Lattice 91 covers the proceedings of the International Symposium on Lattice Field Theory held in Tsukuba, Japan on 5-9 November 1991. The book focuses on quantum chromodynamics, Higgs-fermion theories, QED, lattice quantum gravity and random surfaces, spin systems related to field theory, simulation algorithms, and dedicated computers. The selection first offers information on the QCD spectrum and phase diagram on the lattice and QCD at finite density, including phase structure of QCD, Monte-Carlo simulations with dynamical fermions, and quenched approximation. The book then tackles weak matrix elements, simulation of heavy quarks, and sphaleron induced baryon number non-conservation. The text reviews quantum gravity and random surfaces, recent analytic progress in finite size effects, and parallel QCD machines. Discussions focus on two-dimensional quantum gravity, signatures of resonance in finite volume, first order transitions, and determination of the running coupling. The publication also ponders on hadronic forces from the lattice, universality of the confinement string in multiple potentials, and confinement and saddle-point configurations. The selection is highly recommended for readers interested in the lattice field theory.

Table of Contents



Contents

Preface

Part 1. Plenary Talks

1.1. Reviews

The QCD Spectrum and Phase Diagram on the Lattice -1991

QCD At Finite Density

Weak Matrix Elements

Simulating Heavy Quarks

Higgs- and Yukawa Theories on the Lattice

Sphaleron Induced Baryon Number Non-Conservation

Quantum Gravity and Random Surfaces

Recent Analytic Progress On Finite Size Effects

Parallel QCD Machines

Multigrid Methods in Lattice Field Computations

Theory and Numerical Simulation of Computationally Difficult Systems

1.2. Topical Talks

Towards The Continuum Limit of Staggered Weak Matrix Elements

Lattice Approach to Semi-Leptonic Decays of Charm Mesons

First Results From The UKQCD Collaboration

Recent Results From The 256-Node Columbia Machine

Investigation of The Fermion Spectrum At Strong Wilson-Yukawa Coupling in the Symmetric Phase

On Lattice Chiral Gauge Theories

The Generalized Nambu-Jona-Lasinio Mechanism and The Standard Model

Vortex Scattering in the Abelian Higgs Model

The Exact Mass Gap in D = 2 Asymptotically Free Field Theories and Related Experimental Results

On Self Organized Criticality

Part 2. Parallel Sessions

2.1. QCD

2.1.1. QCD Spectroscopy

2.1.2. Finite-Temperature QCD

2.1.3. Weak Matrix Elements

2.1.4. Heavy Quark Systems

2.1.5. Hadronic Structure

2.1.6. Pure Gauge Theory

2.1.7. Gribov Problem

2.1.8. Monopole and Confinement

2.1.9. QCD: Other Topics

2.2. Higgs and Chiral Fermion Theories

2.2.1. Chiral Fermions

2.2.2. Higgs-Fermion Theories

2.2.3. Other Topics

2.3. Quantum Gravity and Random Surfaces

Three Dimensional Periodic U(1) Gauge Theory and Strings

Potts Models Coupled to Two-Dimensional Quantum Gravity

Twisted Multimatrix Models

Scaling Properties At The Crumpling Transition

Exploration of Simplicial Quantum Gravity in Four Dimensions

Three- and Four-Dimensional Simplicial Quantum Gravity

Fluctuations and Correlations in Simplicial Quantum Gravity

Internal Geometry of Two-Dimensional Gravity With C= - 2 Matter

2.4. Spin Models

On First Order Phase Transitions

1/N/ Expansion of CPᴺ-¹ Models

Dynamic Critical Behaviour of Wolff's Algorithm For RPᴺΑ-Models

High Precision Verification of The Kosterlitz Thouless Scenario

Obtaining Sharp Critical Behavior in Finite Lattice Systems

2.5. Algorithms

Multigrid Inversion of Fermion Operators With SU (2) Gauge Fields in Two and Four Dimensions

Multigrid Acceleration For Asymptotically Free Theories

Hamiltonian Evolution For The Hybrid Monte Carlo Algorithm

Dynamical Properties of The Hybrid Monte Carlo Algorithm

Vectorized Cluster Search

Critical Slowing Down in the X-Y Model: Comparing Chaotic Molecular Dynamics and Hybrid Monte Carlo

Cluster Mechanisms, Autocorrelation Functions, and Related Markov Spectra For Ising Systems in 2, 3, and 4 Dimensions

Langevin Methods For Spin Systems

Dynamic Exponents For Potts Model Cluster Algorithms

Improvement of Efficiency in Generating Random U(1) Variables With Boltzmann Distribution in Monte Carlo Calculations

2.6. Computers

Status of The APE-100 Project

QCD on the Highly Parallel Computer AP1000

Toward Lattice QCD Simulation On AP1000

2.7. Miscellaneous Topics

Critical Behaviour of U(1) Gauge Theory On Fractal Lattices

Path Integrals and Voronin's Theorem on the Universality of The Riemann Zeta Function

Protein Structure Predictions With Monte Carlo Simulated Annealing: Case For The Β-Sheet

List of Participants

Author Index

General Information

