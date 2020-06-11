Lattice Boltzmann Modeling for Chemical Engineering , Volume 55
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- LBM for separation processes
- LBM for 2D and 3D chemical reactors
- LBM simulations of PEM fuel cells
- LBM for two-phase (bio-)reactors
Aniruddha Majumder
Giacomo Falcucci
Gholam Reza Molaeimanesh
Philipp Eibl, Simon Rustige, Christian Witz and Johannes Khinast
Description
Lattice Boltzmann Modeling for Chemical Engineering, Volume 56 in the Advances in Chemical Engineering series, highlights new advances in the field, with this new volume presenting interesting chapters on Simulations of homogeneous and heterogeneous chemical reactions, LBM for 3D Chemical Reactors, LBM Simulations of PEM fuel cells, LBM for separation processes, LBM for two-phase flow (bio)reactors, and more.
Key Features
- Provides the authority and expertise of leading contributors from an international board of authors
- Presents the latest release in the Advances in Chemical Engineering series
- Includes the latest information on Lattice Boltzmann Modeling for Chemical Engineering
Readership
Professionals in academia and industry willing to dive deeper for understanding chemical engineering processes
Details
- No. of pages:
- 318
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 11th June 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128198438
