Modeling for Chemical Engineering

Readership

Professionals in academia and industry willing to dive deeper for understanding chemical engineering processes

Details

No. of pages:
318
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2020
Published:
11th June 2020
Imprint:
Academic Press
Hardcover ISBN:
9780128198438

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.