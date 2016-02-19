Lattice 91
1st Edition
Proceeding of the International Symposium on Lattice Field Theory, Tsukuba, Japan 5–9 November 1991
Description
Lattice 91 covers the proceedings of the International Symposium on Lattice Field Theory held in Tsukuba, Japan on 5-9 November 1991. The book focuses on quantum chromodynamics, Higgs-fermion theories, QED, lattice quantum gravity and random surfaces, spin systems related to field theory, simulation algorithms, and dedicated computers.
The selection first offers information on the QCD spectrum and phase diagram on the lattice and QCD at finite density, including phase structure of QCD, Monte-Carlo simulations with dynamical fermions, and quenched approximation. The book then tackles weak matrix elements, simulation of heavy quarks, and sphaleron induced baryon number non-conservation.
The text reviews quantum gravity and random surfaces, recent analytic progress in finite size effects, and parallel QCD machines. Discussions focus on two-dimensional quantum gravity, signatures of resonance in finite volume, first order transitions, and determination of the running coupling. The publication also ponders on hadronic forces from the lattice, universality of the confinement string in multiple potentials, and confinement and saddle-point configurations.
The selection is highly recommended for readers interested in the lattice field theory.
Table of Contents
Contents
Preface
Part 1. Plenary Talks
1.1. Reviews
The QCD Spectrum and Phase Diagram on the Lattice -1991
QCD At Finite Density
Weak Matrix Elements
Simulating Heavy Quarks
Higgs- and Yukawa Theories on the Lattice
Sphaleron Induced Baryon Number Non-Conservation
Quantum Gravity and Random Surfaces
Recent Analytic Progress On Finite Size Effects
Parallel QCD Machines
Multigrid Methods in Lattice Field Computations
Theory and Numerical Simulation of Computationally Difficult Systems
1.2. Topical Talks
Towards The Continuum Limit of Staggered Weak Matrix Elements
Lattice Approach to Semi-Leptonic Decays of Charm Mesons
First Results From The UKQCD Collaboration
Recent Results From The 256-Node Columbia Machine
Investigation of The Fermion Spectrum At Strong Wilson-Yukawa Coupling in the Symmetric Phase
On Lattice Chiral Gauge Theories
The Generalized Nambu-Jona-Lasinio Mechanism and The Standard Model
Vortex Scattering in the Abelian Higgs Model
The Exact Mass Gap in D = 2 Asymptotically Free Field Theories and Related Experimental Results
On Self Organized Criticality
Part 2. Parallel Sessions
2.1. QCD
2.1.1. QCD Spectroscopy
2.1.2. Finite-Temperature QCD
2.1.3. Weak Matrix Elements
2.1.4. Heavy Quark Systems
2.1.5. Hadronic Structure
2.1.6. Pure Gauge Theory
2.1.7. Gribov Problem
2.1.8. Monopole and Confinement
2.1.9. QCD: Other Topics
2.2. Higgs and Chiral Fermion Theories
2.2.1. Chiral Fermions
2.2.2. Higgs-Fermion Theories
2.2.3. Other Topics
2.3. Quantum Gravity and Random Surfaces
Three Dimensional Periodic U(1) Gauge Theory and Strings
Potts Models Coupled to Two-Dimensional Quantum Gravity
Twisted Multimatrix Models
Scaling Properties At The Crumpling Transition
Exploration of Simplicial Quantum Gravity in Four Dimensions
Three- and Four-Dimensional Simplicial Quantum Gravity
Fluctuations and Correlations in Simplicial Quantum Gravity
Internal Geometry of Two-Dimensional Gravity With C= - 2 Matter
2.4. Spin Models
On First Order Phase Transitions
1/N/ Expansion of CPᴺ-¹ Models
Dynamic Critical Behaviour of Wolff's Algorithm For RPᴺΑ-Models
High Precision Verification of The Kosterlitz Thouless Scenario
Obtaining Sharp Critical Behavior in Finite Lattice Systems
2.5. Algorithms
Multigrid Inversion of Fermion Operators With SU (2) Gauge Fields in Two and Four Dimensions
Multigrid Acceleration For Asymptotically Free Theories
Hamiltonian Evolution For The Hybrid Monte Carlo Algorithm
Dynamical Properties of The Hybrid Monte Carlo Algorithm
Vectorized Cluster Search
Critical Slowing Down in the X-Y Model: Comparing Chaotic Molecular Dynamics and Hybrid Monte Carlo
Cluster Mechanisms, Autocorrelation Functions, and Related Markov Spectra For Ising Systems in 2, 3, and 4 Dimensions
Langevin Methods For Spin Systems
Dynamic Exponents For Potts Model Cluster Algorithms
Improvement of Efficiency in Generating Random U(1) Variables With Boltzmann Distribution in Monte Carlo Calculations
2.6. Computers
Status of The APE-100 Project
QCD on the Highly Parallel Computer AP1000
Toward Lattice QCD Simulation On AP1000
2.7. Miscellaneous Topics
Critical Behaviour of U(1) Gauge Theory On Fractal Lattices
Path Integrals and Voronin's Theorem on the Universality of The Riemann Zeta Function
Protein Structure Predictions With Monte Carlo Simulated Annealing: Case For The Β-Sheet
List of Participants
Author Index
